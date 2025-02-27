Path of Exile 2 player can't stop winning after Astramentis lottery streak

Reddit user u/Ralix2 might be the luckiest known player ever in Path of Exile 2, with feats of incredible luck this week. They became a sensation on the game's subreddit after a clip of absolutely winning the Stellar Amulet lottery with four big wins out of 130 rolls — which doesn't just "beat" the odds but absolutely overthrows them.

The ball hasn't stopped rolling for Ralix2, as they more recently got what is possibly a one-of-a-kind roll on one of the best shields in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 player proves that Luck is the biggest hidden stat in the game

Astramantis is currently the most expensive Unique you can roll with an Orb of Chance. For every white Stellar Amulet that you Chance, the odds of getting an Astramantis is roughly 0.5% according to PoELadder. Getting one out of 100 would already be a lucky draw for a player, but to get a whooping bounty of 4 Astramentises out of 130 Amulet-chancing attempts is lottery-winning luck.

Naturally, this feat sets the benchmark for player luck to look forward to, and what a stat to have a benchmark for. Luck becomes more and more important as you close in on the endgame of Path of Exile 2, where the end goal for many long-term Standard League players is to min-max their kit and get wealthy off of lucky expensive drops.

If this was not already unreal enough, the latest feat from Ralix2 is even more absurd. It is a Mahuxotl's Machination with maximum roll on both affixes (666% increased Armor/ES and 666% increased effect of socketed Soul Cores).

Other than being a relic-worthy trophy item, it's arguably the most powerful form of this Unique Shield. On top of maximum stats, the player went all-in by Corrupting the item and being rewarded with a third Socket.

At the time of writing, the strongest entries of Mahuxotl's Machination on the Path of Exile 2 trade site are going for 700-1000 Divine Orbs, and these do not even have the one-of-a-kind collector's item value of a 666-666 roll as this player has.

This is apparently not the only two occasions where the player was blessed by ultimate luck. As they explained in a comment on Mahuxotl's post:

"I been winning all sorts of gambles lately... I have no idea why. I opened 5 adorns and got 3 90%+, chanced 130 stellar and got 4 astra, vaaled a bunch of astra and dreamfrag, and made a decent profit out of them since most of the vaals enchanted..... my stash is up to 2 mirrors and 1200divs now...."

From their incredibly lucky Astramentis lottery win this week, they were sitting on at least 2000 Divine Orbs, and if they decided to sell it and manage to find an unlikely rich buyer, they would possibly crack into the top 5 wealthiest players of Path of Exile 2 (speculatively; it is not known how many Divs and Mirrors the wealthiest players have amassed on the Standard League by now).

