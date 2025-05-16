Path of Exile 3.26 might be the most appropriate window for an Atlas Expansion

Grinding Gear Games is finally teasing the next Path of Exile update, and it seems we are finally getting an Atlas expansion. Settlers league started back in July 2024 and has been running for almost 10 months. It's time GGG finally gave attention to PoE 1, which many would call why PoE 2 launch was so successful.

Let’s see how Path of Exile's 3.26 update can be the most appropriate window for an Atlas Expansion after the latest teaser, and help GGG win back its audience.

Why Path of Exile’s 3.26 league is important

The Searing Exarch boss fight in PoE (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Everyone knows Path of Exile 2 took a lot of attention away from PoE 1. First, the leagues went on a longer release cycle, which was understandable. Despite longer duration, each of the leagues were very enjoyable.

However, Settlers of Kalguur went on for much longer with band-aid updates as GGG focused heavily to deliver the first league for PoE 2; Dawn of the Hunt. Sadly, the developers missed the mark, leaving players on both sides with nothing.

The upcoming update for PoE 1 is an opportunity for GGG to prove its commitment to the game, and what’s better than an Atlas Expansion? That’s exactly what the developers seem to imply.

Zana in PoE (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The latest teaser came in the form of a letter posted on the game's official X account. It talked about Atlas and the possibility of more secrets. People believe this might be the return of Zana, but details are yet to be revealed.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve found meaning, purpose. A path has revealed itself - winding inexorably toward the Atlas. There are secrets buried there, I know it, secrets I was born to find. The trail is set, and I must follow it… to find the origination,” the mysterious letter wrote.

An Atlas Expansion not only wins back the community, but it will also give GGG more time to work on PoE 2. A new league is sure to keep players busy for the next few months, and players likely forget the recent blunders in quality and consistency of both games.

Atlas Expansion in Path of Exile 3.26 will be huge for GGG

PoE 1 Atlas (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

With new bosses, maps, and challenges to conquer, the Atlas Expansion can be huge. This is because players love challenging endgame bosses and completing the toughest tasks.

Settlers league saw the highest player count for the game, and the next update holds the potential to go even higher. GGG currently have the hype, all they need now is to deliver another memorable league.

Judging by the time it took for them to bring something, there is a good chance the developers were working on this update for a while.

