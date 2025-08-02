The Strange Jar in Titan Quest 2 is one of the first mysterious side quests players can discover, and it’s easy to miss if you're rushing through the main path. Titan Quest 2, the mythological RPG from the creators of the original cult classic, starts on Proti Island, a small but richly designed prologue zone. Here, you’ll shape your character’s early strengths and encounter the foundations of the story. While most of the zone is linear, there are a few hidden gems to explore, like this odd, talking jar.

If you're wondering what to do with the Strange Jar in Titan Quest 2, this guide will walk you through its location, how to complete the quest, and what rewards you can expect.

Titan Quest 2: What to do with the Strange Jar

You will locate the Strange Jar from the Proti Village Outskirts waypoint, deep within a hidden forest clearing. As you approach, the jar shouts for assistance, alerting wolves in the vicinity. After you've picked it up, the item moves to your Quests tab within your Repository Inventory, so it will not take up any room within your primary inventory and enables you to continue picking up loot without issue.

To progress the quest, start from the waypoint and head southwest. You’ll eventually reach a beach scattered with a few crabs and a ruined boat. Continue following the shoreline north, and you’ll find the entrance to a cave.

Inside, you'll find a group of Level 3 spiders. These can easily be removed, no matter what your current character construction is. Continue through the cave until you arrive at a second clearing. At this point, the Strange Jar will resume speech and lead you to an altar that's hidden in the bottom-left area of the room.

Approach the Altar of Hermes to store the jar and complete the quest. Hermes himself doesn't appear, but the jar keeps talking – to nobody in general, or to someone you haven't encountered yet. There's no gameplay value to stick around and listen in, but it adds some depth to the lore.

Some speculate that the jar even contains Hermes' brother, but the game leaves it open to interpretation.

What are the rewards for helping the Strange Jar?

Completing this mini-quest in Titan Quest 2 earns you a random rare weapon, tailored to the Masteries you’ve chosen. While it might not always outclass your current equipment, it’s usually worth considering as an upgrade or sidegrade.

In addition to the weapon, you’ll receive 1,848 XP, which can give you just enough of a boost to hit the next level. This is perfect timing if you're preparing to take on the Gryphon boss that follows shortly after.

Although it's tempting to bypass, the Strange Jar quest in Titan Quest 2 is an entertaining side trip full of whimsy, intrigue, and a great early payoff. If you like getting to dig into the game's hidden material and finding unusual lore snippets, this is one quest you would not want to bypass.

