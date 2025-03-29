Path of Exile 2 Amazon Ascendancy overview and passives

Amazon is one of the two Ascendancies that the Huntress class is shipping with in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0. While it doesn't have the flavor or quirk of the Ritualist, this is actually one of the stronger Ascension options for martial pummeling. By turning your PoE2 Huntress into an Amazon, you gain a high crit chance by stacking Accuracy, the option to lean into Elemental damage, and/or survivability for days.

In this guide, we'll explain all the Passive Nodes you can spec by ascending to an Amazon in Path of Exile 2.

All Amazon Ascendancy Nodes in Path of Exile 2

Amazon Ascendancy Nodes (Image via GGG)

The design of Amazon's Ascendancy tree in Path of Exile 2 has the clear impression of a Spear and Shield. It's quite obvious that this subclass wants you to play with the default sword-and-board kit. Intuitively, the sword Nodes on the left give you offensive power, while the ones clustered to the right make you durable.

Here's what each Node gives you:

Left branch 1 (Elemental Infusion):

20% increased Evasion Rating

Elemental Infusion: Grants the Infuse Weapon Skill - At will, you can consume a Frenzy / Endurance / Power Charge to gain 2 charges of Lightning / Fire / Cold Infusion on your next Projectile Attacks . These convert 100% of the Projectile Attacks' Physical Damage to the respective Elemental damage type, and deals a 2.6m explosion around the point of impact.

Skill - At will, you can consume a Frenzy / Endurance / Power Charge to gain 2 charges of Lightning / Fire / Cold Infusion on your next . These convert 100% of the Projectile Attacks' Physical Damage to the respective Elemental damage type, and deals a 2.6m explosion around the point of impact. (Unknown minor Node)

Infused Avatar: 50% chance for Infusion to not be consumed when Infusing a Projectile Attack

Left branch 2 (Weakness mechanic):

4% increased Skill Speed

Predatory Instinct : Reveal Weaknesses against Rare and Unique enemies. Weakness is represented by highlighted chunks of their Health bar. Deal 50% more damage to enemies with Open Weakness.

: Reveal Weaknesses against Rare and Unique enemies. Weakness is represented by highlighted chunks of their Health bar. Deal 50% more damage to enemies with Open Weakness. In for the Kill: 20% increased Movement Speed and 40% increased Skill Speed with an Open Weakness in your presence

Left branch 3 (Damage and crits):

12% increased Accuracy Rating

Critical Strike : Chance to hit with Attacks can exceed 100%. When you have excess chance to hit, gain 25% of it as additional Critical Hit chance.

: Chance to hit with Attacks can exceed 100%. When you have excess chance to hit, gain 25% of it as additional Critical Hit chance. 12% increased Accuracy Rating

Penetrate: Attacks using your weapons have Added Physical Damage equal to 25% of the Accuracy Rating on the weapon (i.e., not Global Accuracy Rating)

Right branch 1 (Life Leech):

12% increased amount of Life Leeched

Mystic Harvest: Life Leech recovers based on your Elemental Damage as well as Physical Damage

Right branch 2 (Evasion):

20% increased Evasion Rating

Stalking Panther: Evasion Rating from equipped Helmet, Gloves, and Boots is doubled, but Evasion Rating from equipped Body Armour (chestpiece) is halved

Right branch 3 (Flask sustain):

15% increased Life and Mana recovery from Flasks

Azmeri Brew: Life Flasks also recover Mana and vice versa

That's all the Ascendancy Nodes for the PoE2 Ritualist subclass. Check out our other guides on the Dawn of The Hunt update:

