Titan Quest 2 Early Access roadmap

Titan Quest 2 developers have confirmed that major updates are planned every three months. The game just launched into Early Access this August, and immediately became one of THQ Nordic's big money-makers, amassing over 300,000 sales in just three days.

Peering behind the success, though, the Early Access version of the game is currently quite skeletal, with just about 7-8 hours of content and only the early fold of class skillsets. However, the developers have set their goalpost for a 1.0 launch by the end of 2026, and in the road to that, there will be regular updates.

What's coming in the next Titan Quest 2 update?

Titan Quest 2's first roadmap (Image via THQ Nordic)

As now confirmed by the devs, Titan Quest 2 is likely to get its first major update in November 2025. Here's what's planned in the immediate future:

A brand-new chapter with fresh areas, enemies, and challenges

Currently, the game just has the prologue and the Act 1 area, and after you're given a key item to continue your adventure against Nemesis, you're reset back to the Act 1 hub town. The brand-new chapter is going to be the Act 2 content, which entails at least 7-8 Sidequests, a new area, the next chapter in the campaign, and 4-6 hours of additional content (looking at the length of Act 1).

A fully-fledged character editor

The current version of Titan Quest 2 has you pick from one of 32 character templates, and there's no modular feature-selection. You cannot select hair style, skin color, and so on. However, there are four character morphs (both male and female) - so the baseline for a character editor is already there. It's not known how detailed "fully-fledged" creator is supposed to be, but the feature will be there soon.

Note that an official FAQ from THQ Nordic says this character creator is coming in "one of the first major Early Access updates", so it might not be the upcoming update itself.

An all-new mastery

There are currently four Masteries in Titan Quest 2 right now. Adding a fifth one will also bring four new class combinations, so it's quite substantial. More importantly, the Act 2 content coming in the next update might finally introduced the tier-4 skills for existing Masteries, which are locked out for now.

Other than these, the biggest feature planned for the future (from what I can see) is crafting. The game's itemization is currently all about farming level-appropriate bosses and hoping for affixes that help your build. Any gear modification system will provide a solid alternative, and make it more in line with current market-standard ARPGs.

Speaking of, the Lead Systems Designer of Grimlore Games explained why doing a community feedback-driven approach is the right way to design an ARPG today:

"Because the ARPG genre is crowded, this kind of iteration is necessary to give you the best possible experience."

In other words, Titan Quest 2 developers are open to experimentation in how the game will pan out, which was a factor in the decision to go for a years-long Early Access. As we await the full release of the game the Early Access Roadmap for Titan Quest 2 will evolve, so keep an eye out for big news in the future.

