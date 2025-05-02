Path of Exile 2 Item drop changes in patch 0.2.0g explained

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0 didn’t go down well among the community. Amid the multiple nerfs and complaints regarding support gems, people also complained about the item drop rate. With patch 0.2.0g, Grinding Gear Games has made major changes to address the issue. The biggest change is toward Item Rarity and how it affects the quality of the drops.

Item Rarity was meant to reward players with good-quality loot, be it gear or currency. But when other factors come into the mix, the resulting drops after defeating rare or unique monsters were mediocre. Patch 0.2.0g removed unnecessary drops from the table and upped the drop rate.

Path of Exile 2 is increasing good loot by eliminating bad loot

PoE 2 Mausoleum of the Praetor (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Grinding Gear Games took a direct approach to improving the quality of loot, simply by removing things that aren’t necessary. This includes the removal of regular drops from Unique monsters, except for some in Act 1.

The drop rate for Gold has also been halved, and since it counted as a rare item, the reduction in gold drops directly affects rare currency and gear drops.

Higher-level monsters have high Item Rarity, and the developers have significantly lowered the amount of Gold, Magic/Quality Currency, Flasks, and Charms/Runes from them. Rare gear will also have better mods based on Monster Item Rarity.

Also Read: 7 things Path of Exile 2 needs to fix in its next major update

Chests and Strongbox changes

PoE 2 loot

Not many people cared about loot chests, but with patch 0.2.0g, things may change. Both magic and rare chests now have increased Item Rarity and Quantity, with rare chests guaranteeing at least one rare.

Strongboxes have also received the same treatment, with all base-level Strongboxes getting the same changes as a rare chest.

Trials changes

Trial of Chaos PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Previously, completing a trial for most players was simply to get the ascendancy points. The chest changes have a much better effect in Trial of the Sekhemas, with Bronze chests giving loot equal to a rare chest.

Silver and Gold chests will also have much better loot, making the challenge feel more rewarding. The Trial of Chaos will have fewer corrupted items as rewards and more currency stacks for completing each room.

Endgame content changes

Endgame PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Chests from Expedition will share the same changes as regular magic and rare chests. The number of Expedition Artifacts drops has been doubled, while the Exotic Coinage drop saw a 50% increase.

Item Rarity for Delirium can be increased up to 2.5 times as players go deeper into the fog; the Delirium splinter has also seen an 80% increase in drop rate.

All these changes will ultimately make the endgame farming and the campaign much more rewarding. It also gives players different options to farm in-game currency and gear.

