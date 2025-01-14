Path of Exile 2 Zarokh The Temporal boss guide

Zarokh The Temporal is the final hurdle for the fourth Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2. This formidable opponent is waiting for everyone at the end of the Sanctum, where players must push through the challenging modifiers of each stage and ultimately have enough honor to be on the safe side while fighting this boss. Zarokh is considered a pinnacle boss, so it is important to have a decent build to beat him efficiently.

This article lists the basics of the Zarokh boss fight in Path of Exile 2, his attack patterns, and how to easily counter its wipe mechanics.

How to find Zarokh The Temporal boss in Path of Exile 2

Zarokh can be found within the highest tier of the Sanctum trial, accessible via a special Djinn Barya coin. This coin must have four trials in total and can be anything between levels 77 and 80. Once started, you must push through three bosses, including the Earthbreaker, twin statues, and Scorpio Sandmother.

Djinn Barya in Path of Exile 2 inventory (Image via GGG)

After defeating all three of the aforementioned bosses in a single run, the fourth trial will start with the usual modifiers and encounters. Your job is to take care of your honor count and then head to the boss room, which will be a fight against Zarokh The Temporal.

Here's how each of his attack patterns work.

Attack patterns of Zarokh The Temporal in Path of Exile 2

Zarokh has a few attack patterns and one wipe mechanic, which must be followed at all costs. Here is a list of Zarokh's attack patterns:

Normal projectile attacks and teleportation from one corner of the arena to another. There are four corners.

Summons eight portals, with four on each side. Each portal will shoot out projectiles at intervals, which must be avoided. Getting hit will result in a percentage of your honor being lost.

Summons small circles on the field and simultaneously launches an AOE-wide lightning attack while spinning around. This can be avoided by sticking to one corner of the arena. Hence, when you see circles spawning on the ground, head to a corner.

A moving circle will travel slowly from the boss to a random corner. This can be avoided easily but will damage you if you make contact with it.

Path of Exile 2 Zarokh wipe mechanic (Image via GGG)

WIPE MECHANIC:

A small glow will appear in the middle of the arena. Head in the middle, and the boss will stop time. Here, a clock's hand will appear, with six collectibles spawning in random locations.

Your task is to collect these, with each one slowing you as you pick them up. While you are collecting them, the clock's hand will start rotating, starting from the top, doing a full rotation, and stopping at the top again. If you fail to collect all, the boss will instantly kill you.

Tips for the Zarokh fight in Path of Exile 2

Blink utility skill will be your best friend during the entire fight, as collecting during the wipe mechanic and evading attacks is easy with the Blink skill. Minions, on the other hand, will tank the incoming projectiles from the boss, making your movement quite easy in the arena.

Lastly, having a high armor value will result in a lower honor cut per hit from the boss, which is always helpful if you are planning to take the fight slow.

