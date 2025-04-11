Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt: Monk League Starter Leveling guide

Monk in Path of Exile 2 relies on his quick agility, melee prowess, and elemental attacks. He wields a Quarterstaff as his primary weapon and dishes out multiple attacks simultaneously to deal high-burst damage to a group of mobs or a boss. However, Monks are sometimes avoided as a league-starter character due to his low defensive capabilities and the risk of getting repeatedly killed in the campaign.

However, if built correctly, a Monk can take a player to the end of the campaign, and even early maps, in just a few hours. This article lists the basics of Monk in leveling and league started in Patch 0.2.0.

Disclaimer: This article does not list endgame gears for Monk.

Key mechanics and Skills for Monk Leveling build in Path of Exile 2

Leveling a Monk can be the easiest task in Path of Exile 2. With a few passive nodes, stats, and abilities, a Monk can do more damage early game than any other characters currently available. However, there are a few steps we are going to follow before you start blasting through the campaign.

Our primary skill should be Storm Wave, paired with Herald of Thunder and Ash. However, Storm Wave doesn't unlock until Level 7, so we are going for Stormcaller Arrow, Lightning Rod, and Lightning Arrow.

Stormcaller Arrow (Image via GGG)

However, even after you reach level 7, you should be using Stormcaller Arrow for the most part, until standard Act III.

With the start Act III standard, you are looking at a one-button build with Storm Wave and two Herald skills. Here's an overview:

Until the end of Act II normal:

The following is a list of skills and supports you must use until the end of normal Act II:

Equip a Bow: Start with Ranger and progress until Clearfell. Deposit the Bow in your stash, and then create a Monk.

Start with Ranger and progress until Clearfell. Deposit the Bow in your stash, and then create a Monk. Stormcaller Arrow for mob groups: Martial Tempo, Lightning Infusion, and Primal Armament.

Martial Tempo, Lightning Infusion, and Primal Armament. Lightning Rod for bosses: Scattershot, Concentrated Effect, Close Combat, activate with Lightning Arrow skill.

Scattershot, Concentrated Effect, Close Combat, Herald of Thunder aura: Innervate, Longshot.

Start of normal Act III:

The following skills and supports are recommended with the start of normal Act III:

Equip a Quarterstaff

Storm Wave for boss DPS and clearing groups: Martial Tempo, Lightning Infusion, Primal Armament.

Martial Tempo, Lightning Infusion, Primal Armament. Herald of Ash: Magnified Effect.

Magnified Effect. Herald of Thunder: Innervate, Longshot, Conduction.

Storm Wave build skills in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

The skill rotation should be Storm Wave only on bosses and enemy groups. The two Herald aura skills will do the rest for you.

Itemization for Monk leveling in Path of Exile 2 0.2.0

Since this article is based on Monk's league starter, we won't mention any Unique items. With that being said, here is a list of all the recommended rare armor pieces, weapons, and affixes:

Until normal Act II:

Dualstring Bow: Adds physical damage to attacks, increased elemental damage with attacks, increased attack speed.

Adds physical damage to attacks, increased elemental damage with attacks, increased attack speed. Quiver: Increased attack speed, increased attack speed, increased damage with Bow skills.

Increased attack speed, increased attack speed, increased damage with Bow skills. The armor pieces are the same as the Quarterstaff setup.

An example of Quarterstaff for leveling in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Starting with normal Act III:

Quarterstaff: Increased physical damage, adds physical damage to attacks, increased elemental damage with attacks, level to melee skills.

Increased physical damage, adds physical damage to attacks, increased elemental damage with attacks, level to melee skills. Helmet: Maximum life, increased critical chance, and resistance.

Maximum life, increased critical chance, and resistance. Body armor: Maximum life, maximum energy shield, and resistance.

Maximum life, maximum energy shield, and resistance. Gloves: Maximum life, physical damage with attacks, and attack speed.

Maximum life, physical damage with attacks, and attack speed. Belt: Maximum mana and resistance.

Maximum mana and resistance. Ring: Resistance Implicit with Lightning damage to attacks.

Resistance Implicit with Lightning damage to attacks. Amulet: Stat fodder for whichever stat you are lacking.

Stat fodder for whichever stat you are lacking. Boots: Increased movement speed, maximum energy shield, and resistance.

The Body armor should be prioritized with an Energy Shield base for the Ascendancy, alongside Energy Shield for all other armor pieces.

Acolyte of Chayula vs Invoker: Which one to ascend to in Path of Exile 2 0.2.0?

Invoker ascendancy (Image via GGG)

For the build we are going for, you should ascend to the Invoker ascendancy. The order of points should be "I am the Thunder," followed by "Sunder my Enemies" and "Lead me Through Grace."

Passive node progression for Monk leveling in Path of Exile 2 0.2.0

Follow the image below to progress through the passive nodes:

Passive skills for Monk leveling (Image via GGG)

For priority, focus on getting Flow State first, followed by Blinding Strike and Killer Instinct. Next, go for Essence of the Storm, Crashing Wave, and Alternating Current, followed by Wild Storm. Lastly, go for the Quarterstaff and the critical nodes.

