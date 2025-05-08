Best Sorceress builds in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (0.2.0)

Sorceress was among one of the first playable classes to release with Path of Exile 2 early access. She was quite popular on release, but with Dawn of the Hunt bringing nothing new, many popular skills that had good synergy with her, it’s no surprise she’s one of the least popular character class in the current league.

Ad

Despite that, there are players who still keep trying something new. If you’re also looking to play Sorceress, we’ve brought some suggestions you can try. In case, one’s not up to your liking, you can always respec Ascendancy/Passives to try something different.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Sorceress builds in Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt

Sorceress boats one of the best leveling skill, but there is a lot more to try. Here are the three best Sorceress builds you can try in Dawn of the Hunt league.

Ad

Trending

1) Spark/Arc (Sparc) Stormweaver

Path of Exile 2 - Spark & Flame Wall in action (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Spark was one of the skills that received the nerf hammer with patch 0.2.0, but what changed? The skill now fires much lower projectiles at 4-9, down from 6-14. This was due to removal of additional projectiles with Skill Gem quality, which was replaced with projectile speed.

Ad

Despite that, the skill still remains very popular for clearing Path of Exile 2’s campaign while leveling. If you don’t feel like switching to a different build, the ability can also be used for high tier mapping and bossing.

Core Skills

Spark: Fork - Arcane Tempo - Pinpoint Critical - Acceleration

Orb of Storms: Lightning Exposure - Strip Away - Conduction

Conductivity: Focused Curse - Heightened Curse

Sigil of Power: Persistence - Magnified Effect

Arc: Unleash - Concentrated Effect - Inevitable Critical

Ad

Spark will act as your main clear ability, and if you want a little extra damage, pair it with Flame Wall. In case you encounter stronger enemies, drop an Orb of Storms and the use Spark. For Ascendancy passives, pick Scouring Winds, Strike Twice, Constant Gale, and Fore of Will.

While Spark can be used for boss damage when paired with Orb of Storms and Sigil of Power, Arc is more effective despite also getting nerfs. Use Sigil of Power with Orb of Storms and use Arc. Don’t forget to use Conductivity to lower the boss electric resistance.

Ad

2) Cold Snap Stormweaver

Path of Exile 2 - Cold Snap & Frost Wall in action (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Frost Bomb and Cold Snap both saw an increase in their AoE. While this doesn’t directly increase its damage, you’ll be able to hit enemies the skills previously missed due to less area. It may be indirect, but one more enemy hit is still extra damage.

Ad

This build isn’t a one button play style. It can deal good damage to rare enemies and bosses, while also keeping you relatively safe from a large group of enemies. However, mobbing isn’t the fastest.

Core Skills

Cold Snap: Unleash - Consecrated Effect - Considered Casting

Frost Wall: Icicle - Spell Cascade - Ingenuity

Frost Bomb: Magnified Effect

Frostbolt: Arcane Tempo - Scattershot - Glaciation

Hypothermia: Persistence - Heightened Curse

Cold Snap remains the main damage, but only after freezing an enemy. To do that, use Frostbolt with Scattershot to quickly build up Freeze by covering a large area. For Ascendancy passives, pick Strike Twice, Shaper of Storms, Scouring Winds, and Constant Gale.

Ad

For boss damage, using Frost Wall and Frost Bomb in between Frostbolt will add extra damage. Use Hypothermia to strip away cold resistance. If you want a little more damage, use Cast on Freeze with Comet for a chunky hit every time you free an enemy.

3) Essence Drain Chronomancer

Path of Exile 2 - Essence Drain in action (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Essence Drain usually pairs well with Witch, and her new Ascendancy, Lich. However, since both share almost a same skill tree, you can pair it with Chronomancer class and keep enemies frozen while you deal damage.

Ad

This skill is good for both map clearing and bossing, but you’ll need to stay alive for a while to let the damage ramp up. For Ascendancy passives, pick Now and Again, Unbound Encore, Footprints in the Sand, and Ultimate Command.

Core Skills

Essence Drain: Swift Affliction - Considered Casting - Chain

Contagion: Arcane Tempo - Magnified Effect - Unleash

Dark Effigy: Overabundance - Acceleration

Withering Presence: Clarity - Persistence

Despair: Heightened Curse - Decaying Hex

Ad

Cast Contagion and then Essence Drain on a group of enemies and let the chaos spread. Stay in the vicinity to constantly apply Withering Presence in case there is a rare monster.

Dark Effigy totem and Despair can be added to the rotation when fighting a boss. Use Contagion and drop the totem before applying Despair and Essence Drain. Ascendancy skills are mainly to keep the boss frozen, but don’t rely on them too much.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Path of Exile 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More