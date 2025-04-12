Path of Exile 2 Incision Support Gem effects, and how to get

Path of Exile 2 added a wealth of new Support Gems to the game, including Incision. If you plan on taking any kind of major Bleed build, this support gem can certainly help you easily deliver those big chunks of damage, like on a Huntress for example. They have some solid bleed builds, though they certainly aren’t the only class to do so.

It will take some time to get the Incision Support Gem in PoE 2, depending on what level your character is, and things of that nature. Thankfully, you don’t need incredibly high stats to use Support Gems, so if you can score one early, you can slot this right in.

How to get a Path of Exile 2 Incision Support Gem

Path of Exile 2’s Incision Support Gem requires a Level 3 Uncut Support Gem, so that means you cannot stumble upon one until you’re doing level 53+ content. The game divides the Support Gems up this way so you don’t wind up with an ultra-powerful one too fast. That doesn’t mean you can’t get them anytime you want though.

You can get these gems relatively easy on the open market (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you have a high level character on whichever League you play on, you could have some of these Support Gems just lying around. Otherwise you’ll either need to grind some level 53+ content, or hit the trade market/trade channels in-game. Right now, Level 3 Uncut Support Gems cost either 1 Orb of Alchemy or 1 Exalted Orb, so if that’s an easier route, by all means, take that.

What does the Incision Support Gem works in Path of Exile 2

Incision is a really interesting Support Gem in Path of Exile 2, as it is designed for Bleed builds. It inflicts enemies with a debuff called Incision, which increases the odds of the equipped skill dealing Bleed damage. Here are the specific stats for Incision:

You'll find this Support Gem under Strength (Red) Tier 3 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Incision (Support)

Tags: Attack, Physical

Support Requirements +5 Str (5)

Cost Multiplier: 115%

Ability: Hits from Supported Skills inflict Incision. 3% more Magnitude of Bleeding inflicted with Supported Skills per Incision consumed Recently, up to 30%

There are a few things to note about the Incision Support Gem in Path of Exile 2. That cost multiplier is incredibly steep, for one, so keep an eye on your mana costs. However, it’s useless on skills that guarantee bleeding, like Rake. It could be useful on other bleed abilities. Rake, for example, has 100 Magnitude, so it will always work. Magnitude is the chance something will trigger. Consider that before equipping it to get the most out of this gem.

