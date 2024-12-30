All Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2

There are a total of 24 Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2 Early Access at the time of writing. Like any other Unique-rarity gear, these Rings tend to grant benefits and modifiers that cannot roll on the average gear. Some of these are also on the gimmicky side — such as the Kalandra's Touch, which does not offer anything implicit, but instead duplicates the stats from your other equipped Ring.

Ad

Some of these Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2 can be crafted by using Orbs of Chance. To do that, you'll need to use an Orb of Chance on the correct base item type of the Ring (Common/white rarity). For those who want to get them via item crafting, we have included the base item type of each Ring for your convenience.

All Path of Exile 2 Unique Rings, explained

It's possible for vendors to sell Unique Rings (Image via GGG)

The following are all the known 24 Unique Rings currently available in Path of Exile 2. Since the game is in Early Access, more will undoubtedly be added in due course, and we'll update the article with the new Rings as they come.

Ad

Trending

Blackheart

Base item: Iron Ring

Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks

(3–6) Life Regeneration per second

Adds (2–3) to (4–5) Chaos Damage to Attacks

25% chance to Intimidate Enemies for 4 seconds on Hit (the Intimidate debuff makes enemies take 10% more damage and deal 10% less damage)

Doedre's Damning

Base Item: Lazuli Ring

Implicit: +(20–30) to maximum Mana

+(5–15)% to all Elemental Resistances

Gain (1–10) Mana per Enemy Killed

You can apply an additional Curse

Glowswarm

Base Item: Lazuli Ring

Implicit: +(20–30) to maximum Mana

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

(20–30)% increased Flask Mana Recovery rate

Mana Flasks gain (0.17–0.25) charges per Second

Ad

Seed of Cataclysm

Base Item: Lazuli Ring

Implicit: +(20–30) to maximum Mana

(30–50)% increased Critical Hit Chance for Spells

(30–50)% increased Critical Spell Damage Bonus

+(13–17)% to Chaos Resistance

10% increased Mana Cost of Skills

Crackledeep

Base Item: Ruby Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance

(20–30)% increased Fire Damage

(3.1–6) Life Regeneration per second

(20–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Ignites you inflict spread to other Enemies that stay within 1.5 metres for 2 seconds

Blistering Bond

Base Item: Ruby Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Fire Resistance

+(40–60) to maximum Life

+(20–30)% to Fire Resistance

(-15–-10)% to Cold Resistance

You take Fire Damage instead of Physical Damage from Bleeding

Ad

Polcirkeln

Base Item: Sapphire Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance

(20–30)% increased Cold Damage

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

+(10–15) to Strength

Enemies Chilled by your Hits can be Shattered as though Frozen

Dream Fragments

Base Item: Sapphire Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance

20% increased maximum Mana

(30–50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

You cannot be Chilled or Frozen

Whisper of the Brotherhood

Base Item: Sapphire Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Cold Resistance

(5–10)% increased Skill Speed

+(10–20) to Dexterity

(25–35)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

100% of Cold Damage Converted to Lightning Damage

Ad

The Burrower

Base Item: Topaz Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance

(-15–-10)% to Cold Resistance

+(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance

(25–35)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

Lightning Damage of Enemies Hitting you is Unlucky (Unlucky means the damage is rolled twice and the lower value is used)

Call of the Brotherhood

Base Item: Topaz Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance

+(10–20) to Intelligence

(25–35)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

(20–30)% increased Freeze Buildup

100% of Lightning Damage Converted to Cold Damage

Levinstone

Base Item: Topaz Ring

Implicit: +(20–30)% to Lightning Resistance

+(40–60) to maximum Mana

(10–20)% increased chance to Shock

+1 to Level of all Lightning Skills

Ad

Ming's Heart

Base Item: Amethyst Ring

Implicit: +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance

20% reduced maximum Life

Gain (30–40)% of Damage as Extra Chaos Damage

30% reduced Global Defences

Original Sin

Base Item: Amethyst Ring

Implicit: +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance

100% of Elemental Damage Converted to Chaos Damage

Chaos Resistance is Zero

Blackflame

Base Item: Amethyst Ring

Implicit: +(7–13)% to Chaos Resistance

(15–30)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

50% reduced Ignite Duration on Enemies

Enemies Ignited by you take Chaos Damage instead of Fire Damage from Ignite (Uses the unique Blackflame Ignite Ailment)

50% increased Magnitude of Ignite you inflict

Ad

Death Rush

Base Item: Emerald Ring

Implicit: +(120–160) to Accuracy Rating

+(75–125) to Accuracy Rating

+(75–125) to Evasion Rating

Leech 5% of Physical Attack Damage as Life

You gain Onslaught for 4 seconds on Kill (20% increased Skill speed, 10% increased movement speed)

Thief's Torment

Base Item: Emerald Ring

Implicit: +(120–160) to Accuracy Rating

(30–40)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(10–15)% to all Elemental Resistances

Gain 25 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks

Can't use other Rings

Gain 15 Mana per Enemy Hit with Attacks

50% reduced Duration of Curses on you

Ad

Snakepit

Base Item: Pearl Ring

Implicit: (7–10)% increased Cast Speed

(20–30)% increased Spell Damage

(10–15)% increased Cast Speed

This item grants different unique bonuses based on which slot you equip it on

Left ring slot: Projectiles from Spells cannot Chain, Projectiles from Spells Fork

Right ring slot: Projectiles from Spells Chain +1 times, Projectiles from Spells cannot Fork

Projectiles from Spells cannot Pierce

Heartbound

Base Item: Pearl Ring

Implicit: (7–10)% increased Cast Speed

Minions have (10–15)% increased maximum Life

(10–15) Life Regeneration per second

(20–40)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

300 Physical Damage taken on Minion Death

Minions Revive (10–15)% faster

Ad

Sekhema's Resolve

Base Item: Gold Ring

Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found

Lightning/Cold/Fire Resistance is unaffected by Area Penalties (Any one of the three)

Sekhema's Resolve is the only Ring in Path of Exile 2 where you can slot a Jewel. Depending on which Element the above modifier is based on, you can socket an Emerald, Sapphire, or Ruby Jewel into this item

Perandus Seal

Base Item: Gold Ring

Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(30–50) to maximum Mana

+(5–10) to all Attributes

(10–15)% increased Quantity of Gold Dropped by Slain Enemies

Ad

Andvarius

Base Item: Gold Ring

Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found

(50–70)% increased Rarity of Items found

+10 to Dexterity

-20% to all Elemental Resistances

Ventor's Gamble

Base Item: Gold Ring

Implicit: (6–15)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(0–80) to maximum Life

+(0–20) to Spirit

40% reduced Rarity of Items found

±(25-50)% to Fire Resistance

±(25-50)% to Cold Resistance

±(25-50)% to Lightning Resistance

Clarification: Ventor's Gamble can roll with negative and positive Resistance values, and there is no parity or balance here. Like the name implies, it's completely luck-based, and it's possible for you to roll all positive values.

Ad

Kalandra's Touch

Base Item: Unknown; this is the only Unique Ring in Path of Exile 2 that cannot be crafted using an Orb of Chance

Reflects your other Ring

It's possible to equip duplicates of the same Unique Ring in Path of Exile 2, so it's not clear what the purpose of Kalandra's Touch is. Potentially, it is a way to duplicate your item's stats if the original ring is too expensive to get two copies.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback