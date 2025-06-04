Best League mechanics to engage during Path of Exile campaign (and 3 Leagues to ignore till endgame)

Path of Exile is over a decade old, and throughout this time, Grinding Gear Games introduced a variety of League expansions. Along with these came new League mechanics that provided players new activities to acquire loot or craft powerful gear.

With Secrets of the Atlas expansion right around the corner, the community is once again active. We aim to guide you toward the best League mechanics to engage with during the campaign.

Best League mechanics in Path of Exile campaign

There are a lot of options to choose from, but we are looking for those League mechanics that provide good loot without wasting too much time. After all, no one wants to remain stuck in an ARPG campaign.

1) Strongboxes

Strongbox contains good loot (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Strongboxes were a part of Ambush league and are still available in the game. These are locked boxes containing loot, which depends on the type of container you encounter. A few modifiers on each container can be influenced using currency items.

To acquire the loot inside, defeat a few waves of monsters that spawn after interacting with the box. This is an incredible way of getting currency items and gear during the campaign, as the monsters there are easy to kill.

2) Essence

Essence crafting is easy and stressfree (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Essence crafting is one of the most popular crafting methods in Path of Exile. Luckily, it is also available early in the game. These can be recognized as a monster trapped inside crystal. The essence will be displayed over the monster’s head, and you’ll need to defeat them to acquire the loot.

You won’t get high-tier Essences during the campaign, but the ones available should be good enough for early game. If you do want better quality, simply trade three of the same tier Essence with a vendor to acquire one of higher tier.

3) Heist

Heist contains incredible loot (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

As the name suggests, you’ll plan a Heist with a few other NPCs. This will be available after reaching Act 6. Do the side quest from Lily Roth, and you’ll find a Smuggler's Cache with Rogue's Markers and contract.

Upon returning to Lily, another NPC named Kurai will take you to The Rogue Harbour. The contract will be a trial Heist to familiarize you with the mechanics, but you’ll quickly learn that there’s potential to earn a lot of currency and gear.

Note that the League mechanics available in the Path of Exile 1 campaign have a set chance to appear. Since you can’t modify it just yet, you may not encounter a few until the endgame. Some encounters like Harbingers are only available in the endgame.

League mechanics to ignore till endgame

Like there are a few League mechanics that can provide great rewards by simply playing the game, a few require a lot of effort with less valuable rewards. These activities shouldn't be the focus until the endgame.

1) Bestiary

Beastcrafting isn't worth the grind (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Everyone loves Einhar from the first meeting, but not the League mechanics he brings. Bestiary will have you capture beasts and add them to the Menagerie. Different beasts can then be combined to create currency or an item.

The problem is, you’ll need to fight all of them together. If you die, the beasts are lost, which means all the time you spend hunting them is for nothing. Even if you defeate them, the RNG isn't that great.

2) Betrayal

Betrayal is getting some changes in Path of Exile 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Betrayal is another League mechanic that can be avoided until the endgame in the upcoming Path of Exile expansion. The reason isn’t that it’s not good, but GGG is changing how you acquire crafting recipes, which were previously a part of this League mechanic.

This doesn't mean you have to completely ignore it. If the encounter happens, simply take the loot or gather intelligence towards one of the safehouses. As you reach the endgame, you can raid the high level safehouse for better loot.

Also Read: Path of Exile: Betrayal League mechanics guide

3) Delve

Delev monsters can pack a punch (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Delving is another way to acquire loot and will be available starting Act 4 on reaching Highgate. This League mechanic can provide a variety of loot you can target farm. The problem is that the mechanic is a completely different activity from the campaign, and it can be a little challenging.

Path of Exile 1 isn’t as forgiving as its sequel, and a death here means you lose a chunk of XP. If you do want to try it out, our advice would be to fill your Voltaxic Sulphite and look for Azurite nodes to upgrade your Sulphite capacity.

