4 tips to get the most out of Expedition Crafting in Path of Exile 2

Expedition is a popular endgame activity, and with Path of Exile 2, we also got Expedition Crafting. It is one of the easiest way to craft good gear, especially beneficial in SSF, where you aren’t able to trade currency with others. Expedition crafting provides adding, upgrading, rerolling, or removing modifiers from items in exchange for Artifacts.
Multiple NPCs vendors provide different gear crafting options using various Artifacts. This article will go over four important tips you need to keep in mind to maximize the benefit from Expedition Crafting
How to get the most out of Expedition Crafting in Path of Exile 2
Crafting in Expedition for the most part works as regular crafting. However, you are limited to a certain number of crafts, unlike currency crafting. Most of the time, you will be required to make some tough choices, so here are a few tips to get the most out of Expedition Crafting.
1) Know when to cut your losses and stop crafting
When crafting an item, it is important to know when to stop, especially with Expedition. Often, things can mess up in the last few crafts. While this may not be a big deal in the trade league, SSF players do need to be careful.
It’s better to save some Artifact and start a new craft, rather than waste a few of them for a possibility of a good roll on bad craft options.
2) One man’s trash may be other man’s treasure
If you're missing an affix, or the tiers rolled aren’t satisfactory, don’t discard the craft. The item can be put up for trade and help you bag some extra currency that can be used in another craft. Considering that, Artifacts are much easier to acquire compared to currency, a good enough roll can easily turn into profit.
In most cases, a single bad craft or low level craft will likely not cause any problem with the build. So, use it before getting a better one, and then trade it off.
3) Start with good bases and affixes
While it may sound obvious, it’s also one of the most common mistakes people make. Crafting with good bases and starting affixes is the best way to ensure a good outcome in Expedition Crafting. This is due to the limited number of crafts available.
Start with high-level items with high tier affixes. Also remember that some affixes will always be valuable then other, so keen an eye out as having high tier isn’t the only thing you want before starting a craft.
4) Don’t modify already good item rolls
If you believe an item is good enough, it probably is. Most of the time, risking an unwanted affix isn’t worth it, especially when using a currency will likely give better results. It’s better to take the item and use Exalted Orb for a new modifier, or a Divine Orb to get a chance at better rolls.
While the outcome is still RNG, currency crafting in PoE 2 generally have better rolls. It also saved you from using Chaos Orb for a chance to remove the bad roll and possibly brick the item.
