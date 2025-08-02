All Classes in Titan Quest 2: Which one should you pick?

Classes in Titan Quest 2 work very differently from most RPGs. Instead of selecting a class and building upon it from there on out, players must choose two Masteries to create a class. With three Masteries to choose from, there are numerous options available.

Ad

Depending on what you choose, your build will be very different from that of your friends, and perhaps even stand out on its own. That said, here's a list of all the Classes in Titan Quest 2.

Note: The article will be updated as new content is introduced.

List of all Classes in Titan Quest 2

As mentioned, each class is a makeup of two Masteries. There are a total of three (as of Early Access) to choose from and combine. More will be added as development progresses. Here is the list of Masteries available as of now:

Ad

Trending

Earth Mastery : Combine fire and earth magic to leave the battlefield in ruins.

: Combine fire and earth magic to leave the battlefield in ruins. Storm Mastery : Take control over the battlefield with the powers of ice and lightning.

: Take control over the battlefield with the powers of ice and lightning. Warfare Mastery: Display your expertise in combat, becoming the ultimate warrior.

Here's a brief overview of what each Mastery has to offer in Titan Quest 2:

Earth

Earth Mastery (Image via THQ Nordic)

Many of your abilities and modifiers revolve around setting the battlefield ablaze and engulfing your enemies in flames.

Utilize fire in a controlled manner, or completely let go of any regard for safety and sacrifice your own health in favor of maximum destruction.

Cause enemies to burn over time.

Ad

Storm

Storm Mastery (Image via THQ Nordic)

From area of effect abilities that regularly deal damage, to modifying abilities and electrocuting enemies on hit, fighting with the power of Storm will result in a battlefield full of thunder and lightning.

Use ice abilities to chill or even freeze your enemies, giving you total control over what happens in the next few moments.

Utilize lightning to shock and electrocute your enemies, locking them in place.

Ad

Warfare

Warfare Mastery (Image via THQ Nordic)

Warfare features attacks for all weapon types, giving you significant freedom to design your build.

This even includes abilities specially designed for ranged weapons other than magic staves. A warrior can be a juggernaut wading into the fray or one who specializes in attacking from afar.

Support abilities help with getting into and staying in close combat, such as by leaping into battle or stunning enemies nearby with a powerful stomp.

Ad

Coming to the Classes in Titan Quest 2, there are currently four you can choose from and spec into:

Bone Charmer and Battlemage : Earth + Warfare

: Earth + Warfare Thane : Storm + Warfare

: Storm + Warfare Elementalist: Storm + Earth

Since the game has just been released in Early Access, classes are very limited for the time being. You can expect more Masteries to become available over time, and as such, the number of Classes in Titan Quest 2 you can choose from will also increase.

Ad

Which are the best Classes in Titan Quest 2?

It's hard to single out a "best" class, as each playstyle is different and will allow you to approach objectives with a different strategy in mind. However, as a beginner, I would recommend going with Elementalist. You'll have ample abilities to choose from, and spec them as you see fit.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More