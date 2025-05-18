5 Reasons to try Path of Exile 1 if you're burnt out with Path of Exile 2

It’s been some time since Path of Exile 2 launched Dawn of the Hunt, and a lot has happened in between. The massive nerf wave with patch 0.2.0 received a lot of community pushback, which resulted in multiple balance patches. During this time, other APRGs in the market like Last Epoch and Diablo 4 Season 8 also captured a lot of PoE 2’s audience.

Ad

As the dust settled, people returned. However, the excitement of a new league is now gone, and most are left playing a handful of builds, hoping for improvement in 0.3.0.

Many experienced ARPGs for the first time with PoE 2, and with everything going on, this marks a perfect time to try out Path of Exile 1. If you’re still not convinced, we’ll give you five reasons why.

Why try Path of Exile 1 if you’re burnt out with Path of Exile 2

Some may argue that there are many other options in the ARPG space, so why return to an older game? That’s because the older game features a lot of content without the need for any purchase, as all the stash tabs are shared between games.

Ad

Trending

1) Better overall balance

Path of Exile's balance is mostly fair (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

PoE 1 has been around for over a decade, and throughout the years, Grinding Gear Games has made efforts to balance every character class. While some classes will always be stronger than others, the overall balance is really good.

Ad

This is also true when it comes to abilities balance. The league starter mostly remains the same for faster leveling, but there’s much more variety in the endgame builds.

2) More build variety

Righteous Fire in action (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

There are a lot of skill gems that aren’t currently available in PoE 2, these will likely be introduced with the new class and ascendancy. This is where PoE 1 shines, as the overall game balance also makes a variety of builds viable.

Ad

PoE 2 also has many build options, including single-button builds for those who are feeling a bit lazy. But what’s lazier than a single-button? The original game features a skill called Righteous Fire, a very popular no-button build where all you need to do is run around burning enemies.

3) Better endgame content

Hiest crew in Path of Exile (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Over a decade's worth of content piling up has left players with a lot of options. The endgame for PoE 1 features numerous boss fights and challenges, along with many ways to craft gear and farm currencies.

Ad

Although there are some slight changes, a majority of these systems are also a core part of the sequel. If you loved the endgame in PoE 2, you’ll be happy to hear there is a lot more in PoE 1 that can keep you busy for months.

4) GGG teasing new league

Path of Exile 3.26 teaser (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

With all things mentioned prior, a new league is one of the biggest reasons why you should try PoE 1. GGG recently teased a new league, and those who have played the game are hyped. This is because the teaser hints towards an Atlas Expansion.

Ad

Regular leagues come and go over the course of months, but Atlas Expansion usually happens once a year. This brings a new map tile set, a pinnacle boss, and much more to explore, making it the best way to experience everything the game has to offer at once.

5) Active community

PoE Settlers league Kingsmarch (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Despite the release of PoE 2, the original game has witnessed an increasing number of players in the last few leagues. Even though the game hasn't received a significant update in the past 10 months, there are still thousands of active players.

Without a doubt, the same will happen again with the upcoming Path of Exile 3.26 league. Since the dates are yet to be revealed, now is a good time to familiarize yourself with the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More