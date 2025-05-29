Path of Exile reveals new Atlas quality-of-life changes coming in 3.26

As players await more details on Path of Exile Secrets of the Atlas expansion, Grinding Gear Games has shared another upcoming quality-of-life change. This time, it’s related to the Atlas and the Map Device, which the developer hinted to be an important part of patch 3.26.

Ad

The ability to re-roll Elder or Conqueror for different influence and modifiers is something many players would appreciate, especially speed runners. This is the second quality-of-life change GGG revealed for the game.

This article will guide you through all the changes and their benefits.

New Atlas quality-of-life change in Path of Exile 3.26

Re-roll maps with Orbs of Horizons (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Starting in Path of Exile patch 3.26, Orbs of Horizons can be used to re-roll Elder and Conqueror/Guardian maps. Using the orb will change the base map modifiers along with the influence.

Ad

Trending

Since these maps can be hard to come by, re-rolling will give players more options if they get multiple maps with the same influence. Those speed running all bosses will benefit the most, as they can simply re-roll the maps for a boss they haven’t defeated.

Another QoL change is the addition of a small inventory on the map device. There will be a small window that can be expanded to level 20 stash space. This space can be used to store maps, as well as map fragments that players want to use.

Ad

Casual gamers may not care about optimizing their runs, but for those who make every second count, this is a massive change. The inventory will allow them to store and access all the maps they want to run instead of searching through the entire map collection.

Also read: With Path of Exile 3.26 adding pause, here are 4 more PoE2 features GGG should add

Full reveal for Path of Exile 3.26 coming June 5, 2025

Secrets of the Atlas expansion (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 3.26 might be the biggest update we get for the game this year. Both of the upcoming features are only QoL changes, although more are yet to come. Interestingly, GGG hasn’t revealed anything about the game's actual content.

There was a trailer detailing the name of the expansion, but it left more questions than answers. The full reveal for Secrets of the Atlas expansion will be on June 5, 2025, at 1 pm PDT. Players can explore the new update a week later, on June 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More