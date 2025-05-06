Path of Exile 2 Crit Blood Mage build guide

If you enjoy playing a hybrid speed clearing and boss damage build in Path of Exile 2, then Spark Blood Mage may be your best option in the Dawn of the Hunt League. Blood Mage was one of the few Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2 that wasn’t hit with the nerf hammer. This means you can continue to build around stacking critical chance.

Ad

Spark can be used as soon as Act 1 and will be your main damage for this build. This skill sends out lightning bolts across the ground that travel a short distance before disappearing. The number of bolts can increase as the skill level climbs.

Spark Witch leveling guide for Path of Exile 2

Spark + Flame Wall (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

While you will have access to Spark early in the game, that doesn’t mean you’ll be zooming through the campaign. The leveling process will still require the Spark + Flame Wall combination. As you level up, use Orb of Storms for better boss damage and quickly get through all acts.

Ad

Trending

The gameplay loop consists of dropping a Flame Wall and using Spark to combine both elements. Use Pierce and Considered Casting to add more damage. For bosses, use Orb of Storms and the Spark + Flame Wall combo.

Besides stacking elemental — more specifically, lightning damage — there isn’t much to do. Your Gear in the early acts should focus on getting defense and resistances if you are struggling to stay alive. Don’t spend any rare currency to craft specific gear, as it will be useful later to acquire unique items.

Ad

As you complete your first two Ascendancies, go with Sanguimancy and Vitality Siphon or Gore Spike and Sunder the Flesh. Either way, this build requires a few specific items to bring it to its full potential.

Here's what the early game skill tree will look like:

Early game skill tree for Witch (Image via Pathofbuilding || Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2 Spark Blood Mage build setup

Once you complete the campaign, use Exalted Orbs to acquire a better wand, preferably with an increased lightning and spell damage affix. An additional level to all lightning skills is also a highly recommended stat.

Ad

You can also craft your weapon, but it is generally not recommended unless you have a very good base and spare currency.

Atziri's Acuity and Choir of the Storm (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

This build also makes use of Atziri's Acuity unique gloves and Choir of the Storm unique amulet. Both are very cheap and can be acquired within 5 exalts, so feel free to invest in a good wand. This is what your core endgame gem setup should look like:

Ad

Spark: Arcane Tempo - Inspiration - Persistence - Fork

Arcane Tempo - Inspiration - Persistence - Fork Cast on Critical: Arc - Impetus - Energy Retention - Lifetap

Arc - Impetus - Energy Retention - Lifetap Orb of Storms: Magnified Effect - Electrocute - Neural Overload

Note that Choir of the Storm requires you to be around level 80, so we advise using Beacon of Azis, which provides a similar effect. The only downside is that you will lose Lightning Bolt, which is used to apply Shock on enemies.

Shock allows you to deal more damage to enemies, and while it can be applied through other sources, the amulet automatically casts the skill. After acquiring all the Ascendancy passive points, allot Sanguimancy, Vitality Siphon, Gore Spike, and Sunder the Flesh.

Ad

Once you've acquired all Ascendancy passive points, you'll need to do a complete skill tree reset. This is important for stacking critical chance, which will massively increase the damage output from Spark.

Here’s what the endgame skill tree will look like:

Endgame Skill tree for Blood Mage (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Also read: How to unlock Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2

Ad

Gear setup for Spark Blood Mage

Early gearing isn’t too complex, as you’ll be using Spark with Flame Wall while you reach the endgame and start completing maps. The requirement will suddenly shoot up. Most of the heavy lifting will be done by uniques.

However, you’ll need to have decent stats on your other gear to help your skills deal critical damage most of the time. Here are the gear recommendations for your Spark Blood Mage:

Ad

Gear Affixes Helmet Critical Hit Chance - Life - Mana - Attributes Body Armor Spirit - Life - Resistances Amulet Use Choir of the Storm or Beacon of Azis Gloves Use Atziri's Acuity Rings Life - Increased Lightning Damage - Resistances - Cast Speed Boots Movement Speed - Life

Ad

Since you'll be using Life instead of Mana, it is important to get as much of the former as possible across most of the gear. Keeping your resistance in check is also necessary to prevent getting one-shot from stronger enemies or bosses.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More