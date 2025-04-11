Path of Exile 2 will finally let you respec your Ascendancy

Path of Exile 2 is getting one of its most-requested features: you can now respec your Ascendacy after an upcoming patch next week (so sometime after April 14). Ascendancies are the subclassing system of this ARPG, and they are often a key part in putting a build together. However, up till now, these were a hard commitment you'd have to make. Once you'd Ascend, there would be no reversals or alternating between subclasses.

However, with the soon-to-drop Path of Exile 2 patch, that is about to change. In this article, we'll go over what the developers have revealed about this system thus far.

How will Ascendancy respeccing work in Path of Exile 2?

The familiar screen will now pop up when conditions are met (Image via GGG)

Resetting your Ascendancy is already a feature in the first game, and Path of Exile 2 is going to implement it in the exact same way. Simply put, in order to respec your Ascendancy, you have to first make sure no Ascendancy points are allotted, and then do an Ascendancy Trial.

Both Trial of the Sekhemas (Sanctum) and Trial of Chaos (Ultimatum) work to this end. However, you must do them at a level where they would not grant you additional Ascendancy Points.

In other words, if you have two Ascendancy Points into an Ascendancy from doing a single-floor Trial of Sekhemas, here's what you'll have to do:

Respec the two Ascendancy points by talking to The Hooded One

Do another Trial of the Sekhemas with a single or double-floor Djinn Barya . A Djinn Barya with three or more floors in this case will normally grant you two more Ascendancy Points, so that will not work for resetting your Ascendancy.

. A Djinn Barya with three or more floors in this case will normally grant you two more Ascendancy Points, so that will not work for resetting your Ascendancy. After you've beaten the floor boss Rattlecage, interact with the Ascension Device. As long as you have no Ascendancy Points committed, a prompt to select between all available Ascendancies for your class will show up.

This system allows you to reset the Ascendancy as many times as you want, so you can try out all available subclasses for a class on the same character.

Currently, it's not known whether you can access this system by doing a lower-level Sanctum or Ultimatum run. We'll update this artilce once the patch adding the system actually makes it into Path of Exile 2.

Crucially, the upcoming patch will also make Trials of Chaos a bit more accessible for furthering Ascendancy Points, as you can now get away with using lower-level Inscribed Ultimatums:

Ultimatums that have 7 chambers and thus grant up to 4 Ascendancy points now can be done from level 55 down from 60.

Ultimatums that have 10 chambers and thus grant up to 6 Ascendancy points can now be done from level 65 down from 75.

