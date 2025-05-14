Path of Exile 2 Azmerian Wisps guide: Mechanics and juicing tips

Azmerian Wisps were introduced with Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt, and are one of the first league mechanics players encounter in patch 0.2.0. Entering Grelwood in Act 1 will trigger a small sequence that will introduce an NPC named Delwyn, who will briefly explain how this league mechanic works.

A similar gameplay feature called the Wildwood Wisp was also present in PoE 1 during the Affliction League, with PoE 2’s Azmerian Wisps further expanding upon the idea. This article will explore more about these wisps and their mechanics, along with some tips to increase loot.

Path of Exile 2 Azmerian Wisps Mechanics explained

Azmerian Wisp in the wild (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The first time players discover an Azmerian Wisp, it will look like a shiny floating collectible. It’s actually a type of Spirit that starts moving as players approach. These spirits will travel a short distance to find a rare or unique monster to possess.

Throughout the distance travelled, it will influence every monster around it, providing them with certain buffs and upgrading them to the next rarity. The closer you are, the faster the spirit moves. At the same time, maintaining some distance will slow it down.

Note that keeping a distance for some time will result in the spirit disappearing. Moreover, the buffs granted to the monsters also depend on the type of wisp encountered and increase the rarity of loot drops. The more monsters you kill before defeating the possessed enemy, the better rewards will drop.

Apart from the loot, each wisp also comes with a chance to drop a new item called a Talisman. These Talismans are similar to socketable runes, which provide different types of buffs. Monsters can also have multiple spirit influences, which is a crucial endgame farming method.

How many Azmerian Wisps are there in Path of Exile 2?

At the moment, the game features four different types of wisps that are divided into multiple Azmerian Spirits. The type of wisps comes in four different colors: blue, red, pink, and yellow. Out of these, the red ones are the rarest.

The table below explains all types of wisps and possible spirit encounters:

Spirits Wisp Type Talisman Spirit of the Serpent Primal (Blue) Serpent Talisman Spirit of the Owl Primal (Blue) Owl Talisman Spirit of the Primate Primal (Blue) Primate Talisman Spirit of the Fox Sacred (Red) Fox Talisman Wisp of the Spring Hare Sacred (Red) Rabbit Talisman Spirit of the Bear Wild (Pink) Bear Talisman Spirit of the Boar Wild (Pink) Boar Talisman Spirit of the Ox Wild (Pink) Ox Talisman Spirit of the Wolf Vivid (Yellow) Wolf Talisman Spirit of the Cat Vivid (Yellow) Cat Talisman Spirit of the Stag Vivid (Yellow) Stag Talisman

Tips on increasing loot with Azmerian Wisps

Atlas map Azmerian Wisps passive node cluster (Image via Maxroll || Grinding Gear Games)

Now we know how Azmerian Wisps work, it's time to figure out how to utilize them for the maximum amount of loot in the endgame. Here are some tips for that:

1) The most straightforward way to ensure the encounter is by picking up related Atlas Tree nodes. Passives like Guiding Light ensure spirit, while Shining Trail will increase the rarity of items.

2) To make the most out of map bosses. Find towers with overlapping areas in the endgame atlas, and look for a map modifier where bosses are hunted by an Azmerian Spirit. Using a Precursor tablet with another Azmerian Spirit modifier will feature dual possession.

3) The more modifiers a boss has, the better the rewards you'll receive from a possessed boss. With patch 0.2.0g, there was an improvement in drops, and with Precursor tablets containing an additional boss modifier, the loot has become a lot better.

