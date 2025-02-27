Path of Exile 2: How to get Astramentis

Astramentis is the most expensive Unique Amulet in Path of Exile 2, and for good reason. This Amulet single-handedly pumps all your Attributes up so high that you'll never have to worry about equipment requirements in the endgame. However, it's the attribute-stackers that get the biggest bang for their bucks with this, resulting in a dramatic difference for builds like HOWA-Pillar Gemling.

Ad

As good as the Astramentis is, it's also notoriously hard to get. Still, if you're pushing endgame a couple of weeks into a league and want to min-max, fishing for an Astramentis is a worthwhile pursuit in Path of Exile 2.

How to farm Astramentis in Path of Exile 2

Theoretically, Astramentis can drop from any enemy while mapping in Path of Exile 2's endgame. However, the drop chances are quite low, and we do not have any data on how long on average it would take for you to get Astramentis as a lucky drop from a Rare mob. While you can indeed get it randomly as you clear T16s, the lack of a focused drop source makes this a non-viable way to farm this Unique.

Ad

Trending

The infamous 4-Mentis pull (Image via Reddit || Ralix2 || GGG)

Instead, the most consistent way of farming Astramentis in Path of Exile 2 is to Chance white-rarity Stellar Amulets. Stellar Amulet is the base item type of the Astramentis, and it is indeed possible to turn a Stellar into this Unique. If you're dedicated to getting the item this way, you can buy out white Stellar Amulets from the trade site by the dozens, get an equal amount of Orbs of Chance, line them up in a quad tab, and then start chancing them one by one.

Ad

However, when we say most consistent way, it doesn't mean an easy or particularly fruitful method. The odds of flipping the base item into the Unique are quite low. Based on PoELadder's calculations, roughly 0.05% of Stellar Amulets turn into Astramentises. Given the average cost of the base item on the open market, the odds are not enough to recoup the cost even if you do get a Stellar Amulet after 2000 conversion attempts.

Ad

Still, note that PoELadder has a limited sample size, so 0.05% is roughly what the odd has been for trade-league players thus far. The actual chances are unknown. One player cashed in big with 4 Astramentises out of 130 attempts recently.

How much Attribute can Astramentis give you in Path of Exile 2?

Astramentis can actually roll higher than this with Quality and Vaal (Image via GGG)

Astramentis is a returning item from the first game, and it retains all of its original stats but with a lower ceiling. As a Stellar Amulet, it already has the implicit of +Attributes, but its unique affixes are of a much higher value-range +x to all Attributes, and also base damage reduction form hits.

Ad

Here's the value range:

+(5–7) to all Attributes

+(80–100) to all Attributes

-4 Physical Damage taken from Attack Hits

With maxed-out Attribute quality form Adaptive Catalyst, the highest you can get is a total of +127 to all Attributes. However, if you corrupt it with a Vaal Orb, it can potentially be even higher. The highest we've seen so far is +146 (sans Implicit).

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback