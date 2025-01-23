Path of Exile 2 trade site guide: Everything you need to know

There's no in-game auction house in Path of Exile 2, but it indeed has an official trade site: https://www.pathofexile.com/trade2. To use it, all you have to do is sign in with the PoE Forum account your copy of Path of Exile 2 is registered with. At the time of writing, the Remember Me option doesn't function. The login session expires a few minutes after closing the tab, and you'll have to log in again.

While it's not yet comprehensively complete, this official Path of Exile 2 trade site lets you look for all the listed items for sale sorted by category, name, various stats, affixes, and currencies. In this guide, we'll go over the basics, and things you should be aware of.

How to use the Path of Exile 2 trade site search

The main thing in the Path of Exile 2 trade site, as one would expect, is the search function. On the very top of the site, there's an option to switch to the bulk exchange, which is the same thing as the Path of Exile 2 currency exchange with extra steps.

Trending

The bulk exchange program is mainly useful for buying Waystones with a barter system, whereas the main draw of the site is sorting items. You can search for items, get all the available listings of other players selling items based on that criteria, and click "Direct Whisper" to send the person an in-game DM if you're logged into the game.

This is the most convenient thing about the site (Image via GGG)

The first thing you'll come across for this process is, of course, the search field. Before we proceed, here's a quick overview of the other options on this panel.

League Selection

The trade site defaults to the Standard league, shown on the second entry next to the search bar. If you're trading on Hardcore, or a different League variant, make sure to select that League from here.

Player Status filter

The third option on this panel determines whether players outside of the active session will be selected. It's best to leave it with "Online Only," unless you are looking for a very specific item, or a very rare one in the first day of a League.

How to search for Uniques and non-Uniques

Given the high player count, most mid-campaign interim items have a lot of supply, whereas the top-notch endgame items (and in some cases the god-roll levelling items) will have less volume than demand.

Regardless, a few days into a new League, there will be thousands of items to look through. So, your main goal on Path of Exile 2 trade site is to look for the best items in your budget.

If you're looking for a Unique, type in the name of the Unique directly in the Search bar.

If you're looking for a Rare piece of gear, Select it from the "Item Category" option under the Search bar.

Sorting your results

You can click on anything to sort by it (Image via GGG)

Once the result loads, you can sort them by various specifics by clicking on the stat. This also includes its price (listed to the right). Clicking them once will sort them in ascending order, and clicking them twice puts the most expensive one on top.

When you're buying it based on the weightage of a specific affix, such as Increased Item Rarity, you can also click the affix to sort it to get the 'best item' with the highest value. This is useful if you set a specific budget from the "Trade Filters" tab, allowing you to check what's the best item you can get within that price range.

Left-hand panel Filters: Type, Equipment, and Requirements

When you're buying non-Unique gear, the Equipment Filters section is the most important one to specify. Here's the main takeaways in this segment:

Use the physical DPS meter (or Elemental depending on your build) to look for martial weapons. For example, Monks using regular quarterstaves almost always want pure physical DPS to scale their Skills.

Use the Armor, Evasion, and Energy Shield fields to both specify your defense needs and filter out bases. For example, if you're only looking for Evasion + ES gear, put down 0 in the Armour Max field.

The Requirements options are useful for players in the campaign still leveling their characters. If you're only lvl 40, for example, you should put in "40" at the Level Max field to look for items that you can start using immediately.

Stat Filters

When shopping for Jewels, Rings, Headpieces, or other armor slot options on the Path of Exile 2 trade site guide, you want to use the Stat Filters to narrow down your search. For example, when shopping for Sorceress main hand/off-hand, you want to look for +Level to Projectile Skills or +Level to All Spells. Generally, the desired affixes will vary on a case-by-case basis.

To get the most value out of your items, you can also "Add Stat Group" and select "Not" to then list out undesirable affixes like Stun Threshold or increased Light Radius.

Clear the filters before you shop for the next item (Image via GGG)

When you're done searching for something and want to look for a different type of gear on the Path of Exile 2 trade site, use the "Clear" command to clear all your filters.

Check out our other guides on Path of Exile 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback