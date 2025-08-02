Titan Quest 2: Fiend's Hollow brazier puzzle solution (Cages in The Dark)

The Cages in the Dark sidequest in Titan Quest 2 sends you to a subterranean cave, where you can optionally do a brazier puzzle to get some additional loot. If you haven't picked up this sidequest yet, it can be found in the Pyrgos Outskirts area, just a tad left off the main road. Fiend's Hollow, the side-area it sends you to, is also very close by.
However, the brazier puzzle in Fiend's Hollow may be far less obvious than guessing a sequence. If you're stuck here, just follow this guide.
How to solve the Fiend's Hollow brazier puzzle in Titan Quest 2
The actual objective of the sidequest is just to rescue a few prisoners from the Goblin cages, so you're not exactly required to beat this brazier puzzle. Nevertheless, if you want to solve it and are looking for the correct sequence, there isn't any.
The brazier puzzle in this Titan Quest 2 side-area is tricky because the key to open it lies elsewhere in the dungeon. The real solution is to go to two other spots nearby to light up three bigger braziers.
The first one is located due right of the brazier puzzle location you're stuck in - in the area where you fight the two miniboss goblins.
The other two braziers are located towards the south-eastern corner of Fiend's Hollow, where you have to open the cage door to let the final set of prisoners out.
Once you have lit up all three of these braziers throughout the dungeon, simply return to the sealed door and light up the small braziers in any order. The door unveils a little nook where a vagrant called Mopsus is hiding. If you ask him to escape, he'll explain that he has no intention of leaving here.
The real prize of doing this brazier puzzle in Titan Quest 2 is the two containers in this room - both of which should be able to drop multiple blue-rarity weapons, armors, and/or trinkets.
After you've looted all that, find your way towads the east to exit Fiend's Hollow, and return to the spot where you picked up the quest. Unlocking this mini-area does not lead to any additional bit of dialogue in the conclusion of Cages in The Dark, so you get the usual 4881 XP and 244 Gold bounty you're supposed to get.
