All Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2

There are a total of 24 Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2 Early Access at the time of writing. Like any other Unique-rarity gear, these Rings tend to grant benefits and modifiers that cannot roll on the average gear. Some of these are also on the gimmicky side — such as the Kalandra's Touch, which does not offer anything implicit, but instead duplicates the stats from your other equipped Ring.
Some of these Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2 can be crafted by using Orbs of Chance. To do that, you'll need to use an Orb of Chance on the correct base item type of the Ring (Common/white rarity). For those who want to get them via item crafting, we have included the base item type of each Ring for your convenience.
All Path of Exile 2 Unique Rings, explained
The following are all the known 24 Unique Rings currently available in Path of Exile 2. Since the game is in Early Access, more will undoubtedly be added in due course, and we'll update the article with the new Rings as they come.
Blackheart
- Base item: Iron Ring
- Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks
- (3–6) Life Regeneration per second
- Adds (2–3) to (4–5) Chaos Damage to Attacks
- 25% chance to Intimidate Enemies for 4 seconds on Hit (the Intimidate debuff makes enemies take 10% more damage and deal 10% less damage)
Doedre's Damning
- Base Item: Lazuli Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30) to maximum Mana
- +(5–15)% to all Elemental Resistances
- Gain (1–10) Mana per Enemy Killed
- You can apply an additional Curse
Glowswarm
- Base Item: Lazuli Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30) to maximum Mana
- +(40–60) to maximum Mana
- (20–30)% increased Flask Mana Recovery rate
- Mana Flasks gain (0.17–0.25) charges per Second
Seed of Cataclysm
- Base Item: Lazuli Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30) to maximum Mana
- (30–50)% increased Critical Hit Chance for Spells
- (30–50)% increased Critical Spell Damage Bonus
- +(13–17)% to Chaos Resistance
- 10% increased Mana Cost of Skills
Crackledeep
- Base Item: Ruby Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance
- (20–30)% increased Fire Damage
- (3.1–6) Life Regeneration per second
- (20–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- Ignites you inflict spread to other Enemies that stay within 1.5 metres for 2 seconds
Blistering Bond
- Base Item: Ruby Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance
- +(40–60) to maximum Life
- +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance
- (-15–-10)% to Cold Resistance
- You take Fire Damage instead of Physical Damage from Bleeding
Polcirkeln
- Base Item: Sapphire Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance
- (20–30)% increased Cold Damage
- +(40–60) to maximum Mana
- +(10–15) to Strength
- Enemies Chilled by your Hits can be Shattered as though Frozen
Dream Fragments
- Base Item: Sapphire Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance
- 20% increased maximum Mana
- (30–50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- You cannot be Chilled or Frozen
Whisper of the Brotherhood
- Base Item: Sapphire Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance
- (5–10)% increased Skill Speed
- +(10–20) to Dexterity
- (25–35)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- 100% of Cold Damage Converted to Lightning Damage
The Burrower
- Base Item: Topaz Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance
- (-15–-10)% to Cold Resistance
- +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance
- (25–35)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- Lightning Damage of Enemies Hitting you is Unlucky (Unlucky means the damage is rolled twice and the lower value is used)
Call of the Brotherhood
- Base Item: Topaz Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance
- +(10–20) to Intelligence
- (25–35)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- (20–30)% increased Freeze Buildup
- 100% of Lightning Damage Converted to Cold Damage
Levinstone
- Base Item: Topaz Ring
- Implicit: +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance
- +(40–60) to maximum Mana
- (10–20)% increased chance to Shock
- +1 to Level of all Lightning Skills
Ming's Heart
- Base Item: Amethyst Ring
- Implicit: +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance
- 20% reduced maximum Life
- Gain (30–40)% of Damage as Extra Chaos Damage
- 30% reduced Global Defences
Original Sin
- Base Item: Amethyst Ring
- Implicit: +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance
- 100% of Elemental Damage Converted to Chaos Damage
- Chaos Resistance is Zero
Blackflame
- Base Item: Amethyst Ring
- Implicit: +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance
- (15–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- 50% reduced Ignite Duration on Enemies
- Enemies Ignited by you take Chaos Damage instead of Fire Damage from Ignite (Uses the unique Blackflame Ignite Ailment)
- 50% increased Magnitude of Ignite you inflict
Death Rush
- Base Item: Emerald Ring
- Implicit: +(120–160) to Accuracy Rating
- +(75–125) to Accuracy Rating
- +(75–125) to Evasion Rating
- Leech 5% of Physical Attack Damage as Life
- You gain Onslaught for 4 seconds on Kill (20% increased Skill speed, 10% increased movement speed)
Thief's Torment
- Base Item: Emerald Ring
- Implicit: +(120–160) to Accuracy Rating
- (30–40)% increased Rarity of Items found
- +(10–15)% to all Elemental Resistances
- Gain 25 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks
- Can't use other Rings
- Gain 15 Mana per Enemy Hit with Attacks
- 50% reduced Duration of Curses on you
Snakepit
- Base Item: Pearl Ring
- Implicit: (7–10)% increased Cast Speed
- (20–30)% increased Spell Damage
- (10–15)% increased Cast Speed
- This item grants different unique bonuses based on which slot you equip it on
- Left ring slot: Projectiles from Spells cannot Chain, Projectiles from Spells Fork
- Right ring slot: Projectiles from Spells Chain +1 times, Projectiles from Spells cannot Fork
- Projectiles from Spells cannot Pierce
Heartbound
- Base Item: Pearl Ring
- Implicit: (7–10)% increased Cast Speed
- Minions have (10–15)% increased maximum Life
- (10–15) Life Regeneration per second
- (20–40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- 300 Physical Damage taken on Minion Death
- Minions Revive (10–15)% faster
Sekhema's Resolve
- Base Item: Gold Ring
- Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
- Lightning/Cold/Fire Resistance is unaffected by Area Penalties (Any one of the three)
Sekhema's Resolve is the only Ring in Path of Exile 2 where you can slot a Jewel. Depending on which Element the above modifier is based on, you can socket an Emerald, Sapphire, or Ruby Jewel into this item
Perandus Seal
- Base Item: Gold Ring
- Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
- +(30–50) to maximum Mana
- +(5–10) to all Attributes
- (10–15)% increased Quantity of Gold Dropped by Slain Enemies
Andvarius
- Base Item: Gold Ring
- Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
- (50–70)% increased Rarity of Items found
- +10 to Dexterity
- -20% to all Elemental Resistances
Ventor's Gamble
- Base Item: Gold Ring
- Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found
- +(0–80) to maximum Life
- +(0–20) to Spirit
- 40% reduced Rarity of Items found
- ±(25-50)% to Fire Resistance
- ±(25-50)% to Cold Resistance
- ±(25-50)% to Lightning Resistance
Clarification: Ventor's Gamble can roll with negative and positive Resistance values, and there is no parity or balance here. Like the name implies, it's completely luck-based, and it's possible for you to roll all positive values.
Kalandra's Touch
- Base Item: Unknown; this is the only Unique Ring in Path of Exile 2 that cannot be crafted using an Orb of Chance
- Reflects your other Ring
It's possible to equip duplicates of the same Unique Ring in Path of Exile 2, so it's not clear what the purpose of Kalandra's Touch is. Potentially, it is a way to duplicate your item's stats if the original ring is too expensive to get two copies.
