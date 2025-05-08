Best Sorceress builds in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (0.2.0)

Sorceress was among one of the first playable classes to release with Path of Exile 2 early access. She was quite popular on release, but with Dawn of the Hunt bringing nothing new, many popular skills that had good synergy with her, it’s no surprise she’s one of the least popular character class in the current league.
Despite that, there are players who still keep trying something new. If you’re also looking to play Sorceress, we’ve brought some suggestions you can try. In case, one’s not up to your liking, you can always respec Ascendancy/Passives to try something different.
Best Sorceress builds in Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt
Sorceress boats one of the best leveling skill, but there is a lot more to try. Here are the three best Sorceress builds you can try in Dawn of the Hunt league.
1) Spark/Arc (Sparc) Stormweaver
Spark was one of the skills that received the nerf hammer with patch 0.2.0, but what changed? The skill now fires much lower projectiles at 4-9, down from 6-14. This was due to removal of additional projectiles with Skill Gem quality, which was replaced with projectile speed.
Despite that, the skill still remains very popular for clearing Path of Exile 2’s campaign while leveling. If you don’t feel like switching to a different build, the ability can also be used for high tier mapping and bossing.
Core Skills
- Spark: Fork - Arcane Tempo - Pinpoint Critical - Acceleration
- Orb of Storms: Lightning Exposure - Strip Away - Conduction
- Conductivity: Focused Curse - Heightened Curse
- Sigil of Power: Persistence - Magnified Effect
- Arc: Unleash - Concentrated Effect - Inevitable Critical
Spark will act as your main clear ability, and if you want a little extra damage, pair it with Flame Wall. In case you encounter stronger enemies, drop an Orb of Storms and the use Spark. For Ascendancy passives, pick Scouring Winds, Strike Twice, Constant Gale, and Fore of Will.
While Spark can be used for boss damage when paired with Orb of Storms and Sigil of Power, Arc is more effective despite also getting nerfs. Use Sigil of Power with Orb of Storms and use Arc. Don’t forget to use Conductivity to lower the boss electric resistance.
2) Cold Snap Stormweaver
Frost Bomb and Cold Snap both saw an increase in their AoE. While this doesn’t directly increase its damage, you’ll be able to hit enemies the skills previously missed due to less area. It may be indirect, but one more enemy hit is still extra damage.
This build isn’t a one button play style. It can deal good damage to rare enemies and bosses, while also keeping you relatively safe from a large group of enemies. However, mobbing isn’t the fastest.
Core Skills
- Cold Snap: Unleash - Consecrated Effect - Considered Casting
- Frost Wall: Icicle - Spell Cascade - Ingenuity
- Frost Bomb: Magnified Effect
- Frostbolt: Arcane Tempo - Scattershot - Glaciation
- Hypothermia: Persistence - Heightened Curse
Cold Snap remains the main damage, but only after freezing an enemy. To do that, use Frostbolt with Scattershot to quickly build up Freeze by covering a large area. For Ascendancy passives, pick Strike Twice, Shaper of Storms, Scouring Winds, and Constant Gale.
For boss damage, using Frost Wall and Frost Bomb in between Frostbolt will add extra damage. Use Hypothermia to strip away cold resistance. If you want a little more damage, use Cast on Freeze with Comet for a chunky hit every time you free an enemy.
3) Essence Drain Chronomancer
Essence Drain usually pairs well with Witch, and her new Ascendancy, Lich. However, since both share almost a same skill tree, you can pair it with Chronomancer class and keep enemies frozen while you deal damage.
This skill is good for both map clearing and bossing, but you’ll need to stay alive for a while to let the damage ramp up. For Ascendancy passives, pick Now and Again, Unbound Encore, Footprints in the Sand, and Ultimate Command.
Core Skills
- Essence Drain: Swift Affliction - Considered Casting - Chain
- Contagion: Arcane Tempo - Magnified Effect - Unleash
- Dark Effigy: Overabundance - Acceleration
- Withering Presence: Clarity - Persistence
- Despair: Heightened Curse - Decaying Hex
Cast Contagion and then Essence Drain on a group of enemies and let the chaos spread. Stay in the vicinity to constantly apply Withering Presence in case there is a rare monster.
Dark Effigy totem and Despair can be added to the rotation when fighting a boss. Use Contagion and drop the totem before applying Despair and Essence Drain. Ascendancy skills are mainly to keep the boss frozen, but don’t rely on them too much.
