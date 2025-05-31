Path of Exile 2: How to get Expedition Logbooks

Expedition Logbooks are a great source of acquiring high-level loot in Path of Exile 2, as well as completing a pinnacle encounter. The loot acquired can range from high level gear, to artifacts, which can be used in Expedition crafting. To acquire these Logbooks, you’ll need to reach the endgame in Path of Exile as it comes from Expedition encounters which are only available in the Atlas.

This article will go all the ways to acquire one and tips to maximize Expedition farming.

How to get Expedition Logbooks in Path of Exile 2

Expedition ecnounter in Atlas (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

As mentioned, Expedition Logbooks are generally acquired from maps containing the related encounter. On the Atlas, find a map containing the encounter, which will be marked with a black and white spiral symbol, as shown in the picture above.

Find the NPC who will provide you with explosives. These will be used to excavate the surrounding area for buried loot and chests. However, you’ll also dig out enemies who can reward you with artifacts on defeat.

Place the charges across appropriate; once done, wait for the pretty explosions to go off and spawn a bunch of enemies. The Expedition Logbooks, along with other currencies and artifacts, can be acquired from these monsters and excavated chests.

If you don’t want to farm the Logbooks, there's the option to acquire it from other players. Being a tradable item, there are many people who have listed them in exchange for currencies on PoE2 trading website.

Tips for maximizing Expedition Logbook farming

Keep a balance between remnants and monsters (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

There’s no guarantee that you’ll get a Logbook each run, but there are a few ways you can ensure the monsters drop more loot. The higher the loot, the better chance of Logbook dropping.

First, you’ll need to balance the Runic Monsters and Remnants ratio. Pick up Remnants that increase loot drops or spawn more rare monsters. Following patch 0.2.0g, the developers have increased the drop rate for rare loot, so utilize it.

At the same time, try to spawn as many monsters as possible, because the Remnants will be for nothing if there aren’t any monsters. A good way to ensure that is to have them both in the same explosion radius if possible.

Second method is to progress your Expedition Atlas three. Passive nodes like Detailed Records grant a massive 50% drop rate buff to Expedition Logbooks, and guarantees three implicit modifiers.

How to use Expedition Logbooks

A pinnacle encounter with Olroth awaits (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Now that you have a Logbook, what to do with them? There are two options to select from. Either sell the Logbook, which is usually a good idea if you aren’t ready for it or it doesn’t have desired modifiers.

The other thing to do is take the Expedition Logbook to Dannig and open the portal to enter the special map area. This will be similar to the regular usual encounter, but on a much larger scale, with potential to acquire massive amount of loot.

There’s also a chance to find the pinnacle encounter with Olroth, Origin of the Fall. If the boss is available, you’ll get a skull icon on the map. Defeating Olroth can grant you some powerful uniques like Olroth's Resolve and Heroic Tragedy.

Read our other guides on PoE 2:

