Path of Exile 3.26 Secrets of the Atlas: Runegrafting explained

With Settlers of Kalguur going core in Path of Exile 3.26, there are a few changes in Kingsmarch. One of them is Runegrafting, which replaces the Runesmithing service from the previous League. Using this new passive tree mechanic, you’ll be able to swap some of your passive in exchange for new ones.

If you played the Settlers League, this fresh mechanic will feel similar to using Karui Tattoos. For newbies or those who missed out on the past few Leagues, this article will explain how Runegrafts work.

Runegrafting in Path of Exile 3.26 explained

Runegraft of the River can help you survive better in Path of Exile (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Runegrafts can be used to alter Passive Skill Tree nodes, but instead of changing Attribute nodes like the Karui Tattoos, these affect the Mastery nodes. The Mastery Passives usually provide a significant buff, meaning the grafts you acquire will also be strong.

There are many types of Runegrafts in the upcoming update, some of which will be more common than others. Some of the grafts can provide various alternative buffs, while others modify some aspects of the build.

A complete list of all grafts will be available in the patch notes for Path of Exile 3.26. However, in the Secrets of the Atlas reveal, we saw the developers showcase a few of them.

Runegraft of Time: 20% chance for skills to not consume a cooldown on use.

20% chance for skills to not consume a cooldown on use. Runegraft of the Bound: 20% reduced bonuses from equipped boots, 20% increased bonuses from equipped gloves.

20% reduced bonuses from equipped boots, 20% increased bonuses from equipped gloves. Runegraft of the River: 20% chance of reaching low life to recover to full life.

20% chance of reaching low life to recover to full life. Runegraft of the Fortress: 10% reduced attributes, 40% increased global defenses.

10% reduced attributes, 40% increased global defenses. Runegraft of Bellows: 100% increased warcry speed if you have not warcried recently.

100% increased warcry speed if you have not warcried recently. Runegraft of the Jeweller: 10% increased damage for each unlinked socket in the equipped two-handed weapon.

While strong, there are some limitations. You can graft multiple of these across the Passive Skill Tree, however, each Runegraft is limited to one. This is likely to prevent you from making an invincible character by stacking multiple Runegrafts of the River.

How to acquire Runegrafts in Path of Exile

Get Runegrafts as export rewards (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Now we know about Runegrafts, the question is how to acquire them? This new item comes as part of the Settlers of Kalguur’s shipping mechanic, and can be acquired by shipping out crops and ores to Kalguur imports.

Just like the Karui send tattoos as rewards, Runegrafts are part of the return rewards from the Kalguur imports. But these will be random, meaning the one you need may take some time to acquire. Since these items are tradable, it’s a good idea to save a few to trade with other players.

