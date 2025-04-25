7 things Path of Exile 2 needs to fix in its next major update

Path of Exile 2's early access witnessed massive success upon launch, with players praising new Classes and Ascendancies. At the start of April 2025, the game received its first big patch, which added a lot more content; however, this update did not turn out so well.

Ad

Players had many complaints regarding the changes, and the game's developer, Grinding Gear Games, has been making changes through various patches.

Note: Path of Exile 2 is currently in early access, meaning a lot of changes could be made to the game.

Path of Exile 2 needs to fix a lot in the next major update

Path of Exile 2 isn’t perfect, and that’s fine as long as the developers improve upon some crucial aspects of the game. Below are some changes that Path of Exile 2 needs to improve upon for its next major patch.

Ad

Trending

1) Increased drops

PoE 2 loot drops (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

One of the biggest selling points of Path of Exile 2 was the improved loot. The first game barely dropped currencies to craft something. This left many to opt for saving and using them to trade rather than crafting gear.

Ad

Path of Exile 2 did improve on this aspect a bit, but only for certain currencies. Regal Orbs, Orb of Alchemy, Orb of Annulment, and Chaos Orbs massively improve crafting but are hard to come by throughout the whole campaign.

2) Gem vendor

The Gem Cutting system was a great addition, allowing players to pick what they wanted. As we progress through higher areas, we get better Uncut Gems to either upgrade or get a new skill. Everything’s fun until we upgrade an ability so much that it bricks the build.

Ad

To farm the low-level Uncut Gem, we must return to low-level areas and hope for a good RNG drop. Instead, having a vendor for gems would add a huge quality-of-life improvement.

3) Map size/Fast travel

PoE 2 map size (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The maps in Path of Exile 2 are massive. In one instance, we had to go all the way around a map to find the exit, which was simply in a straight line. The lack of checkpoints made backtracking consume even more time.

Ad

A good fix would be to have many more checkpoints for better backtracking. Alternatively, the exits should be marked permanently for those trying to rush through the campaign.

4) Server/game stability

Dawn of the Hunt update also brought a lot of instability to the game servers, or at least that's what our experience was. For two weeks after the 0.2.0 update, we faced multiple disconnections and crashes throughout our co-op play, even when it wasn’t peak hours.

Ad

Multiple patches were deployed to improve various things after the update; however, many players still complain about the same. Server issues aren't uncommon in an ARPG, but this deep into the season may call for action.

5) Support gem rework

Dawn of the Hunt update added a lot of support gems, and a general complaint was how most of them had niche use cases. The game already suffered massive class nerfs, pushing players to use specific builds.

Ad

Many of the gems were spirit gems that require a 30 or even 60 spirit reservation. Maintaining spirit is already tough for most classes, as it further lowers build flexibility.

6) Trade market improvements

PoE 2 currency exchange (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The in-game market in Path of Exile 2 is limited to currency exchange. This can be further improved and expanded, similar to the external trading website by Grinding Gear Games, where players can find the affixes they need across different gears.

Ad

Speaking of an external trading website, it can be a bit of a hassle to find what we are looking for without the involvement of bad actors or AFK players.

Also Read: Path of Exile 2: How to use the Currency Exchange

7) Performance optimization

Path of Exile 2 is a massive upgrade in terms of visuals from the original game, and it will undoubtedly come at a performance cost. However, the game struggles to hold a stable FPS even with a setup with more than the recommended specs.

Ad

With the game asking for a Ryzen 5 3700X and RTX 2060 with an SSD, it barely holds 70 FPS with a Ryzen 5 5600X paired with an RTX 3060 Ti. Optimization should not be the main priority for now, but it should be on the board.

Not everything mentioned here is a high-priority fix, but a few major improvements from the aforementioned list will likely win back a lot of audience who criticized the developers for Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More