Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 is bringing the Gladiator class and new two-hander subtypes in March

Path of Exile 2's first major content update, patch 0.2.0, will most likely arrive in the third week of March 2025. This patch will be the first one to incur an economic reset, which in a sense, implies a new league, even though no new league mechanics have been confirmed yet. Instead, the economic reset is due to a big balance overhaul, along with the almost certain addition of new classes and weapon types.

With the expected window to Path of Exile 2's full release narrowing, many are also wondering whether this patch will include a new story act. Regardless of whether these speculations hold, patch 0.2.0 is a big moment for the game, being its first major content update available for public early access.

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 doesn't have a release date yet, but making a guess is easy

On February 20, 2025, GGG said that Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 is coming "in approximately one month". Since this tracks with their previous promises of a big patch in March, the launch date can be roughly estimated to be sometime in the third week of March.

However, there's one other key piece of information we can use to gauge the release date. Three in-game race events have been scheduled to drum up some hype before the patch, with the final one taking place on March 16, 2025. That puts the most likely release window sometime between March 17 and March 20, 2025 (PDT).

GGG's current developmental resources are focused on Path of Exile 2, to the point where it's holding back the next League of the first game. So, even keeping all guesswork aside, the studio would not want to delay the update into April.

What's coming with Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0?

The big tease (Image via GGG)

The only thing confirmed right now is the Gladiator class. Although GGG has not directly showcased the content planned for patch 0.2.0 in Path of Exile 2, they have given us some hints by teasing two upcoming Uniques.

While one of them is a two-handed Hammer, the other (and far more interesting one) is a unique Decorated Helm, The Bringer of Rain. Other than the very obvious visual theme, GGG gave it away by directly alluding to "Gladiatorial fighting spirit", which all but confirms that the Gladiator class is coming in patch 0.2.0.

Bringer of Rain (other than being a Spartacus easter egg) is also a returning item from Path of Exile 1 and retains the "no chest armor" gimmick. However, it has gained an additional new affix with this upcoming patch — the ability to dual-wield two-handers.

This tells us that we will also get at least two new weapon types to pair it up with: Two-handed Axes and Two-handed Swords. Going with the current formula, this also suggests the availability of around two dozen fresh Skill Gems to fill out the niche of these two weapon types.

Gladiator is an Ascendancy in Path of Exile 1, focused on a little block and a lot of blood through bleed-enhancing effects and natural synergy with the Blood Stance. Considering the teased unique paints a similar picture, we may be going to finally get Stance-based shenanigans in Path of Exile 2 in patch 0.2.0.

GGG has stated previously that the Druid and Huntress classes are mostly feature-complete, so Gladiator may come as a package deal with yet more new classes.

Speculations on Act 4 coming to the campaign are still on the cards as well, but we don't have any breadcrumbs to follow for that yet. We will update this article as we gain more information on Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0.

