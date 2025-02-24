Path of Exile 2: How to get the Temporalis unique armor

Temporalis is arguably one of the most overpowered uniques in Path of Exile 2. A handful of uniques have powerful build-defining gimmicks, but the Temporalis is the only one that walks the border of game-breaking. Long story short, this item allows you to rapidly use cooldown-gated abilities such as Blink. Even after a nerf in the 0.1.1 patch, Temporalis remains quite strong, and for late-game players trying to push their mapping to its limit, it can be a best-in-slot item.

In this article, we'll go over what makes the Temporalis so strong in Path of Exile 2, and how to get it.

How to farm Temporalis in Path of Exile 2

You can only get it with a rather annoying unique Relic (Image via GGG)

The sole direct drop source of Temporalis in Path of Exile 2 is Zarokh the Temporal, the final boss in the Trial of the Sekhemas (Sanctum). To make things trickier, Temporalis can only drop when you use The Last Flame Unique Relic. This reduces your max Honor to 1, meaning it has to be a true no-hit run: on a tier-4 Trial of the Sekhemas, no less.

The Last Flame drops as an unidentified Incense Relic, which itself seems to be the rarest Relic drop from Trial runs. This Last Flame is about as expensive as Temporalis itself if you're planning to buy it from the trade site, so it's better to outright buy the Temporalis.

The best bet you have is a build that can kill mobs and bosses off-screen, such as Spark-based builds. With that, you would also require some practice runs to really get good at the trap rooms that get thrown at you and some luck with boon/curse RNG.

Can you get Temporalis with an Orb of Chance?

No. Even though Temporalis cites Silk Robe as its base item as per its official trade site listing, Orb of Chance with Silk Robe cannot generate a Temporalis.

What makes Temporalis special in Path of Exile 2?

Temporalis always grants the following affixes:

+(100–150) to maximum Energy Shield

+(10–20)% to all Elemental Resistances

(5–30)% of Damage taken Recouped as Life

(5–30)% of Damage taken Recouped as Mana

Skills have (-4–-2) seconds to Cooldown

The main thing that makes Temporalis desirable, as you may have guessed, is the cooldown reduction.

Originally, this did not have any caveats, but patch 0.1.1 introduced a limitation where the Skills with lowered cooldown still need to have at least 100ms (so about one server tick) between casts. Regardless, this still gets you to a near zero-second cooldown on Blink with the Reduced Cooldown Support Gem (Dex), so make no mistake — Temporalis is indeed still an extremely high-value item.

Right now, it's good for almost any build with cooldown-gated Skills. The most popular example by far is the Choir of Storms autobomber. With the 0.2.0 content update, there will no doubt be some other new tools that can pair up with this, so even if you don't gel with any of the current meta Temporalis builds, it's worth holding on to.

Note: The value ranges on the affixes are consistent with the patch at the time of writing. If the values change in a future patch, note that the values on the existing Temporalis you own will may not update automatically. For that, you will have to reroll them with a Divine Orb — which may or may not be worth it after a buff and counterintuitive after a nerf.

