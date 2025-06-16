Top 3 Atlas strategies for currency farming in Path of Exile 3.26

The Atlas passive allows you to supercharge your maps in Path of Exile with multiple league mechanics, allowing you to bring back a large amount of loot. However, you can’t do everything at once, similar to how you can’t allot all nodes in the character passive tree.

That’s why it’s better to go for specific currency farming routes for better returns. This article lists three of the top Atlas currency farming strategies for Path of Exile 3.26.

Best Atlas currency farming strategies in Path of Exile 3.26

Before diving into the most efficient currency farming strategies, there are a few things to remember. Not every build is made for all types of content, which is why it’s better to focus on a few nodes.

Sometimes, a map may contain incredible loot modifiers. However, watch out for curses or debuffs that may decrease your defences or damage, making it harder to complete the map as efficiently.

Here are the top Atlas currency farming strategies in Path of Exile 3.26 that are great for all types of builds.

1) Expedition

Expedition in Path of Exile is easy and profitable (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you are just getting into early maps, Expedition is one of the best currency farming methods. The Atlas nodes are available early on — picking them up can guarantee an encounter across a majority of the maps.

The main item you are looking for is the Expedition Logbooks. These allow you to go to a special map that could have a boss encounter. Logbooks can be purchased from Dannig, but for better ones, you’ll need to farm Runic Monsters during the encounter.

However, don’t neglect buried loot, as it can also contain items that can be traded for a decent price. However, opt for Logbooks if you have to choose between the two.

Spec towards Hunt for Answers in the early stages, then slowly progress towards Extreme Archaeology. Once you have these, go for the Buried Knowledge passive node, which increases the number of Runic Monsters and quantity of Logbooks.

Before you start planting explosives, check the modifiers on every buried treasure. If your Logbook contains a boss, it will be affected by all of the modifiers and become too powerful to handle, especially in the early maps.

2) Heist

Adiyah will help you prepare for Heists (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Heists can be started as early as Act 7 of the Path of Exile’s campaign. The contracts for short runs drop regularly and are an easy way to pick up raw currency, as well as gear.

These contracts can be taken to Adiyah in Rouge Harbor, who will use them to open a portal. Your objective is to loot the artifact, and along the way, secure as many chests as possible. Unlocking chests increases the alert level, and if the bar is full, the area will go into lockdown.

Once the lockdown is active, you can’t complete the main objective. Dying during the lockdown also results in the loss of everything you acquire, so be careful. The Friends in High Places Atlas passive node will increase your chances of getting high-value targets in contracts.

While running Heists, you’ll also come across Grand Heist blueprints. These are similar to regular Hiests, but on a much larger scale and require preparation before entering. You’ll first need to unlock different wings of a building in a Grand Heist.

Rouges can then be assigned to perform different tasks. Once done, you can start the Grand Heist. Apart from raiding a single area, this time, you’ll raid multiple locations. Bring a tanky build as you will be swarmed during the escape.

3) Scarabs

Scarabs are easy to farm and improve loot quality (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Scarabs aren’t the raw currency you are looking for, but higher-tier ones sell for a lot of Chaos Orbs. If you are comfortable running tier 16 maps, Scarabs can be an incredible source of currency. They don’t hinder any other farming strategies, and some can sell for almost a Divine Orb.

When paired with Atlas passive nodes like Significant Troves and Skittering Swarm, the new Memory-influenced maps can significantly improve the drop rate of Scarabs. Significant Troves adds a 200% increased chance of dropping Scarabs, while Skittering Swarm improves the quantity.

These Scarab nodes can also be used to target the farm with other Atlas content. For example, Expedition nodes improve the chances of Expedition Scarabs. The same applies to other Atlas currency farming.

Horned Scarabs usually go for a decent amount of Chaos Orbs and can be a great way to generate extra currency. The ones that don’t sell for a high value can be used inside the map device on your next run to improve future loot drops.

Pair Atlas currency farming with new memory-influenced maps

Memory-influenced maps boost item drops (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Memory-influenced maps are new types of maps that can further improve your currency farming ability. In them, you can use certain skills that influence the item drops when activated. Since these maps can also be affected by the Atlas passive, there is plenty of potential to earn currency.

If you're having issues surviving across juiced maps, we recommend running Betrayal mechanics and leveling up your character faster. Betrayal went through a rework, and the league mechanic does not reset your syndicate progress starting with patch 3.26.

This allows you to run safehouses in quick succession. There is also a good chance of acquiring valuable loot and powerful crafting options from safehouses.

