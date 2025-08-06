7 best ARPGs you can play in 2025, ranked

ARPGs have recently been making waves in the gaming industry. While the genre was already well-known, there were multiple new releases in recent years. Many of them established themselves along with the OGs, which raises the question: What are the best ARPGs of 2025? The answer to that varies player to player, but we have made a list that might give you an idea.

Ad

That isn’t to say these games are perfect, but as long as you have fun, they did their job well. If you love ARPGs, you’ve probably heard a few of these names, so let’s find out which ones are leading the pack in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective, and the rankings represent the writer's personal opinions.

Best ARPGs to play in 2025

7) No Rest for the Wicked

Ad

Trending

Sacrament village in No Rest for the Wicked (Image via Moon Studios GmbH)

Mashing ARPG elements with souls-like gameplay, No Rest for the Wicked is a genre-defining entry. The game launched in early access last year, 2024, and recently saw a major update, which added a fresh endgame loop for players to grind.

Ad

If you have played an ARPG before, things will feel very different in this game. The combat is challenging from the get-go and will feel unfair at the beginning. A little experience with any Souls game will make things a lot easier to understand, but as you push through, you’ll find a variety of weapons to make interesting builds.

6) Grim Dawn

Grim Dawn provides extensive character building (Image via Crate Entertainment)

Speaking of single-player, if you want to start the ARPG journey solo and play at your own pace, Grim Dawn is the game we recommend. While the game features a decent campaign, building your character is what you’ll have the most fun with.

Ad

The game features everything you expect in an ARPG, including multiple classes that have unique skills to try, and a devotion tree for making your character even stronger. The developers have announced a fresh expansion for the game that will introduce a new story and character class with novel skills to try.

5) Diablo II Resurrected

Diablo II Resurrected provides the classic D2 experience (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The classic ARPG that inspired them all, Diablo II, still stands as one of the best in the genre. It serves as an inspiration for several of the modern titles in the genre that picked up elements from Diablo II and built upon them.

Ad

A remaster for the game was released back in 2021, which improved the visuals and audio, adding support for higher resolution, while keeping the core game intact. If you are planning to go back to the roots, this is where we’d recommend starting.

4) Diablo 4

D4 provides a modern Diablo experience (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re looking for a modern Diablo game with better visuals and that is more on the casual side, where you do not need to juggle a massive skill tree, Diablo 4 is the one for you.

Ad

That said, being casual-friendly does not mean a mediocre endgame. The game can still provide ample challenge. For example, the Torment Dungeons are some of the most challenging activities you can do to acquire certain Mythic Uniques.

3) Last Epoch

Experience PoE and Diablo in one game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch takes inspiration from other popular ARPGs like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile, and picks up elements from them to build upon. These include dungeons, an endgame map that you need to progress to fight the pinnacle bosses, and powerful, yet easy-to-learn, crafting mechanics.

Ad

It also features a fun yet mind-bending campaign that will have you travel back and forth through time. Season 3 for the game will launch on August 21, 2025, and that might be a good time to pick it up if you want to dip your toes into the ARPG genre without spending too much.

2) Path of Exile

PoE features an expansive endgame (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile is one of the oldest running games on the list that focuses on deep buildcrafting for characters and weapons. It is free-to-play and comes with a decade's worth of updates that have fleshed out gameplay mechanics. Additionally, the devs continue to introduce new ones with every major update.

Ad

Along with the base content, the game also features an expansive endgame with varying difficulty, where you can fight Pinnacle and Uber bosses. If you like playing around with hundreds of different skills and hand-crafting some of the strongest gear, this game will keep you busy for months.

1) Path of Exile 2

PoE 2 improves upon the original game (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

A fresh take on the original, Path of Exile 2 has the bones to surpass every ARPG, and in many ways, it did. If you’re coming from the first game, you’ll find a similar experience, but with much-needed quality-of-life improvements. Many of the changes may not look as big, but they do improve the gameplay significantly.

Ad

For example, the crafting is much easier to follow, while the WASD input allows better accessibility. Being in early access also means that the developers can listen to the feedback and make changes accordingly. Recently, Grinding Gear Games promised a proper four-month update cycle, bringing fresh content and improvements.

Honorable mentions

These games did not make it into my top seven list, but are worth a try:

Lost ARK

Ad

Lost Ark features a lot of loot grind (Image via Amazon Studios)

An MMO with fast-paced combat and extensive loot grind, Lost Ark can be a one-stop solution for your MMORPG itch. It features a campaign, character classes with unique abilities, PvP and PvE content, and more. The game is free-to-play, which makes it worth trying if you love challenging boss fights and loot grinding.

Ad

The Slormancer

Slormancer is chaotic fun (Image via Slormite Studios)

The Slormancer is a unique ARPG that features a satirical yet fun campaign that will send you on a journey to take down Ohm Agad. Along the way, you’ll collect various Slorm Reaper (weapons), while also improving your character through different specializations and skills.

Ad

The game is also less demanding when it comes to system requirements, while providing the same experience you can find across any other titles mentioned above.

While there are many more titles in the genre, we believe the ones we picked will provide the best experience and are currently the best ARPG games you can play in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More