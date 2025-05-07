  • home icon
4 Best Amazon builds in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (0.2.0)

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified May 07, 2025 21:43 IST
Amazon Path of Exile 2 (Image via Pathofbuilding || Grinding Gear Games)
Amazon Path of Exile 2 (Image via Pathofbuilding || Grinding Gear Games)

Amazon is currently the most popular Ascendancy class in Path of Exile 2. That is due to some powerful passives like Critical Strike and Predatory Instinct that allow you to deal massive single-target damage.

The whole idea is to stack Accuracy, which increases critical chance for all the Skills you use. Lightning Spear has become the meta for Amazon Ascendancy, but there are several other strong builds.

Best Amazon builds in Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt

While Amazon excels at using Spears, there is no restriction on the weapon. You may even opt to go with a build similar to Ranger, simply due to better critical stacking. Here are the 4 best Amazon builds in Path of Exile 2.

1) Lightning Spear Amazon

Lightning Spear Amazon (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Lightning Spear Amazon (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Lightning Spear is the meta build for the Dawn of the Hunt league due to its incredible one-click map-clearing ability. With support gems like Volt and consuming Frenzy Charges, the skill deals more damage while chaining across enemies.

Since the build revolves around lightning damage, you’ll also be constantly shocking enemies. Shocked enemies take 20% increased damage. Kitoko's Current are incredible unique gloves that will help you build up Electrocute, which allows you to generate more Frenzy Charges. Another unique to elevate the build is Tangletongue, which forks your critical hits, although it’s not mandatory.

Core Skills

  • Lightning Spear: Volt - Perpetual Charge - Twofold
  • Storm Lance: Blindsided - Primal Armament - Lightning Infusion
  • Combat Frenzy: Precision - Cannibalism - Profusion
  • Herald of Thunder: Innervate - Longshot - Reach
2) Bleed Rake Amazon

Bleed explode from Herald of Blood (Image via YouTube @ZiggyDGaming || Grinding Gear Games)
Bleed explode from Herald of Blood (Image via YouTube @ZiggyDGaming || Grinding Gear Games)

Bleed is a strong damage-over-time ability that bypasses Energy Shield, similar to Chaos. Once the status is inflicted, moving enemies will take 100% more damage, further enhancing the damage. The best ability to inflict Bleed is Rake, which can be used since the early campaign.

Equipping Herald of Blood will explode all bleeding enemies on death to deal AoE damage and possibly start a chain reaction. Adding the unique Saitha's Spear to the build will provide you with Aggravate on Bleed, which works well for stationary enemies.

Core Skills

  • Rake: Deep Cuts - Brutality - Close Combat
  • Blood Hunt: Execute - Bloodlust - Heavy Swing
  • Bloodhound's Mark: Single Out - Rupture
  • Herald of Blood: Haemocrystals - Deadly Herald - Magnified Effect
3) Twister Amazon

Twister Amazon (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Twister Amazon (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Despite GGG fixing the bug where Twister was getting increased damage based on the number of twisters, the build is still fun to play and great for map clearing. Casting Twister inside Whirling Slash will double the number of tornadoes that can be further increased with support gems.

Use Lycosidae to double your accuracy rating and deal more critical hits. As for other gear, having a good weapon with high base damage, accuracy, and an increase to all projectile skills will help make the Twisters stronger.

Core Skills

  • Twister: Salvo - Persistence - Retreat
  • Whirling Slash: Martial Tempo - Rage
  • Frostbolt: Arcane Tempo - Despoiler
  • Combat Frenzy: Precision - Profusion

4) Gas Arrow Amazon

Gas Arrow (Image via YouTube @Fubgun || Grinding Gear Games)
Gas Arrow (Image via YouTube @Fubgun || Grinding Gear Games)

Gas Arrow is a simple skill that makes use of the explosive reaction between Poison and Fire and acts as a good clearing build. However, first you’ll need to level up, as the skill unlocks at level 22. Use the good old Lightning Arrow and Lightning Rod method.

Once you are ready, replace the older skills. For additional damage in the mix, use Orb of Storms with Herald of Thunder. For gear, Death’s Harp is a cheap and great bow to use even in early maps. Radiant Grief is another unique that complements the build by igniting enemies.

Core Skills

  • Gas Arrow: Martial Tempo - Primal Armament
  • Flame Wall: Arcane Tempo
  • Orb of Storms: Persistence
  • Herald of Thunder: Innervate - Lightning Infusion\
