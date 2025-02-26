GGG reveals 5 new Support Gems coming in Path of Exile 2's March update

With Path of Exile 2's first big content update coming sometime in March 2025, many players are eager to know what additions will be made. Grinding Gear Games is addressing this by drip-feeding new bits of information every week. The latest one was a sneak peek into what new Gems players get to try, with a full showcase of five Support Gems.

While we're yet to learn what any of the new Skill Gems are (which would probably give away too much), these Support Gems already provide some new buildcrafting ideas with what kind of setups Grinding Gear Games wants to enable for the Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0.

All known Gems coming with Path of Exile 2 0.2.0

Path of Exile 2 is getting some interesting Gems very soon (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Derange (Blue Gem, requires +5 INT)

Supports skills that you use yourself which can deal damage.

Supported skills gain an energy shield cost equal to your INT.

Supported skills deal 8% more non-ailment damage over time per 100 INT.

If INT-stacking HOWA-Pillar Gemling builds weren't already good enough, they now have an even better toy to play with — granted attribute-stacking shenanigans are not getting nerfed. Other than this, the only use case seems to be a very niche Mind Over Matter Monk build that pumps INT, but the true synergies will likely be visible when the patch drops.

Commiserate (Green Gem, requires +5 DEX)

Supports skills you use yourself, which deal damage with Hits.

Ailment(s) from the Supported skill have 30% more Magnitude, as long as you are afflicted with said Ailment.

Casting the Supported skill dispels the Ailment(s) in question on you.

You are 30% more likely to Ignite a target as long as you are on Fire, 30% more likely to Bleed the target as long as you are Bleeding, and so on.

Standing on burning patches of ground or blood pools would also mean you constantly refresh the effect and thus, gain 30% greater Ailment on all casts (although you'd need to have a commensurate amount of resistance to withstand that).

This should work on all Ailment types in the game other than Freeze — unless some very oddball anti-Freeze tech is figured out.

Volcanic Eruption (Red Gem, requires +5 STR)

Support Melee skills

Melee Strikes against Ignited enemies cause a Volcanic Eruption, releasing three Molten Projectiles in the area of impact.

Despite an emphasis on physical damage, Warrior builds certainly have the scope for Fire Damage builds. This Gem doesn't look like anything crazy good based on the current form of Warrior, but we will hopefully get some buffs on the class that might make these builds better.

Embitter (Blue Gem, requires +5 INT)

Supports skills that cause damage with Hits.

Supported skills convert all extra damage gain to Cold damage gain.

This seems like it should work on both additive sources of damage (such as Adds x-y Elemental Damage affixes), as well as with multiplicative (More Damage affixes) sources of extra damage. However, both would likely be too powerful for freezing builds, so we'll have to wait and see for ourselves when Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 drops.

Concoct (Red Gem, requires +5 STR)

Supports skills you use yourself that deal damage with Hits.

Supported skills consume 20% of your Life Flask charges on use, if available.

If Flask charges were consumed, the Skill gains 2% more Magnitude of Bleeding for every charge.

In the endgame, it's quite easy to get an Ultimate Life Flask with 100+ charges, meaning this Support Gem can make it roughly 40% easier to proc Bleed. There aren't any bleed-focused meta builds right now. However, with the Gladiator class likely coming to Path of Exile 2 in patch 0.2.0, it would make sense for Bleed-based Gems to be more relevant.

Thus far, these five Support Gems have been the only showcase of synergy possibilities, but it's likely Grinding Gear Games will reveal even more in the coming weeks. As it has mentioned, this is just a "small taste of many new support gems."

