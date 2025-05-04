Path of Exile 2 0.2.0 meta wrap-up: Strongest build for each class, explored

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 introduced some changes to the Ascendancy for each class while adding new ones. As with every update, players quickly found out what works best for each class, and needless to say, these builds took off in popularity.
Despite using similar skills, every build uses different support gems and gear setups based on what they get. Furthermore, not every build will excel at everything.
Path of Exile 2's best builds of patch 0.2.0 explored
Below are the strongest and most popular builds for each character class in PoE 2 patch 0.2.0. All of these are among the top-used builds for endgame content.
Lightning Spear Amazon
The most popular skill for Huntress in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 was Lightning Spear. This is due to the skill’s ability to clear the entire screen, even in high-level content with just a single click, provided you have a proper gear and gem setup.
Amazon Ascendancy works well with this skill due to passive nodes like Critical Strike, Elemental Infusion, and Predatory Instinct, which can massively improve damage.
Core skill
- Lightning Spear
- Herald of Thunder
- Storm Lance
- Combat Frenzy
- Barrage
- Sniper's Mark
As you stack support gems with these skills, the mana cost can reach very high. To counter this, try to use jewels or acquire gear with Increased Mana Recovery along with Mana on Kill. This will help you recover mana in both map clearing and boss fights.
Essence Drain Lich
Witch was among the few who received new Ascendancy, and it was all about curses and sustenance. Building around curse can be a strong option, and with passives like Dominion over Flesh and Rupture the Soul, you get some premium clear speed and damage builds.
For skills, chaos is their best choice, as many skills synergize well together. Furthermore, chaos bypasses the energy shield, so you won’t have to worry about monsters with ES recharge modifier.
Core skill
- Essence Drain
- Contagion
- Despair
- Hexblast
- Withering Presence
- Convalescence
As for survivability, Soulless Form and Eternal Life are strong passives from the Ascendancy. When paired with reduced ES recharge and skills like Convalescence, you can keep the energy shield up at all times.
Glacial Lance Deadeye
While Ranger did not get a new Ascendancy, patch 0.2.0 gave her new builds, one of which is Glacial Lance. The build features an incredible amount of AoE, so clearing maps is a breeze. On the surface, it’s very similar to Lightning Spear Amazon.
The gameplay loop is also something to talk about, as all you need to do is chug Glacial Lance in all directions. Skills like Herald of Ice and Wind Dancer remain mainly as a support for some extra survivability and damage.
Core Skills
- Glacial Lance
- Herald of Ice
- Combat Frenzy
- Wind Dancer
- Sniper's Mark
- Hypothermia
If you can get a decent critical rate, use Sniper's Mark and Hypothermia with Cast on Critical to save you some time. Note that you also need a proper amount of spirit to make Cast on Critical work.
Boneshatter Smith of Kitava
Smith of Kitava is all about defence. This works well with the Warrior class, as he has to get close to enemies. The Ascendancy provides some incredible defensive modifiers, allowing you to invest properly in Boneshatter without worrying about defense.
Boneshatter has been a strong skill since Path of Exile 2 was released, but it doesn’t do much alone. To get the best result, pair Boneshatter with Infernal Cry and Herald of Ash to clear an entire group of regular monsters in one hit.
Core Skills
- Boneshatter
- Leap Slam
- Herald of Ash
- Infernal Cry
- Overwhelming Presence
- Seismic Cry
- Hammer of the Gods
While you can use Boneshatter against a rare monster or boss, it can take a while, which isn’t efficient. In situations like these, Hammer of the Gods is much more effective for single-target damage.
Ice Strike Invoker
Despite nerfs to two popular Ascendancy passives, Ice Strike Invoker remains the top choice in Path of Exile 2 throughout the endgame. This is largely because Unbound Avatar still provides a huge benefit for elemental skills.
The gameplay loop depends on you inflicting ice shards on enemies and having them explode with effects magnified by Herald of Ice. For bosses, once the shards are applied, drop Tempest Bell and spam until you see a big chunk of health reduced.
Core Skills
- Ice Strike
- Herald of Ice
- Unbound Avatar
- Combat Frenzy
- Charge Infusion
- Charged Staff
Activate Unbound Avatar by applying elemental ailmets on enemies to magnify the effects of ice shards applied on them. For defense, use Wind Dancer or Ghost Dance.
Grenadier Ballista Mercenary
The Mercenary didn't get much attention like other classes, but did receive some minor changes across Gemling Legionnaire with Integrated Efficiency. The passive adds direct damage, critical chance, and skill speed for different skill gems.
Grenade skills have been a go-to on Mercenary for incredible mob clearing, while Artillery Ballista adds fire to the fuel from Gas Grenade and Oil Grenade.
Core Skills
- Gas Grenade
- Explosive Grenade
- Oil Grenade
- Artillery Ballista
- Flash Grenade
- Wind Dancer
The Flash Grenade is incredibly useful in a boss fight to build up stun, while Wind Dancer is there for better survivability during the split second you stop to place Ballista.
Spark Stormweaver
Despite Patch 0.2.0 introducing some nerfs to the Stormweaver Ascendancy, it remains one of the best options in the current witch meta. This is because Spark is one of the best starter skills that can be endgame viable with proper gear.
Spark, paired with the Flame Wall, is a great combination to clear a room full of enemies. Simply drop a Flame wall and spam Spark. For boss DPS, Arc and Conductivity will be the choice of skills.
Core Skills
- Spark
- Flame Wall
- Orb of Storms
- Arc
- Conductivity
- Archmage
Archmage can eat up a lot of mana. To counter that, you will need better mana regeneration or the Everlasting Gaze unique amulet.
