With Path of Exile 3.26 adding pause, here are 4 more PoE2 features GGG should add

Path of Exile 3.26 update is bringing the ability to pause the game, with one of the teasers showcasing the new feature, along with the restriction on where it won't be available. This made us wonder which other quality of life changes are coming in the next PoE update.

Ad

Grinding Gear Games said there’s a lot more to come, but a full list of changes and improvements will only be available on June 5, 2025. For now, all we can do is suggest features that could add a lot of utility and help onboarding new players.

Features GGG should add in Path of Exile 3.26

GGG has probably made all the changes to the Path of Exile 3.26; however, the league will run for at least four months. This means there may be enough time to implement some more QoL features. Here are the four best features to add with the 3.26 update:

Ad

Trending

1) WASD movement

WASD controls in Path of Exile 1 will be huge (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile is an old game that uses point-and-click movement. With ARPGs getting more popular, many more are players willing to try these games. WASD being a universally loved movement method will attract more players to PoE 1.

Ad

This feature may not happen, at least in this update. In an past interview between game director, Mark Roberts, and popular PoE content creator Zizran, it was revealed WASD movement will require a major rework to character rigs.

2) Respec passives using gold

Respec passives using gold (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

We already saw gold dropping in the QoL teaser which showcased the pause feature. This currency was added with Settlers of Kalguur league, which introduced the ability to respec using gold. If the currency is returning, GGG should also keep the ability to respec using gold.

Ad

As of now, there are two ways to respec passive skills. The first is respec points, which are limited, the second is Orbs of Regret. Adding the ability to respec using gold was good, but it needs to remain as the third option.

3) Dodge Roll

They see me rolling (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Dodge Roll is a movement ability that lets players quickly travel a short distance. This can be used for getting out of certain enemy attacks, AoE damage areas, or try to get out of a corner and create distance when surrounded by mobs.

Ad

It’s a crucial part of PoE 2 and will give players trying the first game a sense of familiarity. These are the main reasons to add Dodge Roll, but there’s one more. Sometimes, people just want to roll out of gamer instinct. There are other movement abilities, but they cost mana, and have a few limitations.

Also Read: 5 Reasons to try Path of Exile 1 if you're burnt out with Path of Exile 2

Ad

4) Checkpoints

Checkpoint saves a lot of time (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Not everyone has or can afford a Cast on Death support gem to spawn a portal. Path of Exile 2 eliminated the issue with checkpoints. These also help players backtrack faster in a large map.

Since PoE 1 doesn’t have that big maps to justify several checkpoints, simply having a few will be a great addition to the game. This way, players won’t have to run all the way back after dying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More