GGG is doubling down on Towers in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0, now with bosses and league mechanics

The latest bit of information that GGG revealed about Path of Exile 2's patch 0.2.0 might be the most unexpected one so far. With this upcoming content update this March, the Lost Towers on the Atlas are getting turbocharged with the possibility to roll any League mechanic. Additionally, they're getting Rare mobs to hunt down, much like a regular map.

This is a somewhat divisive decision, as some players prefer that Lost Towers can be completed faster than a regular map.

Lost Towers will act the same as a regular map after Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0

Towers can also gain big map bosses (Image via GGG)

Lost Towers were originally a secondary vessel to reveal more of the map (as you would expect of a tower) and a vessel to propagate map mechanics. The objective was simply to activate the Precursor Beacon, which would auto-complete the mission and grant you a new slot to place your Precursor Tablet and affect nearby maps in the Atlas.

With the update, none of these additional mechanics are changing. It's just that Towers will now gain the properties of a regular map on top of their original purpose. This means clearing out all the Rare monsters and then activating the signal like you used to.

Towers can also be affected by League mechanics now, including those propagated by Precursor Tablets on other towers. Coupled with the new Tower tilesets added in patch 0.1.1, this presents a clear vision from GGG to further magnify the importance of Towers.

The reason why the Tower changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 may seem a bit odd is the same reason why there are bad maps that you don't want to juice — questionable map structure generation. Even the newly added "open" tower biomes like Alpine Ridge and Bluffs often have long corridors.

Even though you can beef your towers up all you want, the lucrative ones are not very well adjusted to their current layout. Breach is inherently bad on narrow corridor-type maps, as the tight corners constrict movement even further for choke-point Leagues (Ritural and occasionally Expedition).

To make way for League mechanic viability, GGG could change up the general layout of towers to have more open spaces.. But then again, one could argue that all map types are not supposed to be an open-season masterkey for all League types — juicing may not be as fun without that bit of RNG.

The brief showcase of the mapified Tower also revealed a new boss: Karash, the Dune Dweller. This confirms that new bosses are indeed coming with Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0.

