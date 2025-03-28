  • home icon
  Path of Exile 2 Tactician Ascendancy overview and passives

Path of Exile 2 Tactician Ascendancy overview and passives

By Jason Parker
Modified Mar 28, 2025 13:33 IST
Path of Exile 2 Tactician Ascendancy
The Tactician Ascendancy is a fantastic party-based option in Path of Exile 2 - but they also function well alone (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2’s Dawn of the Hunt livestream revealed the Tactician Ascendancy, for the Mercenary class. Coming in the 0.2.0 update, it offers Mercenaries some interesting options, such as an off-screen group of minions that blast the screen with a devastating arrowstorm. It’s an Ascendancy that has some useful group-based abilities, as well as simply offering more damage and crowd control.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to me, about the Tactician Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2, is the combined power of Suppressing Fire and Right Where We Want Them. Your projectiles build Pin, to keep enemies in place. Then, with Right Where We Want Them, Pinned enemies cannot perform actions. Suddenly, your enemy is helpless, and in a prime position to be destroyed.

They’re also going to make your totems far more useful, if you want them to be, with skills like Cannons, Ready!, alongside passives that increase the power of your banners. If you were considering playing a Mercenary in Path of Exile 2, the 0.2.0 update and Tactician Ascendancy are worth a look.

All Tactician Ascendancy Passives in Path of Exile 2

It turns out the rumored Mercenary Ascendancy for 0.2.0 in Path of Exile 2 was real — the Tactician. It even has the “hirelings” that were rumored, in the form of an off-screen Minion, via the Supporting Fire persistent skill. This Ascendancy can grant plenty of extra Armour, Ailment Threshold, Stun Threshold, or just allow you to melt groups of enemies without taking any risks.

Do you want more damage, more flexibility, or to simply be tankier? The Tactician Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2 covers all this ground and more (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Do you want more damage, more flexibility, or to simply be tankier? The Tactician Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2 covers all this ground and more (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Branch 1

  • Spirit: 8% increased Spirit
  • A Solid Plan: Persistent Buffs have 50% Less Reservation
  • Presence Area: 20% increased Presence Area of Effect
  • Watch How I Do It: Allies in your Presence gain added Attack Damage equal to 25% of your main hand Weapon’s Damage

Sub-Branch 1

  • Banner Area: Banner Skills have 20% increased Area of Effect
  • Whoever Pays Best: Can place multiple Banners

Branch 2

  • Suppressing Fire: Projectile Damage builds Pin
  • Pin Buildup: 20% increased Pin Buildup
  • Right Where We Want Them: Pinned enemies cannot perform actions
Branch 3

  • Polish That Gear: Gain 100% of Armour as extra Stun Threshold. Gain 100% of Evasion Rating as extra Ailment Threshold
  • Armor and Evasion: 15% increased Armour and Evasion Rating
  • Stay Light, Use Cover: Defend with 200% of Armour. Enemies have an Accuracy Penalty against you based on Distance. Maximum Evade Chance is 50%. Maximum Physical Damage Reduction is 50%

Branch 4

  • Minion Damage: Minions deal 20% increased Damage
  • Unleash Hell!: Grants the “Supporting Fire” skill

Branch 5

  • Totem Damage: 20% increased Totem Damage
  • Cannons, Ready!: Totems have 30% more Skill Speed. Totems only use skills when you fire an Attack Projectile
The Tactician Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2 has one new skill available to it, Supporting Fire. It creates an off-screen artillery squad that follows the player and can bombard the screen with arrows on command. They count as a minion, and have the following features:

  • Minions from this skill have 1% increased Accuracy Rating per 3 of your Dexterity.
  • Minions from this skill have 1% increased Damage per 3 of your Strength.

