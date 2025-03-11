Path of Exile 2's upcoming patch will make Weapon Set-swapping far more viable

Path of Exile 2's upcoming massive content update, 0.2.0, will have some systemic changes to encourage more build versatility. The latest tidbit teased by GGG revealed one such feature: the ability to lock a weapon (or off-hander) to be used in both Weapon Sets, opening the Set system up to a breadth of new possibilities and use cases.

Ad

From a development perspective, this is a seemingly innocuous and small feature to add, but here's why it's a huge change.

Path of Exile 2's Weapon Set system will finally be what it should've been from the beginning

Ad

Trending

One of the big changes Path of Exile 2 made from the first game is the addition of Weapon Set Passives. These Passives apply to only one assigned Weapon Set, primarily meant to encourage dual-purpose builds where you can, for example, use two different Elements on a Sorceress by slotting two differently specialized stat-sticks on each Weapon Set slot.

However, given how expensive it is to maintain and upgrade two different main-hand weapons or stat-sticks, the Weapon Set and Set Passive systems right now are reserved for utility purposes. Monks, for instance, can slot a high ES Recharge-Rate Focus on the second Weapon Set and assign Recharge-boosting Set Passives on that to use as an on-demand ES regeneration crutch.

Ad

However, with this change, the Weapon Set gimmick will enable many Uniques and niche use cases that were wobbly before. This feels particularly rewarding for Crossbow and Bow users, as you can now use the same god-roll weapon with two different ammunition slots.

To spice it up even further, GGG could add another feature and allow secondary Sets for Rings. One particular example I can think of is the Thief's Torment Unique ring. It will retain its identity as a swap-set Mana-gaining trinket, except you'll no longer have to unequip and equip stuff from base.

Ad

Path of Exile 2 tease two new Support Gems

Practice might just make Perfect (Image via GGG)

GGG initially teased five new Support Gems coming to the March update. Today, they added two more to the tally. The following Support Gems will make their way to Path of Exile 2 with patch 0.2.0:

Ad

Battershout : Supports Warcry skills, making the Skill detonate armor-broken enemies within range with Phyiscal AoE damage. This damage cannot trigger Armor Break.

: Supports Warcry skills, making the Skill detonate armor-broken enemies within range with Phyiscal AoE damage. This damage cannot trigger Armor Break. Perfection: Supports skills that have a Perfect Timing mechanic natively. Landing a Perfect Timing grants the Perfection buff. This buff lasts for six seconds and can stack up to three times, increasing damage by 5% each stack. The buff will be lost if you cast the skill without Perfect Timing.

Ad

Check out more news on Path of Exile 2's 0.2.0 patch here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback