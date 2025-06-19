Path of Exile: 5 coziest one-button builds (League 3.26)

Path of Exile is as complex as a game can get. The combinations of skill gems and their interaction with hundreds of passive skills can sometimes be overwhelming. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t simple ones. The game also features single-button builds that don’t require too much thinking. You simply stack one type of damage for enemies and defense for survivability.

This guide will list five such builds that are easy to build and don’t require you to spam buttons on your keyboard.

5 one-button builds to play in Path of Exile 3.26

To clear red-tier maps, these builds may require some attention towards gear. It is recommended that you pick a League mechanic for currency farming. Here are the most popular one-button builds to try.

1) Flicker Strike Berserker/Slayer

Teleport behind enemies for a swift kill (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Flicker Strike is a popular league starter build that works on almost all characters. For Path of Exile 3.26, the most popular Ascendancies are Berserker and Slayer. Both are equally powerful and capable of clearing the endgame content.

The build requires you to hold down the attack button and watch your character teleport and take down all enemies. It will require you to build around Frenzy Charges, as it reduces the skill cooldown. There’s no specific unique requirement, but Replica Farul’s Furr helps in sustaining Frenzy Charges better.

2) Cyclone Slayer

Spin to win again (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

I’d say you’re slaying enemies in style, but you’ll once again be holding down one button in this build. Cyclone received a huge buff in the latest League, bringing the skill back up in popularity.

While fun to use, it can also be a little complex. The skill drains mana very quickly, forcing you to invest in mana regeneration and mana cost reduction. This may force you towards a specific gear, which isn’t an issue, but can result in a lower defense rating.

3) Righteous Fire Chieftain

Burn your sorrows away with Righteous Fire (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Righteous Fire is another build that checks all boxes. It’s easy to build, tanky, and deals a decent amount of damage. All you need to do is activate the skill and walk around the map. There are many ways to play Righteous Fire, for the Mercenaries League, but the most popular character Ascendency is Chieftain through the Marauder class.

Since RF deals self-damage, the idea is to keep health regeneration as high as possible. Marauder lets you start with several defensive and regeneration passives. For damage, the RF benefits from an increase in fire damage, spell damage, and damage over time.

4) Death’s Oath Occultist

Death's Oath grants you a level 20 Death Aura (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you’ve already tried or didn’t like Righteous Fire, try blasting enemies with Chaos damage using Death’s Oath. This unique chest piece grants you the Death Aura skill. When activated, it deals AoE Chaos damage in a radius, similar to RF.

The skill received a buff with patch 3.26 and now deals base 1250 damage, up from 1000. With Death Aura, you don’t need to stack health regeneration as the skill doesn’t deal self-damage. This allows you to invest in more DPS nodes, although you may lack defense when it comes to bossing.

5) ED Contagion Trickster

Drain life force of enemies (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Essence Drain and Contagion combo is popular across both PoE 1 and PoE 2. This isn’t exactly a one-button build, as you need to combo both skills. However, once that is done, it can easily chain across the entire group of enemies.

Cast Contagion first, followed by Essence Drain. The affected enemy will spread it across others in proximity upon death. To make this build work, you need to invest in Chaos damage and damage over time multiplier. Bossing will be slow, so make sure to invest in defense.

When it comes to one-button gameplay, these are the best builds you can try in Path of Exile Mercenaries League and reach the endgame.

