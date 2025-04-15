Path of Exile 2 Boneshatter Warbringer build (patch 0.2.0)

Sometimes, it’s easier to smack enemies in the head compared to setting up Totems and Ballistas in Path of Exile 2, and Boneshatter is the perfect skill for this. It can clear a group of monsters with ease while also dealing impressive damage to bosses. Available from Act 1, Boneshatter is one of the best skills to level up and is also endgame-viable. So, let’s check out the updated build.

Ad

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 reworked the Warbringer Ascendency, adding some much-needed changes that boost survivability. With Boneshatter requiring the player to get close to monsters, the skill was a bit difficult to use in the late game before the new Ascendency changes.

Setup for Boneshatter warrior in Path of Exile 2

One great thing about Boneshatter is that the skill is available soon after the player finishes the tutorial and reaches Clearfell. Pick up the Uncut Skill Gem from Renly and unlock the skill. However, for Boneshatter to deal some significant damage, monsters need to be Primed for Stun.

Ad

Trending

For now, the initial skill, Rolling Slam, can be used before switching to Leap Slam. Once a monster is Primed, hit them with Boneshatter to create a shockwave and take down the enemy as well as the surrounding mobs.

A good way to make the skill even stronger is by adding Support Gems. Boneshatter can make use of Execute to do more damage against rare monsters and bosses. However, if the goal is to level up fast, Impact Shockwave with Unbreakable is a better choice for crowd control.

Ad

Upon progressing further through Act 1, you will unlock Infernal Cry, which empowers the next attack on activation. Furthermore, it will Destabilise the monsters, making them explode on death and deal damage fire to the surrounding mobs.

Complete skill setup for Boneshatter Warbringer

Mace Strike: Brutality - Martial Tempo Boneshatter: Impact Shockwave - Reach - Magnified Effect

Infernal Cry: Raging Cry - Enraged Warcry - Premeditation

Herald of Ash: Vitality/Cannibalism

Leap Slam: Overpower - Rage - Brink

Ad

Hammer of the Gods: Fist of War - Fire Infusion - Rageforged

Gear and Skill tree for Boneshatter Warbringer in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0

Boneshatter Warriors have two options for weapons: either go for a one-handed mace or a two-handed mace with high physical damage. On that note, vendors in Path of Exile 2 can have some decent gear. Look for a weapon that grants "+1 Level To All Melee Skills".

Ad

Other stats can include additional Physical and Fire Damage to attacks. If you're still unsure, the game allows quick swapping of weapons, which can be used to try out both types.

+1 Level to all Melee Skills (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

As for the gear setup, it’s best to go with an armor base, as the Warrior class benefits from damage reduction. Body armor can give you a lot of protection with additional stats like "Maximum Life" improving survivability.

Ad

Elemental Resistance is also an important affix to have across all armor pieces. Similarly, Movement Speed can help in faster exploration. A good thing about Path of Exile 2 is the regularly dropping base currency, allowing you to craft your own gear.

Gear setup recommendation for endgame Boneshatter Warbringer

Weapon: Attack Speed - Increased Physical/Fire Damage - Increased Melee Skill Level Helmet: Use Thrillsteel or a Helmet with Increased Melee Skill Level - Increased Mana - Resistances Armor: Use Bramblejack or an Armor with Life - Armor - Resistances - Increased Mana Boots: Use Trampletoe or Boots with Movement Speed - Resistances - Increased Attribute Gloves: Increased Attribute - Life - Resistances Amulet: Increased Melee Skill Level - Mana - Attribute - Life Leech Rings: Resistances - Life - Mana - Added Damage to Attacks Belt/Charms: Stun and Freeze Charms on Plate Belt with Life - Armor - Additional Charm Slot - Resistances

Ad

The gear recommendation above is simply what you should aim to get if possible. However, Path of Exile 2 can be very unpredictable when it comes to loot drops and crafting. In such cases, Runes can be very useful. Desert Rune and Iron Rune are great options for Boneshatter Warbringer.

Along with skills and gear, it’s also important to optimize the skill tree. Notable Passives like Polished Iron and Impair are good nodes to balance the damage and survival. Below is a basic skill tree to follow till level 30 or 40.

Ad

Boneshatter Warrior Early Build (Image via Path of Building)

Moving further into the endgame, players will need to make some changes to the skill tree. This is done to improve the build synergy by picking up Passives like Devastation and Skullcrusher. Below is an example of an endgame skill tree.

Ad

Boneshatter Warbringer endgame skill tree (Image via Path of Building || YouTube/@Derdilettant)

Warbringer Ascendancy nodes to take for Boneshatter build patch 0.2.0

Throughout the first three Acts of Path of Exile 2, you will also complete two Ascendency Trials to acquire four Ascendency points. These can be spent on some powerful skills for Warbringer.

Ad

The first two points from the Trials of Sekhemas can be used to unlock Jade Heritage. This Ascendancy node will grant Jade stacks for up to 10% physical damage reduction and a new skill called Encased in Jade, granting Guard based on maximum life and the number of Jade stacks consumed.

The following two points are acquired from the Trial of Chaos and can be used to unlock Warcaller’s Bellow. This passive skill will explode a corpse, dealing 25% of its life as physical damage — an added damage bonus with Infernal Cry.

For the final four Ascendancy points, complete Path of Exile 2 Act 2 on Cruel difficulty to reach areas with level 60 and level 75 monsters. These points can be spent on Greatwolf's Howl, which removes warcry cooldown, and Anvil's Weight to lower boss defenses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More