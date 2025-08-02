How to respec in Titan Quest 2

Titan Quest 2 features a variety of Masteries to pick from, which can further be combined to create Classes to tackle hordes of foes in unique ways. That said, things don't always turn out as planned, and players may need to respec their builds to start anew. After all, experimentation is the bread-and-butter of Diablo-esque action RPGs, and THQ Nordic's latest game is no different.

Here's everything to know about respecing your characters' skills in Titan Quest 2. Read on to know more

Is there a respec option in Titan Quest 2?

Each Mastery allows access to unique skills (Image via THQ Nordic)

Players who think they may have invested their points in the wrong skills need not worry, as a handy respec feature in the game allows undoing any changes. To do this, head to the Masteries tab and select the green "Respec Mode" button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

This will then allow you to add or subtract points invested into any Skills and reallocate them as desired across your Core and Masteries screens. Do note that each change will cost Gold, with the final cost determined by the number of points reallocated, so ensure you have enough coins to do this. Also, Ritual Shrines can be interacted with to refund all Attribute points with Gold.

On the flip side, if you are not satisfied with the Mastery you've picked, you are out of luck. Those who want to change their Masteries cannot do so after selecting between the four Masteries: Warfare, Earth, Rogue, and Storm. That said, as is the norm with the looter RPG genre, Titan Quest 2 offers several character slots to pick from.

This means you can try out different Masteries early on and then decide on the one you want to stick with for the rest of your journey without having to start over progress.

What is Titan Quest 2 about?

Tackle terrifying foes across the world (Image via THQ Nordic)

Created by Grimlore Games, the team behind the SpellForce franchise, this new sequel is the successor to the cult classic 2006 game from publisher THQ Nordic. Inspired by Greek Mythology, this new adventure sees players aiming to take down Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution.

Boasting striking new visuals in Unreal Engine 5, a new isometric adventure full of loot and dangers awaits. The core gameplay loop will be familiar to both series veterans and returning fans, as players explore a sandbox map teeming with enemies, dungeons, and secrets to find loot of ever-increasing rarity to become more powerful - enough to take on the challenging bosses in Titan Quest 2.

