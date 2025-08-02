All stats and attributes in Titan Quest 2

Titan Quest 2 is an expansive action RPG, allowing players to journey toward taking down the Goddess of Retribution after they pick a starting class. Regardless of the Mastery selection, each has access to a set of stats and attributes. These allow further enhancement of the character to make them more effective in combat.

Since it can be a tad daunting initially, this guide will help players familiarize themselves with both core stats and attributes in the game. Read on to know more.

Read more: Is Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer?

All stats in Titan Quest 2

Melee attacks and builds will rely on Strength for damage (Image via THQ Nordic)

Here are all the stats in the game:

Health (HP)

Energy (Mana)

Strength (STR)

Intelligence (INT)

Dexterity (DEX)

Health (HP) and Energy (Mana) are fairly self-explanatory. The former governs how many hit points a character can have, with higher values granting more health. This is crucial for tanking hits from foes and enhancing general survivability.

The latter determines the total mana pool points and is used to unleash magic attacks, like in many other games in this genre. In other words, a high Energy stat is a must for any elemental spell wielder, as well as those aiming for a summoner build. While Energy recovers over time, this regen rate can be boosted via certain equipment or items.

Strength (STR) will be the main stat for players investing in a melee build utilizing various kinds of slow, heavy-hitting equipment, like the Warfare Mastery. This stat affects Physical attacks and base weapon damage. It is also a requirement for equipping armor of better rarity and quality.

Intelligence (INT) is the opposite, as it is a requirement for magic-focused builds, such as the Earth and Storm Masteries. It affects a variety of values, such as Health damage, Elemental damage, Elemental Damage over Time, and more. A high INT also allows increased Energy regen, allowing casters to unleash more frequent and powerful magic attacks.

Dexterity (DEX) is focused on status effects and status buildup, so it is a great fit for the Rogue Mastery. It increases Pierce, Poison, and Bleeding damage, allowing for good crowd-control opportunities. This is because Pierce ignores enemy Armor while Poison and Bleeding damage enemy health over time.

Also read: All Classes in Titan Quest 2

All attributes in Titan Quest 2

Attributes like Knowledge and Cunning can increase Lightning damage dealt to foes (Image via THQ Nordic)

Attributes are another core mechanic of character progression in Titan Quest 2. It is categorized into Primary and Secondary variants.

The Primary ones are:

Might: Allows equipping heavy armor, ornate armor, and heavy weapons, as well as unlocks damage-boosting Modifiers.

Allows equipping heavy armor, ornate armor, and heavy weapons, as well as unlocks damage-boosting Modifiers. Agility: Allows equipping light armor, medium armor, and fast weapons, and unlocks speed-boosting Modifiers.

Allows equipping light armor, medium armor, and fast weapons, and unlocks speed-boosting Modifiers. Knowledge: Helps boost the effectiveness of magos robes, plated robes, and magical weapons. It also unlocks area and utility-based Modifiers.

Helps boost the effectiveness of magos robes, plated robes, and magical weapons. It also unlocks area and utility-based Modifiers. Vigor: Increases the maximum Health (HP) of a character and also affects all Secondary attributes.

Here are the Secondary ones, which are further affected by how much players have invested in the Primary attributes:

Fitness: Improves strike damage and pierce damage from melee weapons. Increased by Might, Agility, and Vigor attributes.

Improves strike damage and pierce damage from melee weapons. Increased by Might, Agility, and Vigor attributes. Resolve: Improves Fire damage and Cold damage for elementalists. Increased by Might, Knowledge, and Vigor attributes.

Improves Fire damage and Cold damage for elementalists. Increased by Might, Knowledge, and Vigor attributes. Cunning: Improves Poison damage and Lightning damage. Increased by Agility, Knowledge, and Vigor attributes.

Also read: How to respec in Titan Quest 2

