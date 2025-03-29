Path of Exile 2 Ritualist Ascendancy overview and passives

The Ritualist is one of the two Huntress Ascendancies coming with Path of Exile 2's Dawn of The Hunt (0.2.0) update. Between the two, this one is easily the more interesting pick, stepping into the darker arts of the Azmeri culture. By Ascending into a Ritualist, your Huntress can sacrifice corpses to temporarily absorb monster modifiers and spread a blood-corrupting plague. More importantly, a Ritualist can uniquely gain far greater itemization flexibility thanks to a third Ring slot.

In this guide, we'll overview all the exclusive Ascendancy passives you can get for the PoE2 Huntress by becoming a Ritualist.

All Ritualist Ascendancy Nodes in Path of Exile 2

Ritualist Passives (Image via GGG)

The Ritualist Ascendancy tree diverges into four paths: one for the (possibly fan-favorite) third Ring slot, one for blood-plague magic, one for the Ritual Sacrifice, and one for buffing Charms.

Here's what all the Nodes are for each route:

Left-most branch (additional Ring slot)

To get this third Ring slot, some sacrifices are in order (very on-brand). To pick the Unfurled Finger node, you have to pick between:

- 15% to all Elemental Resistances.

25% reduced Spirit.

30% reduced maximum Mana.

Then, you get to the node most Ritualist players are probably eyeing first:

Unfurled Finger: Unlocks a third Ring slot.

Afterwards, the other nodes are:

3% increased Attributes.

Mystic Attunement: 25% increased bonuses gained from equipped Amulets and Rings.

Branch 2 (Life-leech and sustain improvement)

10% increased Life Recovery Rate.

Wildwood Persistence: 5% increased Life Recovery per 5% missing Life.

Branch 3 (Charm interaction)

15% increased Charm Charges gained.

Intricate Sigil : +1 Charm Slot, 20% more Charm Charges gained.

: +1 Charm Slot, 20% more Charm Charges gained. (Unknown Minor Node)

Mind Phylacteries: You can trigger Charms with insufficient Charges by consuming 25% Mana instead.

Branch 4 (Ritual Sacrifice)

3% increased Movement Speed.

As the Whispers Ask : Grants Ritual Sacrifice Skill - Steal a random modifier from a Magic or Rare monster, gaining its effects for 19.75 seconds.

: Grants Skill - Steal a random modifier from a Magic or Rare monster, gaining its effects for 19.75 seconds. (Unknown minor Node)

As the Whispers Demand: Ritual Sacrifice can be cast on yourself to remove 20% of maximum Life and temporarily gain a random Monster modifier.

Branch 5 (Blood Boil)

20% increased Physical Damage.

Corrupted Lifeforce: Grants Blood Boil Skill, discussed below.

Blood Boil: When the Blood Boil buff is active, non-Unique enemies in your presence accumulate Blood Boils periodically.

When slain, these Boils erupt and apply Corrupted Blood to enemies around them. Corrupted Blood deals 2% of the slain enemy's maximum Life as Physical Damage every second, and lasts 5 seconds (6.5 seconds at max Quality of Blood Boil).

That's all the Ascendancy nodes of the Ritualist in Path of Exile 2. Check out our other guides on Dawn of The Hunt:

