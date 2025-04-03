Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt patch notes: Everything new in patch 0.2.0

Path of Exile 2's upcoming update, Dawn of The Hunt (also known as patch 0.2.0), is the game's first major economy reset patch. It arrives tomorrow (April 4), but the patch notes are available now. Even though there's only one new class (Huntress), there are three new Ascendancies for existing classes, 22 new Skill Gems, and more importantly, over a hundred new Support Gems. Coupled with a sweeping variety of new League mechanics for the endgame, this patch is more than worthy of an economy reset.

There is a lot to chew here, and the balance changes alone will lead to a massive meta shift. Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 (Dawn of The Hunt). For a Cliff Notes version, check out our quick summary of everything new in Dawn of The Hunt.

Note that the developers did not end up adding the Weapon-locking between set swaps feature; this will be added with a hotfix later this week or next week.

Path of Exile 2 0.2.0 patch notes: All major changes and new things in Dawn of The Hunt

Path of Exile 2's latest patch adds five new Ascendancies (Image via GGG)

New content and features

Added a new playable character class, the Huntress.

Added the new Amazon and Ritualist Ascendancy Classes for the Huntress.

Added the new Smith of Kitava Ascendancy Class for the Warrior.

Added the new Tactician Ascendancy Class for the Mercenary.

Added the new Lich Ascendancy Class for the Witch.

Added over 25 new Skills, primarily Spear Skills.

Added over 100 new Supports.

Added 2 new item classes, Spears and Bucklers.

Added over 100 new Unique Items.

Added 8 new Endgame Maps, each with new encounters and new rewards.

Introduced 4 Unique Strongboxes - special chests with unique encounters.

Introduced 12 Rogue Exiles - others like you who have been exiled and are openly hostile. Each one has their own skills and personalities, and are much smarter than the average monster. These Exiles use unique items that they will drop if you successfully kill them.

Introduced Azmerian Wisps - spirits that can be found throughout both the campaign and the Endgame. As you approach these wisps, they will flee, leading you past monsters. Any monsters it comes into contact with are infused by the spirit, making them more powerful and the spirit more rewarding. Let them get away for too long and they'll dissipate and return to the woods.

Added 15 new Socketable items with new modifers that you can craft onto your items.

Introduced the Twilight Reliquary Key. When consumed at The Reliquary Vault, a new area on the Endgame Map, it grants you access to a vault with a chest that drops a special foil version of a Unique item selected by our supporters! They can contain any Unique found in Path of Exile 2, though if the selected item is a Pinnacle Boss drop then only special keys dropped by the relevant content will be able to provide these items. The Twilight Reliquary currently has 453 options for foiled Unique items that it can yield.

Essences can now have Vaal Orbs applied to them to corrupt the Essences with a range of unpredictable outcomes. Greater Essences are possible to be upgraded to four new Corrupted Essences.

Continued to incrementally improve the sound, art, effects and environments.

Endgame changes

Areas of Corruption on the Atlas now have a central Corrupted Nexus that is the source of the affliction. In the areas leading to the Nexus, Corruption will spill out from slain enemies and amalgamate into powerful monsters.

Upon reaching the Nexus you will begin the task of cleansing the source of Corruption. Complete this task and receive Crystalline Shards that you can use to obtain Atlas Passive Skill points.

A Boss for each faction has been added, these appear in the Corrupted Nexus'.

Additional Corruption Monster factions have also been introduced.

Corruption Monsters have had their visuals and animations improved, and their skills have been rebalanced.

Corruption areas no longer implicitly have +1 to Area Level but now are much more likely to have modifiers, and the modifiers can be more powerful. Some new Corruption modifiers have also been added.

Cleansing a Nexus will cause surrounding Maps to become Cleansed Maps which have their own set of Monsters and rewards, including the newly introduced Fracturing Orb.

The Fracturing Orb fractures a random modifier on a rare item with at least 4 modifiers, locking it in place.

In order to open a Corrupted Nexus Map, the Waystone placed in the Map Device will need to have at least 4 modifiers.

You can now respawn and return to a Map if you die. Upon first entering the Endgame, you get up to 6 total attempts per Map. As you add more Modifiers to a Waystone, the number of respawns goes down.

In parties, everyone gets to respawn that number of times.

You will be able to enter and exit your Maps as much as you like as long as you haven't died. The number of portals is representative of the number of revives you have during the Map.

Once you start a Boss fight, the respawning system will change to require the map owner to collectively respawn the entire party. This is so that you must still kill the boss from full life.

If you decide to rush to the Map Boss without interacting with any of the other Map content and then die, you will respawn at the Boss checkpoint and only the Map Boss will be present. All of the other monsters and content will be removed. This is to prevent cases where players would be able to farm multiple copies of the same rewards by dying on purpose.

The number of Towers on the Atlas has been reduced drastically, but each one is now more powerful.

Tablets (except Overseer Tablets) inherently add twice as many mechanics to Towers. Using higher tier Waystones in Towers also now increases the number of mechanics applied by Tablets. By Tier 15 the bonus is double, allowing a single Tablet to now add four times as many things as before.

Tower Maps can now spawn with all extra content mechanics, including Bosses.

The number of Maps affected by Tablets has been doubled on average, and also now scales based on Map Tier.

Killing Rare Monsters required for Map Completion no longer has a chance to grant Monster Modifiers to the remaining Rare Monsters.

Increased the chances for Rare monsters to have 3 or 4 Modifiers in Maps (note this means they drop more items). This is mostly to compensate for the removal of rare monsters granting their modifiers to other rare monsters on death.

A checkpoint now spawns when the last-available optional content in a Map has been completed.

Extra content, such as Breach, Delirium, Expedition and Ritual, now start spawning further away from The Ziggurat Refuge.

How Waystones are obtained in Maps has been redesigned. Our intention is to make both sustaining waystone drops much more reliable and less dependant on random elements.

Waystones can no longer drop at a lower tier than the map you are in.

Waystones dropped by Final Map Bosses will now always be one tier higher than the map you are in.

Final Map Bosses and the final naturally-occurring Rare Monsters in Tier 1 maps have a 100% chance to drop a waystone. This chance scales down as you get into higher Map Tiers, but will still be guaranteed with appropriate investment into Waystone Suffix Modifiers and through the Atlas Passive Tree. Natual waystone drops have been reduced to compensate.

Removed chances for Waystones to drop a Tier higher from the Atlas Passive Tree, and lowered the amount of Waystone Quantity available on the Atlas Passive Tree.

Sources of "Map Boss have a chance to drop a Waystone of the current tier or higher" have been replaced by "increased quantity of Waystones dropped by Map Bosses".

Doryani now has up to 10 Waystones available to purchase, either at Tier 1, or one Tier below your highest-completed Tier.

Overseer Tablets now cause up to 2-4 Maps in Range to contain Bosses (previously 3-7).

The Waystone chance granted by Waystone Suffix Modifiers has been reduced as a result of the new chances to drop Waystones.

Unidentified Waystones now provide 30% increased Waystone drop chance, instead of 30% increased Quantity.

The first 5 different Unique Maps you complete each now grant 2 Atlas Passive Skill points, for a total of 10 points.

The Specialities of some Maps have been adjusted to account for the addition of Azmerian Spirits.

Added new modifiers relating to Azmerian Spirits for Overseer's Tablets.

Added new modifiers relating to Azmerian Spirits and Rogue Exiles for Precursor Tablets.

The Untainted Paradise Map now has 200-400% Increased Experience Gained (previously 150-300%).

A new crafting mechanic called Recombination has been added to Expedition, which allows you select mods on two items, hoping to get the best elements of each on a single item. As you select more mods, the chance of success decreases. If you are not successful, the items will be destroyed. This will be unlocked as you complete your first Expedition, and requires artifacts found during the Expedition to fuel it.

The Tablet modifier that causes Ritual Favours in your Maps to have 5-10% increased chance to be Omens now has values of 15-25%.

The Overseer Tablet modifier that causes Map Boss to have a +10-20% chance to drop a Waystone of the current tier or higher now has values of +5-8%.

Precursor Tablets suffixes that granted additional base chance for random extra content, now instead grant increased chance (this affects existing items).

The Tablet modifier that provides increased Rarity of Items found in your Maps now has values of 10-15% (previously 10-20%).

The Tablet modifier that provides increased Quantity of Items found in your Maps now has values of 3-7% (previously 3-8%).

The Tablet modifier that provides increased Pack Size in your Maps now has values of 3-7% (previously 3-8%).

The Tablet modifier that provides increased Gold found in your Maps now has values of 10-15% (previously 5-10%).

Tablet modifiers that give Breaches in your Maps increased Monster Density now give 4-6% (previously 5-10%), while the modifier that also gives Breaches open faster now has values of 3-5% (previously 8-12%).

The Tablet modifier for Rare Monsters having an additional Modifier can no longer roll.

The modifier in Simulacrum for Rare Monsters having an additional Modifier no longer appears.

The various endgame quests that lead to the Arbiter of Ash encounter have been consolidated into a single quest.

All Bosses that are affected by Difficulty and Simulacrum can now drop all of their specific unique items at any Difficulty, however rare uniques are even rarer at lower difficulties. This also applies to the drop chances for Reliquary keys from this content.

Pinacle boss content now takes roughly half the amount of time to unlock compared to before. In addition, Pinaccle bosses have been made much easier at Difficulty 0 as well. It's our intention to allow you to face Difficulty 0 of this content much earlier in your endgame progression while still preserving the difficulty of Difficulty 4.

Players no longer lose experience from from dying in Simulacrum, The Twisted Domain, Olroth's arena inside Logbooks, the Crux of Nothingness, or The Burning Monolith. Players also no longer gain experience from killing monsters in these areas.

Moved the location of the stash in Simulacrum to make it harder to accidentally start the encounter when trying to open the stash.

Reduced the Power of Notables on the league specific Atlas Passive Trees for acquiring Logbooks, Breach Splinters, Simulacrum Splinters and an Audience with the King.

Delirium Encounters in Maps now reward 1 Simulacrum Splinter each time a reward type is filled.

Simulacrum Splinters can now be obtained through Delirium Encounters in all Map Tiers, with the amount scaling up per Map Tier.

The base number of Monsters spawned in Delirium Encounters has been reduced, and the number that emerge by touching Fracturing Mirrors has been greatly increased.

Reduced the intensity of the fog in Delirium encounters.

The number of Monsters spawned from Breaches has been reduced.

A higher percentage of the total number of Breach monsters spawned are now spawned earlier in the encounter.

Reduced the number of small Breach chests found.

Breach Splinters can now be obtained from Breaches in all Map Tiers, with the amount scaling up per Map Tier.

Breach and Delirium encounters are now considered complete when you open the Clasped Hand or Delirium Mirror.

Strongboxes now spawn slightly more packs of Monsters in Maps.

Omens now always appear as Ritual Rewards in Map areas. There's also a small chance for an additional Omen to appear.

The vendors in The Ziggurat Refuge and those in your Hideout now correctly have level 65 items available, rather than one having level 60 items and the other level 70.

If you exit the game while in an endgame map area, logging back into the same character will now place you back inside the map instance if it still exists.

Atlas Passive Tree Changes

Added support for Azmerian Spirits and Rogue Exiles to the Atlas Passive Tree.

Added more Notable Passives and reworked some existing ones to make the available choices more interesting.

The Deadly Evolution Atlas Keystone has been replaced by a new Keystone called Ecological Shift which causes your Maps to have 40% more chance to contain Random Extra Content, and 20% less number of Monster Packs in your Maps.

Can now obtain 40 Atlas Passive Skill points (previously 30).

The Crumbling Walls Atlas Notable Passive now has 10% chance for an additional Breach (previously 15%), 3% chance for three additional Breaches (previously 5%) and 1% chance for ten additional Breaches (previously 2%).

The Extreme Archaeology Notable Atlas Passive no longer causes Monsters to spawn with 20% of their Life missing.

The Frantic Invasion Atlas Notable Passive now has 50% increased Quantity of Breach Splinters dropped by Breach Monsters in your Maps (previously 75%).

The Grasping Hands Atlas Notable Passive now has 30% more Clasped Hands (previously 50%) and Clasped Hands in your Maps have 20% chance to be guarded by a pack of Magic monsters (previously 25%).

The Interdimensional Assault Atlas Notable Passive now has Breaches in your Maps have 10% increased Monster Density (previously 15%).

The Ominous Portents Atlas Notable Passive now causes Ritual Favour in your Maps to have 100% increased chance to be Omens (previously 50%).

The Rising Pyre Atlas Notable Passive now has Breaches in your Maps have 25% increased Monster Density (previously 40%).

General improvements

In order to work around a common crash that was occuring on nVidia hardware with recent drivers the game can now recover from "Device Removed" events. When this occurs the game will display a loading screen (and pause) while it attempts to recover. This only applies for this specific type of client crash, not all client crashes.

The Reforging Benches in towns have been repositioned to more optimal locations. The Stash and Guild Stashes have also been slightly spaced apart to reduce misclicking.

Strongboxes can now appear in certain Act 1 areas.

Added a Stash to the Treasure Room in the Trials of Chaos.

Many Fire Skills now visually burn grass in areas.

Improved the performance of summoning and reviving minions.

Further improved safety checks preventing using movement skills to skip the elevators in the Trials of Chaos encounters and prevent the encounters from functioning correctly.

The jumps performed when using Escape Shot and Toxic Growth now allow you to jump over enemies and small amounts of terrain. Vaulting Impact will also receive this change at a later date.

The Decay debuff from Decaying Hex Support now uses a more appropriate visual effect and displays below the enemy's life bar.

Grenade skills now have a small amount of random variation in travel distance when firing multiple grenades at once.

Firebolt now uses the same animation as Freezing Shards instead of generic projectile spell animations.

Updated the 3D art of the Stash and Guild Stash.

Player changes

Characters are now required to be at least level 25 to enter Cruel difficulty areas and level 50 to enter Endgame areas.

The player's base attack speed while Unarmed is now 1.4 attacks per second (previously 1.2). Killing Palm, Shattering Palm, Staggering Palm and Hand of Chayula now have 25% less Attack Speed to compensate for this change (previously 10%).

Freeze now builds up roughly 48% slower on enemies.

Player base Ailment Threshold is now half of Maximum Life (previously all of Maximum Life).

Presence base radius is now 4 metres (previously 6 metres).

Monster Modifiers stolen from Rare Monsters, such as through Behead Support, have had the effect they provide to players adjusted to be more appropriate.

The Cruel version of Candlemass' Essence now provides 5% increased Life (previously 8%).

The Worn Sandals Trial of the Sekhemas Affliction now grants 30% less Movement Speed if you've been Hit by an Enemy Recently (previously 25% reduced Movement Speed).

Blocking a hit by raising your shield or parrying now gives you a chance to avoid accumulating heavy stun buildup equal to the chance you would otherwise have had to evade the hit.

Unified stun mechanics and terminology between players and monsters. The "stagger" that players suffer when blocking too much damage with their shield raised is now a heavy stun. Players are still unable to be heavy stunned unless a mechanic specifically states otherwise.

Players can no longer be light stunned while their shield is raised.

Modifiers to curse effect have been changed to instead apply to curse magnitude. This means that they are multiplicative with any other modifiers to the effect of the debuff on the target. For example, curse magnitude and slow magnitude are now multiplicative with each other for Temporal Chains.

Player-created objects, such as Ice Crystals, no longer have a Monster Power value.

Ice crystals can no longer apply on kill effects such as Herald of Ash and Trampletoe's overkill.

Players have 50% more Light Stun Threshold per time stunned in past 4 seconds (previously 25% more player Light Stun Threshold per time stunned in past 6 seconds).

Your Heavy Stun bar now doesn't start emptying until the Heavy Stun animation has finished (instead of when the Heavy Stun animation starts).

Heavy Stun duration on players is now 3 seconds (previously 1 second).

Players cannot Block or Evade Hits while they are Heavy Stunned.

Critical Weakness stacks now track duration individually, rather than refreshing the duration of all stacks when a new stack is gained.

Pinned targets can no longer Evade. Pinning a target now also causes them to be Light Stunned.

The Base duration for Endurance, Frenzy and Power Charges is now 15 seconds (previously 20).

Fully Broken Armour now causes enemies to take 20% increased Physical Damage from Hits.

Revivable Minions now spawn with their skills on cooldown. This only applies to newly summoned minions, not Minions that have just revived.

An Ancestrally Boosted Slam now has 30% more Damage and 20% more area of effect (previously 20% for both).

Persistent minions granted by ascendancy passive skills will now automatically be summoned when you allocate the passive for the first time.

Players and monsters now only count as moving while moving, rather than for the whole length of many animations that have some movement during some part of them.

Setting a stat to a specific value (such as Chaos Inoculation setting your life to 1 or Blood Magic setting your mana to 0) now occurs before conversion is applied to that stat, rather than being ignored by conversion.

Ascendancy changes

TitanThe Surprising Strength Ascendancy Notable Passive now provides 50% more Damage against Heavy Stunned Enemies (previously 40%).

The Earthbreaker Ascendancy Notable Passive now provides a 25% chance for Slam Skills you use yourself to cause Aftershocks (previously 20%).

Warbringer

The Warcaller's Bellow Ascendancy Passive Skill now causes Warcries to Explode Corpses, dealing 25% of their Life as Physical Damage, instead of providing "Corpses in your Presence Explode when you Warcry, dealing 25% of their Life as Physical Damage". This allows for Warcry area of effect to scale the Corpse explosion radius.

The Turtle Charm Ascendancy Passive Skill now has 25% less Block Chance (previously 35%).

The Encase in Jade Skill has been reworked. It now consumes all stacks of Jade to grant Guard based off of your maximum Life for each Jade stack consumed.

The Ancestral Spirits Skill granted by the Answered Call Ascendancy Passive Skill now has "Minions from this Skill have 1% increased Accuracy Rating per 3 of your Dexterity", and "Minion from this Skill have 1% increased Damage per 3 of your Strength". The Minions granted by this Skill have had the following changes:

Ancestral Jadecaster's Pinning Skill has had its cooldown lowered to 10 seconds (previously 15).

Ancestral Jade Hulk damage now has 300% more Stun Buildup (previously 200%).

The Warcaller's Bellow buff from the Ancestral Warhorn now grants 10 Rage on Hit (previously 5), and 20% increased Skill Speed (previously 10%).

The Paua Shell Aura from the Ancestral Spirit Turtle now grants nearby Allies 80% increased Defences (previously 50%), and 40% increased Block Chance (previously 25%).

Gemling Legionnaire

The Enhanced Effectiveness Ascendancy Passive Skill now also grants 20% less Attributes.

The Integrated Efficiency Ascendancy Passive Skill has swapped positions with Gem-Studded. It no longer provides +3 Skill Slots. Instead, it now causes Skills to gain 20% increased Damage per socketed red Support Gem, Skills gain 6% increased Skill Speed per socketed green Support Gem, and Skills gain 20% increased Critical Hit Chance per socketed blue Support Gem.

The Implanted Gems Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer provides +1 to level of all Skills. Instead, it now provides a choice between +2 to level of all Skills with a Strength requirement, +2 to level of all Skills with a Dexterity requirement, or +2 to level of all Skills with an Intelligence requirement.

Witchhunter

The No Mercy Ascendancy Passive Skill now causes you to deal up to 40% more Damage to Enemies based on their missing Concentration (previously 30%).

The Obsessive Rituals Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides 35% less Armour and Evasion Rating (previously 50%). The Sorcery Ward Barrier recharge delay has also been reduced by 2 seconds at all Gem levels.

Deadeye

The Thrilling Chase Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides "When you consume frenzy charges you count as having consumed twice as many" (previously a 50% chance, and described in a slightly different way).

Ad

The Running Assault Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants 50% less Movement Speed penalty from using Skills while moving (previously 30%). The location of this Passive Skill has been swapped with Relentless Pursuit.

The Connected Chemistry Ascendancy Passive Skill has been removed. Enduring Elixirs no longer has a prerequisite.

Added a new multi-choice Practical Remedies Ascendancy Passive Skill that provides the ability to allocate Grounding Stick, Dousing Vial, or Thawing Campfire, which provide Immunity to Shock, Immunity to Ignite, and Immunity to Freeze respectively.

Added a new Sustainable Practices Ascendancy Passive Skill which provides 30% of Evasion Rating also grants Elemental Damage Reduction. Requires Practical Remedies.

Acolyte of Chayula

The Embrace the Darkness Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides +8 to Maximum Darkness per Level (previously +5).

The Ravenous Doubts Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer provides "Mana Leech is Instant". Instead, it now provides "Mana Leech recovers based on other damage types as well as Physical Damage".

Honour lost during the Trial of the Sekhemas is now taken before the Acolyte of Chayula's Darkness.

Invoker

The ...and Protect me from Harm Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides 50% less Evasion Rating (previously 40%).

The Lead me through Grace… Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides 1 Spirit for every 8 Energy Shield on equipped Body Armour (previously 6), and 1 Spirit for every 20 Evasion Rating on equipped Body Armour (previously 15).

The Elemental Expression Skill, granted by the …and Scatter Them to the Winds Ascendancy Passive Skill, now deals 40% more Damage at all Gem levels.

Blood Mage

The Blood Barbs Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer provides 10% of Damage gained as extra Physical Damage. It now causes Bleeding you inflict on Cursed targets to be Aggravated.

Added a new Between the Cracks Ascendancy Passive Skill that causes Critical Hits to ignore Monster Armour. Requires Sanguimancy.

Infernalist

The Demon Form Skill granted by the Demonic Possession Ascendancy Passive Skill now has a Cooldown of 15 seconds (previously 20), and a maximum Demonflame of 10 (previously uncapped). You now lose a flat amount of Life per second per Demonflame (scaling with Skill level), rather than a percentage of your Maximum Life. The dodge roll while in Demon Form has also had its distance reduced.

The Seething Body Ascendancy Passive Skill now has While on High Infernal Flame, you and your Allies in your Presence Gain 50% of Damage as Fire Damage (previously 20%).

The Grinning Immolation Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides 50% more Critical Damage Bonus (previously 30%).

The Pyromantic Pact Ascendancy Passive Skill now causes 50% of Infernal Flame to be lost per second if none was gained in the past 2 seconds (previously 10%).

The Bringer of Flame Ascendancy Passive Skill now causes All Damage from you and Allies in your Presence to contribute to Ignite Chance and Magnitude, instead of providing "While not on Low Infernal Flame, all Damage from you and Allies in your Presence contributes to Ignite Chance and Magnitude". No longer required Pyromantic Pact.

The Loyal Hellhound Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer causes 20% of Damage from Hits to be taken from your Hellhound's Life before you.

The Mastered Darkness Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants "Demonflame has no maximum".

The small Mana Ascendancy Passive Skills now provide 3% increased maximum Mana (previously 4%).

After allocating the Pyromantic Pact Ascendancy Passive Skill, you will now have at least 1 maximum Infernal Flame, even with 100% reduced maximum Mana.

Using Blink while in Demon Form now plays an appropriate animation instead of landing to Blink.

Chronomancer

The Circular Heartbeat Ascendancy Passive Skill has been removed. Rapid River no longer has a prerequisite.

The Quicksand Hourglass Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants "Every 10 seconds, gain 50% more Cast Speed for 5 seconds (previously Every 12 seconds, gain 50% more Cast Speed for 4 seconds).

Added a new Flood of Echoes Ascendancy Passive Skill that grants the Unleash Skill.

Stormweaver

The Force of Will Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides 1% increased Effect of Arcane Surge on you per 25 Maximum Mana (previously 15 Mana).

The Scouring Winds Ascendancy Passive Skill now causes Exposure you inflict to lower the affected Resistance by an additional 12% (previously 20%).

The Strike Twice Ascendancy Notable Passive no longer provides 50% less Shock Duration. Instead, it now provides 25% less Magnitude of Shock you inflict.

The small Mana Ascendancy Passive Skills no longer provide 4% increased maximum Mana, and now provide 12% increased Mana Regeneration Rate.

Passive Skill Tree changes

With the addition of the Huntress and other new game mechanics we've added passive support for these throughout the Passive Skill Tree. There are many new clusters, mostly in the Huntress/Ranger area of the tree, and many existing Passive Skills have been updated. These changes may result in your existing passive tree being forcefully refunded if you had allocated nodes around the areas where the layout changed.

Added new Blind-related clusters.

Added new Volatility-related clusters.

Added new Ranged and Melee-related clusters.

Added new Hazards-related clusters.

Added new Companion-related clusters.

Added new Presence Radius and Aura-related clusters.

Added new Parry-related clusters.

Added new Banner-related clusters.

Added new Bleeding-related clusters.

Added new Thorns-related clusters.

Added a new Quiver-related cluster.

Added a new Crimson Assault Keystone Passive Skill to the south-east of the Ranger and Huntress' starting location. Crimson Assault causes Bleeding you inflict to be Aggravated, and Base Bleeding Duration to be 1 seconds.

Added a new Trusted Kinship Keystone Passive Skill to the south-east of the Ranger and Huntress' starting location. Trusted Kinship allows you to have two Companions of different types, causes Companions to have +1 to each Defence for every 2 of that Defence you have, and also causes you to have 30% less Defences.

The following Notable Passive Skills have been removed, you will no longer be able to Instil them, but existing ones will still function: Break Focus, Hold Focus, Lasting Concoctions, No Escape, Pinned Down, and Potent Concoctions.

12 Jewel Sockets have been removed from the Passive Skill Tree. Existing characters with Jewels in these removed sockets can reclaim their Jewels to their main inventory using the new /reclaimjewels chat command.

The Acrobatics Keystone Passive Skill now grants 75% less Evasion Rating (previously 70%).

The Eldritch Battery Keystone Passive Skill now has the additional property of "Doubles Mana Cost".

The Giant's Blood Keystone Passive Skill now has "Triple Attribute requirements of Martial Weapons" This previously only affected Axes, Maces and Swords, but was described as "weapons".

The Catlike Agility Notable Passive Skill now provides 40% increased Evasion Rating if you Dodge Rolled recently (previously 25%).

The Falcon Technique Notable Passive Skill now grants 1% increased Attack Speed per 25 Dexterity (previously per 15 Dexterity).

The Freedom of Movement Notable Passive Skill now provides 10% reduced Movement Speed Penalty from using Skills (previously 30% Evasion Rating if you Dodge Rolled recently).

The Heavy Buffer Notable Passive Skill now grants 5% of Damage taken bypasses Energy Shield, instead of 10% reduced Maximum Life.

The Icebreaker Notable Passive Skill now grants additional Freeze Threshold equal to 50% of Maximum Energy Shield (previously 100%)

The Mana Blessing Notable Passive Skill no longer has 5% increased maximum Mana, and now provides 20% increased Mana Regeneration Rate.

The Master Fletching Notable Passive Skill now provides 20% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Quiver (previously 30%). The two small Passive Skills prior now have values of 6% (previously 10%), while the two Passive Skills after now provide 20% increased Chance to inflict Ailments with Projectiles, or 15% increased Projectile Stun Buildup.

The Pile On Notable Passive Skill now grants 30% increased Armour Break Debuff Effect instead of its previous effects.

The Polymathy Notable Passive Skill now grants 7% increased Attributes (previously 10%).

The Raw Mana Notable Passive Skill now provides 8% increased maximum Mana (previously 12%).

The Spaghettification Notable Passive Skill now grants +13 to all Attributes, instead of 7% increased Attributes. It also now provides -7% to Chaos Resistance (previously -13%).

The Split the Earth Notable Passive Skill now has 10% chance for Mace Strike Skills you use yourself to cause Aftershocks, dealing the same damage to enemies within 1.8 metres (area previously not specified).

The Unhindered Notable Passive Skill now provides 12% reduced Movement Speed Penalty from using Skills while moving (previously increased 3% Movement Speed). One of the Slow Effect on You small Passive Skills in this cluster has also been updated to provide 8% reduced Movement Speed Penalty.

The Unwavering Stance Keystone Passive Skill no longer has "Your Stun Threshold is Doubled". Instead, it now has "Cannot be Light Stunned".

The small Attack Damage with nearby Ally Passive Skill in the Killer Instinct cluster has been replaced with another small Passive Skill providing 10% increased Attack Damage.

Small Passive Skills that previously provided 8% increased Effect of Auras from your Aura Skills now have values of 5%. Notable Passive Skills that provided 20% increased Effect of Auras from your Aura Skills now have values of 12%.

Clarified the wording of the Iron Grip and Iron Will Keystone effects.

Skill changes

Many Skills have had their base damage and/or damage growth per level rebalanced. Most of these changes are not specifically mentioned below as the changes are too widespread.

The mana cost for all Attacks, Marks and Warcries has been reduced, most notably at higher Gem levels.

Adjusted Minion Damage and Life scaling. General Damage and Life is the same early game, but lower than before at higher levels, especially past Gem level 20+.

Adjusted the target Life Threshold for Skeletal Arsonist's Explosive Demise Skill accordingly with the Life scaling changes.

Adjusted Skeletal Cleric's Heal Life scaling accordingly.

Arc no longer deals more Damage for each remaining Chain, and Chains 6-8 times at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 2-5). Quality now provides 0-2% more Damage for each remaining Chain (previously 0-5%).

Archmage now causes Non-Channelling Spells to Gain 3% of Damage as extra Lightning damage for each 100 maximum Mana you have at all Gem levels (previously 5-6% at Gem levels 14-20). Non-Channelling Spells now cost an additional 6.7-6.1% of your maximum Mana at gem levels 14-20 (previously 5.35-5.05%). Quality now provides 0-10% reduced Reservation, instead of granting Non-Channelling Spells Gain 0-2% of Damage as extra Lightning Damage for each 100 maximum Mana you have.

Armour Breaker has had the Armour Break amount lowered by roughly 20% at all Gem levels.

Artillery Ballista base Physical Damage scaling now matches that of other totems like Shockwave Totem and Ripwire Ballista. The Artillery Explosion now converts 100% of Physical Damage to Fire Damage (previously 90%). Quality now provides 0 to -0.4 seconds to Totem base Attack Time (previously increased Attack Speed).

Ancestral Warrior Totem now explicitly states that it wields a Two Handed Mace, to clarify that it benefits from your Mace-related stats. Quality is now +0-2 seconds to Totem Duration (previously +0-0.4).

Banner Skills now have an Aura Radius of 4.5 metres (previously 4), and are now correctly considered Aura skills.

Barrage Repeats now deal 50% less Damage at all Gem levels (previously 23-15% at Gem levels 5-20). 560-410% of repeated Skill's attack time is now added to this skill's cooldown, to a maximum of 30 seconds at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 1440-1215%). Quality now causes Repeats to deal +0-5% more Damage (previously +0-15%).

Barrier Invocation now only builds energy from enemy hits to Energy Shield rather than all hits to Energy Shield. Barrier Invocation now gains 1 Energy for each 10 Energy Shield lost to Damage Taken (previously 5).

Bleeding Concoction now has 200% more Magnitude of Bleeding inflicted (previously 100%).

Blink is now a Travel Skill.

Bone Blast now has a 40% chance to inflict Bleeding on Hit (previously 20%).

Bonestorm's shrapnel has become a general mechanic called Impale, similar to the Impale mechanic from Path of Exile 1. Hits that Impale an enemy cause the next attack hit against that enemy to gain added physical damage equal to 30% of the physical damage dealt by the impaling hit.

Bonestorm now Impales on hit instead of applying a specialised debuff, and has 200% more Impale magnitude.

Cast on Minion Death now only gains energy when persistent minions are killed. Additionally, minions that are created by a very underlevelled minion skill (relative to the current area level) now grant less energy when killed. Level 20+ minion skills will incur no penalty in endgame content.

Cast on Shock now gains 1 Energy per Power of enemies you Shock with Hits from skills (previously 2).

Cluster Grenade's Mini Grenades Explosion Radius is now 1.4 metres (previously 1.2 metres).

Combat Frenzy now has Gain a Frenzy Charge when you Freeze, Electrocute or Pin an enemy, no more than once every 5.3-4.1 seconds at Gem levels 8-20 (previously 2.48-1.58).

Concoction Skills now require an unarmed weapon set. They no longer deal your base unarmed damage, instead dealing only attack damage specified from the Skill, like Marks. They now consume 5 Mana Flask charges per use (previously 3).

Conductivity now causes Cursed enemies to have -25% to Lightning Resistance at Gem level 7 (previously -32%), scaling up to -29% at Gem level 20 (previously -36%).

Cold Snap now has an explosion radius of 1.6 metres (previously 0.7 metres).

Curse Skills now apply their Curse after a 1.5 second delay (previously 1 second).

Dark Effigy projectiles now have a Critical Hit Chance of 7% (previously 11%), and an impact radius of 1.2 metres (previously 0.8 metres). Quality is now 0-20% chance to inflict Withered for 2 seconds on Hit (previously 0-50%).

Decompose, the Skill granted by the Corpsewade Unique Boots, now causes the Poison Cloud to poison enemies as though dealing Chaos damage equal up to 10-19.5% of Corpse's Maximum Life at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 30-39.5%).

Despair now causes Cursed enemies to have -20% to Chaos Resistance at Gem level 9 (previously -32%), scaling up to -24% at Gem level 20 (previously -36%).

Detonate Dead now deals Physical Damage equal to 8.8-10.7% of Corpse's maximum Life at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 20% at all Gem levels), scaling further past Gem level 20. It also now deals 41 to 61 Fire Damage at gem level 7 (previously 28 to 43), scaling up to 139 to 208 Fire Damage at gem level 20 (previously 169 to 254).

Detonating Arrow's Explosion Radius is now 2.4 metres (previously 1.8).

Direct Minions now has a 0.5 second cooldown.

Elemental Invocation now gains 10 Energy per Power of enemies you Freeze with Hits from Skills (previously 10), 2 Energy per Power of enemies you Ignite with Hits from Skills, modified by the percentage of the enemy's Ailment Threshold the Ignite will deal (previously 3). It also now gains 1 Energy per Power of enemies you Shock with Hits from Skills (previously 3).

Escape Shot now scales Freeze Buildup with Gem level, up to 585% more at Gem level 20 (previously 300% at all levels). Quality is now 0-120% more Freeze Buildup (previously 0-80%).

Explosive Concoction now has 200% more Magnitude of Ignite inflicted (previously 100%).

Explosive Grenade cooldown is now 7 seconds (previously 3 seconds). Now has an Explosion Radius of 2-2.4 metres at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 1.8-2.4). Now has a Detonation Time of 3 seconds (previously 2.5 seconds).

Eye of Winter now gains 75% of damage as damage of the corresponding Type when passing over an Elemental Ground Effect (previously 50%). The Skill also no longer incorrectly states the Projectile applies the passed over-ground effect to nearby Enemies.

Falling Thunder projectiles now have 50% more Damage per Power Charge consumed (previously 25%).

Fireball no longer bypasses the Raging Spirit limit. The secondary Fireball projectiles are no longer affected by additional projectiles, this was mostly to prevent performance issues when used with Wildshards Support.

Firebolt now has a maximum downward tilt angle against closer targets, making it harder to hit enemies with multiple explosions.

Firestorm's Improved Bolts now have a Critical Hit Chance of 7% (previously 14%).

Flameblast now has a 15 second Cooldown (previously none), and now has 75% more damage per Stage (previously 200%). It now has an Explosion radius of 0.6 metres per Stage (previously 0.4), and Quality now provides 0-20% more Cast Speed (previously 0-10%).

Flame Wall now causes projectiles which pass through the wall to deal 33 to 48 Added Fire Damage at gem level 20 (previously 64 to 91), while the Gem level 1 values are unchanged. More significant reductions have been made past Gem level 20.

Flammability now causes Cursed enemies to have -25% to Fire Resistance at Gem level 7 (previously -32%), scaling up to -29% at Gem level 20 (previously -36%).

Flash Grenade now has 500% more Stun Buildup (previously 400%).

Fragmentation Rounds base Explosion radius is now 1.8 metres at all Gem levels (previously 1.4-1.6 at Gem levels 1-20).

Freezing Shards now fires 5 projectiles (previously 7), and now has 100% more Freeze Buildup (previously 50%).

Freezing Salvo now scales Freeze Buildup with Gem level, up to 107% more at Gem level 20 (previously 50% at all levels).

Frost Bomb now has Pulse and Explosion radius is 2-2.7 metres at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 1.7-2.4).

Frost Wall now has a Cooldown of 5 seconds (previously 3 seconds).

Frozen Locus' explosion now deals 6 to 9 base Quarterstaff Cold Damage at Gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 141 to 212 at Gem level 20 (previously 89 to 134). The damage past Gem level 20 has also been adjusted. Explosion radius is now 2.4 metres (previously 2).

Fulminating Concoction now has 200% more chance to Shock (previously 100%).

Galvanic Shards now converts 60% of Physical Damage to Lightning Damage (previously 40%).

Gas Arrow, Gas Grenades and Decompose now have a limit of 6 Poison Clouds.

Glacial Bolt Walls now last 8 seconds (previously 6).

Glacial Cascade Quality is now gains 0-10% of Physical damage as Cold damage (instead of 0-10% increased attack speed).

Grim Feast can no longer be engraved in the Gemcutting menu. Existing Grim Feast Gems have been disabled, we aim to rework Grim Feast in the coming future.

Hammer of the Gods no longer has a Cooldown, but now requires 20 Glory to use. Glory is a resource that gets built up by Heavy Stunning enemies. The amount of Glory gained is based on the Stunned monster's Power. Quality is now +0-0.4 to impact Radius (previously 1% increased cooldown recovery rate).

Hand of Chayula now specifies that it triggers socketed Marks. This is purely a description change.

Herald Skills with Attack Hits now properly state their hits cannot be evaded. This is not a functional change, just a descriptive one.

Herald of Ash's Explosion Radius is now 1.2 metres (previously 1).

Herald of Ash quality now provides "An additional +0-5% of Overkill damage contributes to base Ignite Damage", instead of the previous "Ignite surrounding enemies if Overkill damage is at least 0-2% of Enemy's Maximum Life" benefit that was actively detrimental.

Herald of Ice's Explosion Radius is now 1.6 metres (previously 1.8).

Herald of Plague now requires a Martial Weapon, making it consistent with the weapon restrictions of the other Herald skills.

Herald of Thunder's Bolt impact Radius is now 1.4 metres (previously 1.6).

Hexblast can now only detonate Curses for which at least 50% of the duration has expired. This means it can never explode Curses that have an infinite duration. Curse orbs will be visually different when 50% of the Curse duration has expired if you have Hexblast equipped. The Explosion radius of Hexblast has been increased to 2 metres (previously 1.6 metres), and it now has a maximum of 3 Explosions per cast (previously 9).

Hexblast's damage has been lowered by roughly 17% at all Gem levels. The Explosion radius has also been reduced to 1.2 metres (previously 1.6).

Hypothermia now causes Cursed enemies to have -25% to Cold Resistance at Gem level 7 (previously -32%), scaling up to -29% at Gem level 20 (previously -36%).

Ice Crystals created by Glacial Bolt and Frost Wall now have lowered life scaling past gem level 20. Their scaling up until this point is unchanged.

Ice Shards Explosion radius is now 1.4 metres (previously 1.2 metres), has a Maximum of 16 active shards (previously 12), and now has 16 Bolts loaded per clip (previously 12). Shards that have existed for at least 0.5 seconds (previously 1 second) now deal 700% more Damage (previously 900%).

If you have multiple Travel Skills with cooldowns, their cooldowns are now shared.

Improved Ball Lightning's description to clarify that the ball itself does not hit enemies.

Improved Skeletal Cleric behaviour to reduce cases where they would run at enemies and attempt to attack them.

Incinerate now has 25% less Ignite Duration (previously 50%).

Leap Slam now has 62-88% more Stun Buildup at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 26%-39%).

Lightning Conduit now performs a number of extra lightning bolts if it consumes shock from an enemy. These bolts are distributed among targets in the skill's area, but can hit the same target multiple times if few enough targets were hit.

Lightning Bolt now has 200% more Chance to Shock (previously 100%).

Lightning Conduit has 20% more Damage with Hits per 5% Shock Effect on Enemy (previously 100% more Damage).

Lightning Rod Arrow now disappears after being Chained to 6 times at all Gem levels (previously 8-14 times at Gem levels 1-20). Arrows now take 1 second to charge up before releasing a Lightning Burst when chained to. Lightning Arrows that chain to Lightning Rod arrows cause the pulse to happen instantly instead of needing to charge up.

Lightning Warp no longer creates Shocked Ground if targeting a Ball Lightning projectile.

Magma Spray (from the Magma Barrier skill) now deals 6-10 to 151-226 base Fire damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 4-7 to 234-351). It now has 6 to 8 Added Fire Damage per 15 Armour on Shield at all levels (previously 2-4 at gem level 1 and 3-6 at gem level 20). It now has a damage effectiveness of 130-405% (previously 120-490%).

Magnetic Salvo now deals 100-140% of Attack Damage with Impact at Gem levels 13-20 (previously 89-125%), and 155-218% of Attack Damage with Explosion at Gem levels 13-20 (previously 177-250%). It now Fires up to 8 Missiles at all Gem levels (previously 14-17 at Gem levels 13-20). Quality now provides +0-4 Missiles, instead of 0-20% more Projectile Damage.

Mana Tempest's quality now grants additional damage gained as lightning, instead of causing its effects to linger after you exited the Tempest (which did not actually function).

Mantra of Destruction's Purple Flames of Chayula now has a duration of 8 seconds (previously 6).

Malice now applies Critical Weakness every 0.52 seconds at level 19 (previously 0.64 seconds).

Molten Blast now has "While Dual Wielding, fires twice as many Projectiles with 15% less Attack Speed (previously 30%).

Pain Offering's Aura now grants Minions 28-58% increased Damage at gem levels 5-20, rather than 29-44% more Damage. The Aura also now grants Minions 22-58% increased Attack and Cast Speed at Gem levels 5-20 (previously 30% at all levels).

Perfect Strike no longer always Ignites, and now has an Attack Speed of 35% of base (previously 45%). Quality now provides 0-20% more Ignite Chance (previously 0-20% increased Magnitude of Ignite you inflict). Perfect Strike also now deals damage in a wider area close to the player, making it less likely to miss enemies standing next to the player.

Permafrost Bolts now scales Freeze Buildup with Gem level, up to 186% more at Gem level 20 (previously 80% at all levels).

Plague Bearer now stores up to 197-15257 Poison Damage at Gem levels 4-20 (previously 158-14989). The damage past Gem level 20 has also been reduced.

Poisonous Concoction now has 200% more Magnitude of Poison inflicted (previously 100%). Now deals base Physical Damage instead of Chaos Damage.

Profane Ritual now has a Ritual radius of 2.2 metres (previously 1.8 metres).

Raging Spirits now has a Spirit Duration of 5 seconds (previously 4), and a Maximum 2 Spirits summoned per Spell Cast (previously 5). The description of Raging Spirits has also been updated to make more clear that triggered spells will not summon spirits.

Improved the performance of spawning very high amounts of Raging Spirits. If you spawn a large number of Spirits at the same time, the spawning of them is now spread out over a short duration.

Rain of Arrows' arrow landing frequency is now affected by projectile speed modifiers, meaning that (for example) increased projectile speed causes the same number of arrows to land in a shorter total time.

Reaper's Invocation now gains 15 Energy per Power of enemies you kill with Melee Attacks (previously 10).

Ripwire Ballista Bolts now Pins Enemies as though dealing 400% more Damage (previously 250%).

Rolling Slam now has +1 second to Total Attack Time (previously +1.5 seconds), and the Mana cost has been adjusted accordingly.

Sacrifice now has Minions Revive 66% more slowly at gem level 14 (previously 37%), scaling to 60% more slowly at gem level 20 (previously 31% more slowly).

Seismic Cry no longer has increased Warcry Speed.

Shard Scavenger now instantly reloads your Crossbow upon Consuming Freeze, Shock, Ignite, or Fully Broken Armour, no more than once every 7.3-6.1 seconds at Gem levels 8-20 (previously 9.3-8.2).

Shattering Concoction now has 200% more Freeze Buildup (previously 100%).

Shattering Palm Explosions now have an additional random delay. The shards of ice now cannot be applied to targets if the Shattering Palm damaging strike broke an existing ice shard on them.

Shield Wall segment Life past Gem level 20 now matches that of Ice Crystals (from Frost Wall for example), this is a reduction in total Life. Explosion radius is now 4 metres (previously 3).

Shockchain Arrows can now chain up to 8 metres away (previously 4).

Siphoning Strike's shockwave radius is now 2 metres (previously 1.8).

Skeletal Arsonist's Explosive Demise Skill deals additional Fire Damage equal to 12% of Minion's maximum Life (previously 15%), and now has 2.4 metres Explosion Radius (previously 2 metres).

Skeletal Brute Quality now causes Brutes to inflict more Stun Buildup instead of having increased maximum Life.

Skeletal Frost Mage's Ice Bomb now has an 8 second cooldown (previously 6).

Skeletal Reavers now correctly gain Rage On Hit while their Command: Enrage skill is active.

Skeletal Storm Mage chain count now scales up with minion gem level, up to +4 Chains at Gem level 20 (previously +2 at all levels).

Skeletal Warrior can no longer be engraved in the Gemcutting menu, as it was only provided as a stop-gap until this functionality was implemented. Existing copies of the Skeletal Warrior skill gem have been turned into Skeletal Sniper gems. The Skeletal Warrior skill granted by some sceptres now allows you to summon additional skeletons by reserving spirit, in addition to the two free skeletons it grants automatically.

Snipe's attack speed multiplier and mana cost has been adjusted so that the attack time matches the time until a perfect strike. This is mainly to improve descriptions and the function of the skill is unchanged.

Storm Wave now has 100% more chance to Shock.

Soul Offering now grants 56-77% increased Spell Damage at Gem levels 13-20, rather than 32-39% more Spell Damage.

Spark now fires 4-9 Projectiles at gem levels 1-20 (previously 6-14), and no longer has 0-19% increased Projectile Speed. Quality now provides 0-30% increased Projectile Speed (previously Fires +0-4 Projectiles).

Spiral Volley now has 30% more Damage per Frenzy Charge Consumed (previously 20%).

Sunder now has +1 second to Total Attack Time (previously +1.4 seconds), and the Mana cost has been adjusted accordingly.

Stampede Quality now provides 0-20% chance to cause an Aftershock (previously 0-30%).

Stormblast Bolts no longer have 30% less reload speed.

Stormcaller Arrow's Bolt now has 500% more chance to Shock (previously 800%).

Tempest Bell's impact now deals 146-490% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 145-316%). Now requires 10 Combo to use (previously 4), and the Bell is destroyed after 10 Hits at all Gem levels (previously 10-19 at Gem levels 3-20). Quality now causes the Bell to be destroyed after +0-2 Hits (previously +0-6).

Tempest Bell's shockwave no longer has "Deals 30% more Damage per Elemental Ailment afflicting the Bell" or "60% of Physical Damage converted to the corresponding damage type of each Elemental Ailment afflicting the Bell". Instead, it now has "Gains 30% of Physical Damage as extra Damage of each Type matching an Elemental Ailment on the Bell". It also now deals 60-132% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 96-211%)

Tempest Bell can now only trigger a shockwave every 250 milliseconds. This value is a strict limit, not a Cooldown - as such it cannot be modified by Cooldown Recovery modifiers.

Tempest Bell's limit on number of bells placed is now shared between different copies of the skill.

The on-kill effects of Herald skills can no longer trigger from kills caused by Herald skills.

Tornado Shot's splitting effect now also applies to thrown Spears.

Toxic Growth now requires more Stored Poison to reach maximum Radius and Damage, and more Stored Poison to expire faster. Pustule Duration time is now 15 seconds (previously 6). Stored Poison now adds up to +1.5 metres to base Explosion Radius (previously +1). Now Fires 6 Arrows (previously 8), and Quality now provides Fires +0-2 Arrows and +0-2 Pustules (previously +0-3 Projectiels). Now has a limit of 6 Pustules.

Unearth's Bone Construct duration is now 15 seconds (previously 12 seconds). Quality now provides +0-5 seconds to Bone Construct duration (previously +0-4).

Vaulting Impact now has 54-88% more Stun build up at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 30% at all Gem levels).

Vine Arrow now has a limit of 1 Plant (but can be increased to 2 with the Overabundance Support). The Vine now has a Plant duration of 8 seconds (previously 6 seconds).

Volcanic Fissure now has a limit of eight concurrent fissures on the ground, and the aftershocks no longer erupt other fissures.

Voltaic Grenade cooldown is now 6 seconds (previously 3 seconds). Now has an Explosion Radius of 2-2.4 metres at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 1.8-2.4). Now has a Detonation Time of 2.5 seconds (previously 1.2 seconds).

Wave of Frost now has 390-585% more Freeze Build up at Gem levels 7-20 (previously 275% at all Gem levels).

Wind Dancer now grants 10% more Evasion Rating per stage at all Gem levels (previously 15-19% at Gem levels 4-20), and gains a Stage every 1.44 to 1.12 seconds at Gem levels 4-20 (previously 1.5 to 1.3 seconds). Gale Force now deals 53-163% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 4-20 (previously 40-125%), and now uses the Critical Hit chance of your main-hand weapon instead of having a baseline 5% Critical Hit chance. Wind Dancer stages are now consumed on being Hit by an Enemy, instead of from a Melee Attack. Wind Dancer's stage gain timer is no longer interrupted when you are hit. Quality now provides +0 to 0.4 metres to Explosion Radius (previously +0-1 to Maximum Stages).

Withering Presence Withered duration is 6 seconds (previously 4 seconds), and now Withers enemies in your Presence every 1.74-1.42 seconds at Gem levels 4-20 (previously 2.78-1.58).

Skills with Expanding ground effects were unintentionally scaling radius over time instead of area of effect. They still scale the radius, though we have updated the descriptions and lowered the values on many of the affected skills:

The Poison Cloud on Gas Arrow, Gas Grenade and Decompose now gain 20% more Radius per second, up to a maximum of 80% (all previously 50%, up to a maximum of 200%).

The Poison Cloud from Skeletal Sniper now gains 20% more Radius per second, up to a maximum of 80% (previously 40%, up to a maximum of 200%).

The Chilled Ground from Frozen Locus now gains 30% more Radius per second, up to a maximum of 150% (from 40%, up to a maximum of 240%).

The Discipline and Purity Auras granted by some Sceptres now apply to the player wielding the Sceptre as well as their allies.

The spread of Grenade Skills with more than one projectile (such as when using the Scattershot Support) has been reduced by 40%, except for Cluster Grenade.

Releasing Raise Shield immediately after blocking a skill now performs a Shield Bash that damages and stuns enemies in front of you, and also dazes them if you're using a Tower Shield.

Added a new Gem tag - Conditional. This type denotes a skill which cannot be used unless a given condition is met. Combo is one example of this.

Modifiers adding or subtracting a value to the cost of a Skill now apply before cost multipliers from Supports. Modifiers adding or subtracting a value to the total cost of a Skill are unchanged, these still apply after all other modifiers.

Support changes

Astral Projection now causes Supported Skills to have 25% less Area of Effect (previously 35%).

Brutality now causes Supported Skills to deal 25% more Physical Damage (previously 35%).

Burning Inscription now has a 110% Cost Multiplier (previously 100%).

Cannibalism now provides 2% of Life recovered on Kill while a Supported Skill is active (previously 4%).

Capacitor now has a 130% Cost Multiplier (previously 100%).

Close Combat now has a 120% Cost Multiplier (previously 140%).

Considered Casting now has a 115% Cost Multiplier (previously 100%).

Controlled Destruction and Extraction Supports now correctly are not socketable into Skills which had Secondary damaging hits, but no Spell damage hits. These supports were never scaling damage of these skills, and were just incorrectly socketable.

Crescendo now has a 120% Cost Multiplier (previously 100%).

Culmination now causes Supported Skills to deal 3% more Damage per Combo (previously 2%), and now lose Combo if you generate no Combo for 4 seconds (previously 3).

Exploit Weakness now causes Supported Skills to Consume Enemy Fully Broken Armour to deal 40% more Damage (previously 50%).

Feeding Frenzy and Meat Shield can no longer support Minions which are undamageable.

Fist of War now has a Cost Multiplier of 150% (previously 140%).

Hourglass now causes Supported Skills to deal 30% more Damage (previously 40%).

Impact Shockwave now causes Supported Skills to cause an Aftershock when they Heavy Stun an Enemy, dealing the same damage to enemies within 1.8 metres (previously 2.0).

Impetus now has a 115% Cost Multiplier (previously 100%).

Lockdown now has a Cost Multiplier of 100% (previously 120%).

Magnified Effect now has a 130% Cost Multiplier (previously 120%), and causes Supported Skills to have 30% more Area of Effect (previously 40%).

Mana Flare now has a Flare Radius of 2 Metres (previously 1.6), and now consumes 25% of current Mana to deal that much Fire damage (previously 20%).

Meat Shield Support now grants Minions from Supported Skills take 35% less Damage, instead of granting them 50% more maximum Life.

Mobility Support now has 25% less Movement Speed penalty while using Supported Skills (previously 30%).

Neural Overload now has a Cost Multiplier of 100% (previously 120%).

Overcharge Support now only increases the magnitude of Shock from hits.

Potential now causes Supported Skills to have 40% more chance to Critically Hit when consuming Power Charges (previously 30%).

Scattershot Support now has Supported Skills deal 35% less Damage (previously 20%).

Shock Siphon can no longer be engraved in the Gemcutting menu. Existing copies of this support will still function.

Spell Echo Support can no longer support Triggered Skills.

Spiral Volley now fires directly forward with the first arrow instead of the final arrow.

Strip Away now causes Exposure applied by Supported Skills to have 20% increased Effect (previously 30%).

Unbreakable now has different stun threshold multiplier values for incoming light stuns as opposed to incoming heavy stuns.

Window of Opportunity now causes Supported Skills to deal 35% more Damage when released with Perfect Timing (previously 50%), and have a 35% shorter Perfect Timing window (previously 25%).

Withering Touch now has a chance to apply Withered based on the amount of chaos damage dealt by the hit (from always applying a single stack), and allows that chance to roll over beyond 100% to potentially apply multiple stacks with large hits.

Unique Item changes

The Against the Darkness Unique Jewel now has a Medium Radius (previously Large). This change does not affect existing items. Modifiers that caused Notable Passive Skills in Radius to also grant 2-4% increased specific Attributes now have values of 2-3%. Existing items can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Against the Darkness Unique Jewel no longer causes small Passive Skills in Radius to also grant 1% increased Maximum Life or 1% increased Maximum Mana. Instead, they can now cause small Passives in Radius to also grant +8 to Maximum Life or +8 to Maximum Mana. Existing versions of this item are unaffected by this change.

The Astramentis Unique Amulet now has +50-100 to all Attributes (previously +80-100). Existing versions of this Unique can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Atziri's Disdain Unique Helmet now has 10% of Damage taken bypasses Energy Shield (previously 20-25%), and +60-100 to Maximum Mana (previously +40-60). It also now has "Gain 10-15% of Maximum Life as Extra Maximum Energy Shield" (previously 25-30%). Existing versions of this item can be updated to the new values with a Divine Orb.

The Choir of the Storm Unique Amulet once again triggers Lightning Bolt (previously Greater Lightning Bolt).

The Crown of the Victor Unique Helmet now grants 10-15% increased Rarity of Items found (previously 10-20%).

The Dream Fragments Unique Ring now provides 10% increased maximum Mana (previously 20%). A Divine Orb can be used on existing versions of this item to obtain the new value.

The Everlasting Gaze Unique Amulet now causes you to gain 4-6% of Maximum Mana as Extra Maximum Energy Shield (previously 20-30%), provides 40-60% increased Mana Regeneration Rate (previously 50%), and +40-60 to maximum Mana (previously +50). Existing versions of this Unique can be updated to the new values using a Divine Orb.

The Eye of Chayula Unique Amulet no longer provides +2500 to Stun Threshold, it now provides "Cannot be Light Stunned".

The Fireflower Unique Amulet now grants 10-15% increased Rarity of Items found (previously 10-20%).

The Ghostwrithe Unique Body Armour now provides 25% of Maximum Life converted to Energy Shield (previously 50%). Existing versions of this unique can be updated with a Divine Orb.

The Hand of Wisdom and Action Unique Gloves now Adds 1 to 10 Lightning Damage to Attacks per 20 Intelligence (previously per 10 Intelligence), and now provides 1% increased Attack Speed per 20 Dexterity (previously 3% per 25 Dexterity). The per attribute changes will affect existing items, while a Divine Orb can be used to obtain the remaining value changes. This Unique is also now found as the Spiral Wraps Base Type, instead of Furtive Wraps. This change does not affect existing items.

The Ingenuity Unique Belt no longer has 40-80% increased Bonuses gained from Equipped Rings. Instead, it now has 30-50% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Left Ring, and 30-50% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Right Ring. Existing versions of this item are unaffected by these changes.

The Last Flame Unique Relic now has "Damage taken cannot be Absorbed", Absorption effects include Guard, Encased in Jade, and Sorcery Ward. Existing items are unaffected by this change.

The Mahuxotl's Machination Unique Shield now has 100% increased Effect of Socketed Soul Cores (from 333-666%). Now has the additional property of "Everlasting Sacrifice".

The Melting Maelstrom Unique Flask no longer has the property of "Recover all Mana when Used". This change does not affect existing versions of the item.

The Morior Invictus Unique Body Amour now generates with 3 random modifiers (previously 2).

The following random modifiers can no longer roll:

10% increased Rarity of Items found per Socketed Rune or Soul Core

5% increased Maximum Life per Socketed Rune or Soul Core

5% increased Maximum Mana per Socketed Rune or Soul Core

5% increased all Attributes per Socketed Rune or Soul Core

The following random modifiers have been adjusted:

+6-10 to Spirit per Socketed Rune or Soul Core (previously 10)

6-10% increased global Defences per Socketed Rune or Soul Core (previously 10)

+5-7% to all Elemental Resistances per Socketed Rune or Soul Core (previously 10)

Added 7 new random per Socketed Rune or Soul Core modifiers.

The Oaksworn Unique Shield no longer provides +50 to Spirit, and now provides 50% increased Life Regeneration Rate.

The Pillar of the Caged God Unique Quarterstaff now provides 1% increased Attack Speed per 10 Dexterity, and 1% increased Area of Effect per 10 Intelligence (previously both 2% per respective attribute). It also now provides 10% increased Weapon Damage per 10 Strength (previously 10% per 5 Strength). The per attribute changes will affect existing items, while a Divine Orb can be used to obtain the remaining value changes.

The Queen of the Forest Unique Body Armour now grants 1% Movement Speed per 800 Evasion Rating (previously 500). Existing versions of this Unique can be updated with a Divine Orb. This modifier also can no longer scale with modifier effect, such as from Corruption. This change does not apply to existing versions of the item.

The Sandstorm Visage Unique Helmet now causes enemies in your Presence to gain Critical Weakness once per second for 15 seconds (previously 1 second). Existing items can be updated with a Divine Orb.

The Temporalis Unique Body Armour now causes Skills to have -2 to -1 seconds to Cooldown (previously -4 to -2). Existing versions of this item can be updated to the new values with a Divine Orb, but why would you?

The Trenchtimbre Unique Mace now grants +1-2 to Level of all Minion Skills (previously +1-3). Existing items can be made worse with a Divine Orb.

The Ventor's Gamble Unique Ring grants -25 to 25% increased Rarity of Items found (previously -40 to 40%).

Updated the description of the Gravebind Unique Gloves modifier to correctly state that the enemy must be in your presence, not the ally.

Updated the text of the Solus Ipse Unique Helmet and the Gemling Legionnaire's Gem Studded Ascendancy Passive Skill to reflect the fact that they stack with each other. This is not a functional change.

Corrected the wording on the Black Scythe Training, Circular Teachings and Knightly Tenets Timeless Jewel Keystones so they no longer incorrectly imply the alternate bonuses they grant are inherent bonuses of those attributes.

The Time-Lost Jewel modifier that grants Notable Passive Skills increased magnitude of damaging ailments now grants 5-10% (previously 10-20%). Existing items can be rerolled using a Divine Orb.

The Time-Lost Jewel modifier that grants Notable Passive Skills faster damage from ailments now grants 2-3% (previously 3-7%). Existing items can be rerolled using a Divine Orb.

The Time-Lost Jewel modifier that grants Notable Passive Skills increased energy generation now grants 4-12% (previously 5-15%). Existing items can be rerolled using a Divine Orb.

The Time-Lost Jewel modifier that grants Notable Passive Skills Warcry Buff Effect can no longer be obtained.

The name and text of the Keystones from Heroic Tragedy Timeless Jewels now correctly match up with the relevant Expedition leader. Keystones Conquered by Olroth are now called "Knightly Tenets", Keystones Conquered by Medved are now called "Circular Teachings", and Keystones Conquered by Vorana are now called "Black Scythe Training". This change does not apply to existing items.

Item changes

Jeweller's Orbs now set a Skill Gem to have the specified number of Support Gem Sockets, rather than adding Support Gem Sockets to a Skill Gem with a specific number of Support Gem Sockets already. For example, you can now use a Perfect Jeweller's Orb on a Skill Gem with two Support Gem Sockets to set it to have five Support Gem Sockets.

Advanced and Expert item base types now have distinctive names.

Runes now have 3 tiers, for example the Storm Rune has been split into a Lesser Storm Rune, a Storm Rune and a Greater Storm Rune. You are able to reforge 3 Lesser Runes for 1 regular Rune of that type, and reforge 3 regular Runes for 1 Greater Rune of that type.

Doubled the drop rate of Runes.

You can no longer reforge 3 Runes to obtain a random Rune in return.

Using a Vaal Orb on an item can no longer cause a modifier with a value of 1 to be reduced to 0.

The base Damage of all Crossbows has been increased. Crossbows also now have two-handed versions of added Damage modifiers, instead of the one-handed versions they were using.

Physical Thorns damage on Rare item Modifiers has been buffed by up to 3.5 times for the highest tier modifier, scaling down to unchanged for the lowest tier modifier.

Increased Rarity of Items found Modifiers on items have been lowered at top end. The Suffix Modifier now goes up to 25% at the highest tier (previously 30%), while the Prefix Modifier now goes up to 25% at the highest tier (previously 32%).

Golden Charm now grants 15% increased Rarity of Items found (previously 20%).

Breach Rings now have the Implicit modifer of Maximum Quality is 40% (previously 50%). Existing items can be updated using a Divine Orb.

The chance for Breach Rings to drop has been greatly reduced.

Notable Passive Skills in the starting areas of each class can no longer be instilled (or found on Unique items like Megalomaniac). This does not fix existing items where instilled notables in the Sorceress/Witch starting area could display incorrectly on the item due to the notables being different on Witch compared to Sorceress and other classes.

Added new Jewel modifiers that provide similar benefits to new Passive Skills added to the Passive Skill Tree, such as Companions have increased maximum Life.

Jewel and Time-lost Jewel modifiers that provided stats scarcely located on the Passive Skill Tree, such as increased Blind Effect or Damage taken Recouped as Life, have been adjusted. Generally speaking, the minimum range has stayed the same, but the maximum value provided is lower than before.

Increased Effect of Auras from your Aura Skills can no longer roll on Jewels or Time-lost Jewels.

The Fletching Jewel and Time-lost Jewel modifiers that provide increased bonuses gained from Equipped Quiver now have values of 4-6% and 2-3% respectively (previously 5-15% and 3-7%).

The Jewel modifier that grants increased energy generation now grants 2-6% (previously 3-7%). Existing items can be rerolled using a Divine Orb.

The Soul Core of Azcapa has 5% increased quantity of Gold dropped by slain Enemies (previously 10% increased Rarity of Items found).

The Corruption modifiers on Jewels that provide +5-10 of a specific attribute now have values of +4-6.

The Corrupted modifier on Helmets and Rings that provides 1-2% of Life Regenerated per Second can no longer roll. It has been replaced with a new Corrupted modifier that provides 1-2% increased Life Regeneration Rate.

Sceptres can now only roll up to +4 to Level of all Minion Skills (previously +5). Existing items are unaffected.

Sceptres can now only roll up to 80% increased Presence Area of Effect (previously 30%). A Divine Orb can be used on existing items to obtain these new values.

Amulet modifiers that provide 5-6%, 7-8% or 9-10% increased Maximum Mana now have values of 3-4%, 5-6%, and 7-8% respectively.

Belts, Gloves, and Boots can now only roll up to +105-124 to Maximum Mana.

Helmets can now only roll up to +125-149 to Maximum Mana.

Wands, Sceptres, Staves, and Focii can now only roll up to +150-164 to Maximum Mana.

Rings can now only roll up to +165-179 to Maximum Mana.

The "Debuffs you inflict have 20-30% increased magnitude of Slows" Corrupted modifier on Gloves can no longer roll.

The first two tiers of added Elemental Damage modifiers on Weapons have had their values lowered.

Added Lighting Damage modifiers on Weapons have had their values slightly lowered.

The Relic modifier that causes the Merchant to have additional options now only grants a single additional option (previously 2-3). Existing items can be ruined using a Divine Orb.

Monster changes

Bosses that need to perform certain actions to progress their fight will now become immune to damage if their life is brought significantly past the point at which that action should be used. This should have no noticeable effect to most players, but will prevent cases where bosses could get semi permanently crowd controlled and prevent the fight from progressing.

Armour on all monsters has been reduced by 30%.

Soul Eater on Monsters now grants 1% Skill Speed and 1% less Damage taken per stack (previously 5% and 2%). Now stacks to a maximum of 50 (previously 45).

The Life of the following Pinnacle Bosses has been adjusted: Olroth, The Origin of the Fall, Xesht, We That Are One, The King in the Mists, and The Arbiter of Ash. At difficulty 0 they now have roughly half the maximum Life as before, scaling back up to be unchanged by difficulty 4.

The Life of The Trialmaster and Zarokh, The Temporal have been reduced.

The following bosses no longer have armour penetration: Olroth, The Origin of the Fall, Xesht, We That Are One, The King in the Mists, and The Arbiter of Ash.

Lowered the damage conversion to other elements for some skills used by The Arbiter of Ash and Olroth, The Origin of the Fall.

The Arbiter of Ash now has a tapering less damage taken buff for the correct amount of time.

The Arbiter of Ash now deals increased damage with a select few abilities.

Scourge of the Skies now deals increased damage on its vomit abilities.

Xyclucian, the Chimera now deals increased damage with their leap slam.

The Trialmaster now deals increased damage with his channeled blood slam.

Rafiq of the Frozen Spring now deals increased damage with their multi slam skill.

Stoneclad Gorillas now deal reduced damage with their leap slams.

Mighty Silverfist's dodge roll now deals reduced damage.

Olroth, Origin of the Fall now deals increased damage with his dash skills.

Ashar, the Sand Mother now deals less damage with their poison spray.

Rathbreaker now has a resistance to Cold and a vulnerability to Fire.

Lowered the damage of It that Hate's Chaos Quicksand Skill.

Count Geonor's 180 degree Swipe attack can no longer be blocked.

Monsters now have higher Light Stun damage scaling with level. In the very early parts of the campaign there is no change, scaling to around twice as much light stun damage in the endgame.

Lowered the maximum number of monsters that can be alive at once in Ritual encounters, particularly earlier in the game.

Electrocute now builds up roughly 44% slower on non-players.

Pin now builds up roughly 58% slower on non-players.

Magic enemies are now Primed for Stun when they have at least 50% Heavy Stun buildup, Rare at 60%, and Unique at 70% (previously 60%, 70%, and 80% respectively).

Magic enemies are now Primed for Electrocution when they have at least 50% Electrocution buildup, Rare at 60%, and Unique at 70% (previously 60%, 70%, and 80% respectively).

Destructible pillars in Xyclucian, the Chimera's arena have had their life increased

Added a series of enhanced Rare Monster Modifiers that are more powerful than the standard versions and more rewarding.

Some rare monster modifiers now scale at later levels, providing better rewards.

Zarokh, the Temporal no longer targets non-players with its Rewind skill.

The Treant Fungalreaver Ritual Monster now correctly deals damage, and their damage and behaviour has been adjusted.

The Bloated Miller's charge now pushes players sideways instead of carrying them along.

The Bloated Miller's shield charge can no longer be blocked.

The Lethal Rare Monsters now grants Rare Monsters an additional Modifier (previously 2).

Rare Monsters' minions have been made stronger defensively and now scale far more appropriately in party-play.

The "Powerful Minions" modifier has been reduced in power to compensate for the above.

The guaranteed Magic Monsters near the exit of The Dreadnought will no longer respawn when you respawn at checkpoint if you have killed them.

Various fungal themed monsters now have a resistance to Cold and a vulnerability to Fire.

Slightly reduced the damage dealt and number of projectiles fired by Bahlak, the Sky Seer's feather spray skills.

Iron Enforcers no longer use their tentacle grab skill.

The Sump Map boss has been renamed from "The Eater of Children" to "Brakka, the Withered Crone". She still eats children.

Patrolling monsters can no longer be imprisoned in Essences.

Incrementally improved Monster behaviour.

Quest changes

You now must open The Halani Gates before you can advance the Ascent to Power quest to the point of being able to travel to the Trial of the Sekhemas.

The Earning Passage quest now ends on entering the Ardura Caravan in Act 2, rather than after speaking to Zarka in Vastiri Outskirts

User Interface changes

Added the ability to spectate party members if you died in combat.

Added the ability to pan the minimap overlay when using a controller.

Hovering over any instance of the Presence keyword will now show an indicator around your character to visualise your Presence radius.

Hovering over a skill on your skill bar now displays a shortened description of the skill's behaviour, with a button prompt to open the skill information panel.

The Instilling menu can no longer be closed if you have an item placed within it.

The Ritual Rewards menu now pauses the game.

Item filter gem level filtering now applies to uncut gems.

When levelling up Gems, changes are now highlighted more obviously.

Improved the visibility and readability of text and icons under monster life bars.

Made a number of improvements to the stats displayed on the character panel and skill information panels. For example, the character panel now displays your modified Energy Shield Recharge Delay and Ailment Thresholds, and skill panels now show more detailed Ailment and Hit Chance information (among other changes).

A HUD icon is now displayed if you are using a controller and have turned off item labels.

Improved many cases in couch Co-Op where the second player could not interact with mechanics or UI elements.

Relics can now be Quick Moved to the Relic Altar when using a controller.

Added functionality to set targeting mode per skill when using a controller.

Improved UI panel behaviour in couch Co-OP.

When using a controller, picking up items will no longer fail due to skills in progress.

Added an optional bindable action when using a controller that allows the player to cycle through socketed crossbow ammo, ignoring skills that are disabled in the current weapon set.

Added an optional bindable action when using a controller that reloads your current crossbow ammo type.

While using a controller, quick-swapping an equipped weapon will now place any support gems socketed in the skill granted by the old weapon in your inventory.

When using a controller, Detonating Arrow and Freezing Salvo will now target enemies if not manually aimed.

Redesigned the cosmetics equipment interface.

You can now open the chat while in the Cosmetics panel, so you can flex your Pilfering Ring in global.

Microtransaction changes

Enabled the following existing armour microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Deepwater Armour Set, Misery Armour Set, Misery Helmet Attachment, Pandemonium Armour Set.

Enabled the following existing finisher effect microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Plummeting Chaos Rare Finisher Effect, Plummeting Exalted Rare Finisher Effect, Plummeting Mirror Rare Finisher Effect, Plummeting Vaal Rare Finisher Effect, and Divine Artillery Strike Rare Finisher Effect.

Enabled the following existing portal microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Primordial Dread Apparition Portal Effect, Nullifier Apparition Portal Effect, and Incinerator Apparition Portal Effect.

Enabled the following existing pet microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Acid Scorpion Pet, Amber Cat Pet, Baby Black Death Pet, Baby Elephant Pet, Bell Lizard Pet, Black Cat Pet, Black Rabbit Pet, Black Rat Pet, Bloodworm Pet, Blue Frog Pet, Blue Land Crab Pet, Bronze Kiwi Pet, Chicken Pet, Chrome Scorpion Pet, Cinnamon Cat Pet, Cobra Pet, Cockroach Pet, Colossal Weta Pet, Darkshard Falcon Pet, Demon Hand Pet, Diamond Kiwi Pet, Divergence Centipede Pet, Divergence Predator Pet, Divine Rhoa Pet, Ebony Scorpion Pet, Eternal Rhoa Pet, Exalted Rhoa Pet, Female Paradise Duck Pet, Ferret Pet, Firefly Swarm Pet, Formosan Bear Pet, Formosan Deer Pet, Ghostflame Swarm Pet, Giant Weta Pet, Ginger Rabbit Pet, Gold Kiwi Pet, Gore Weta Pet, Green Basilisk Pet, Green Frog Pet, Hedgehog Pet, Heist Cat Pet, Heritage Peacock Pet, Heritage Scarab Pet, Infernal Basilisk Pet, Infernal Fox Pet, Infernal Scorpion Pet, Ivory Scorpion Pet, Kiwi Pet, Koala Bear Pet, Lemur Pet, Lightbringer Cat Pet, Lightning Bat Pet, Lightning Scorpion Pet, Male Paradise Duck Pet, Mallard Duck Pet, Mysterious Frog Pet, Nursery Web Spider Pet, Peacock Pet, Peahen Pet, Pukeko Pet, Red Frog Pet, Regal Rhoa Pet, Rhoa Pet, Rock Elemental Pet, Rolling Head Pet, Royal Blue Frog Pet, Royal Green Frog Pet, Royal Red Frog Pet, Scavenger Bat Pet, Scavenger Ratmother Pet, Scorpion Pet, Silver Kiwi Pet, Spectral Basilisk Pet, Tabby Cat Pet, Thaumaturgy Dachshund Pet, Toad Pet, Tortoise Pet, Two-Tailed Lizard Pet, Weta Pet, White Rabbit Pet, and Wild Turkey Pet.

Enabled the existing Skin Transfer, Vanishing Dye, and Invisible Buff Effect microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2.

Enabled the existing Item Display Case Hideout Decoration and Hideout Music Player microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2.

These are all the main changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0, Dawn of The Hunt. This list does not contain bug fixes also packaged with the update. To check them out, you can visit the original patch notes thread from GGG.

