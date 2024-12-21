Path of Exile 2: Shock vs Electrocute Ailment, explained

The lightning-based Path of Exile 2 ailments of Shock and Electrocute have baffled some players since the game hit Early Access. They both sound similar, are incredibly powerful, and are useful to a wide array of players. However, the game doesn’t always make 100% clear where these come from and what exactly they do for you. Shock is much easier to inflict, compared to Electrocute, however there are ways to adjust that.

While you don’t have to be a Sorceress to inflict Shock or Electrocute in Path of Exile 2, it certainly couldn’t hurt to go down that path. If you need to know the difference between these two important status ailments, we’re here to help.

What is the difference between Shock and Electrocute in Path of Exile 2?

Shock and Electrocute are similar in Path of Exile 2, in that they both are status ailments that are inflicted through lightning damage. They also use the same ailment threshold system. Essentially, the more Shock damage the enemy takes relative to their total health, the easier it is to shock them — and the same goes for Electrocute.

Almost every lightning ability can Shock, but only certain ones can Electrocute (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

However, this is where the similarities end. Both of them are very important to a wide array of builds. However, we’d argue that Shock is used far more often, due to its delivery system and what it does for players.

If you hit an enemy with a lightning attack that crits, it can Shock them. This status ailment makes the target take up to more damage from all sources, based on the hit’s lightning damage. It only lasts for about four seconds, so you have to make the most of it. The alternative is to run an incredibly high-crit build.

The best part about Shock, is that pretty much any lightning ability has a chance to trigger Shock as long as it can critically strike. This makes the Shock status ailment much easier to use than Electrocute in Path of Exile 2

Be warned - Electrocute skills can't inflict Shock anymore in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

On the other hand, Electrocute is a status ailment that has a percentage meter. When that percentage meter hits 100%, that target is stunned for 5 seconds. You can tell this debuff is on when you see a “Boots” icon under the enemy's health bar.

An ability can only Electrocute under two conditions. The first is the Electrocute Support Gem must be attached to that skill. It can be attached to the following skills as of this writing:

Tier 1: LIghtning Arrow, Spark

Tier 5: Galvanic Shards

Tier 9: Charged Staff

Tier 11: Skeletal Storm Mage

Tier 13: Magnetic Salvo, Lightning Conduit

Your other option is to get a specific piece of gear that allows for Electrocute like Kotoko’s Current Jeweled Gloves unique. This makes Lightning damage from Hits contribute to Electrocution buildup, making it much easier to stun enemies and bosses alike.

As you can see, these two ailments are similar, but also incredibly different. They are most effective if you can trigger both at the same time.

Some items can influence how Electrocute works too, expanding it (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

While the Electrocute gem locks that ability to doing Electrocute buildup, you can use other Lightning skills to inflict Shock, so you can get both at the same time if you play it right.

You can also increase the amount of damage taken with the Electrocution node on the passive skill tree. This will make electrocuted enemies take 20% more damage, so you can get an effect similar to Shock, without waiting for it to trigger. You also have the Thunderstruck node, which incentivies having both Shock and Electrocute active in Path of Exile 2. It grants 50% increased Electrocute buildup on Shocked enemies, and 50% increase Shockbuildup on Electrocuted enemies.

