Path of Exile 2: How to get the Thief's Torment Unique Ring

Thief's Torment is not the most universally useful Unique Ring in Path of Exile 2, as it has the peculiar condition of limiting you to one ring slot. However, particularly Mana-hungry builds will still tend to make great use of it. If you are an AoE spammer, Thief's Torment essentially guarantees you will never run into any Mana issues.

In this guide, we'll go over how you can acquire the Thief's Torment in Path of Exile 2, its affixes, and what the use case for it should be.

Path of Exile 2: Thief's Torment Unique affixes, explained

Thief's Torment may just be worth it if you're running out of Mana (Image via GGG)

As an Emerald Ring, Thief's Torment comes with the bonus Accuracy Rating as its implicit stat. However, as with all Uniques, it's the explicit modifiers that make it truly valuable:

(30-40)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(10-15)% to all Elemental Resistances

Gain 25 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks

Gain 15 Mana per Enemy Hit with Attacks

50% reduced Duration of Curses on you

Can't use other Rings

Since this is a very stat-efficient ring (Elemental Resistances plus IIR), the limitation of not being able to use the other Ring slot is not as bad. However, this only applies to the current loadout slot. Therefore, a use case for this Ring may be a swap-slot option to regain your Mana in circumstances where resource-sustain is tighter than usual.

How to obtain Thief's Torment in Path of Exile 2

Thief's Torment can drop from any mob in Path of Exile 2, and the odds are higher with Increased Item Quantity and Increased Item Rarity (as well as levels, so think T16 maps). However, the item can indeed be "chanced", which is the likeliest way to obtain it.

If you apply Orb of Chance on a white-rarity Emerald Ring, there is a 0.625% chance that it turns into a Thief's Torment. In other words, that is roughly one Thief's Torment every 160 Emerald Rings Chanced.

Note that the stat is as recorded on PoE Ladder, which is based on player data in the current Standard League — the actual odds may be slightly different.

On the whole, Thief's Torment is not a build-defining Unique, so farming it with your Orb of Chances may not yield much market value. It's one of the more useful Uniques with a manageable gimmick, and the good ones are worth multiple Divine Orbs, but there's also a lot of them listed for as low as 1 Exalt.

