Why the addition of Private Leagues is a game-changer for Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0h is bringing many things gift-wrapped for players, and one of them is the addition of Private Leagues. The plan to add this feature during this stage of early access wasn’t in the books, but the devs decided it’s better to give people a way to play on their terms.

Ad

For those who haven’t heard or tried, Private Leagues are custom leagues based on a current league that feature additional modifiers as a form of a challenge to the game. Popular streamers often host these leagues in PoE 1; however, this isn’t limited to streamers, as anyone can create a custom league.

With the feature also coming to Path of Exile 2, let’s go over how its addition can be a game changer in the long run.

Ad

Trending

What are the benefits of having Private League in Path of Exile 2?

PoE 1 private league menu (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

There are times when a league goes on too long, leaving players with nothing to do. This is where having the ability to add a league with custom modifiers comes in. This gives people an option to change the predictable behavior of the game.

Ad

For PoE 2, there are a few things to keep in mind. Since this feature is coming out early, it won’t have new modifiers. It’s hard to tell what will be available as the patch notes are yet to be revealed. Another thing to note is that the creation of Private League will be through Path of Exile 1 website for now.

Hosting a Private League in PoE 1 costs 120 points or $12 with a base player capacity of 10, so people can expect similar pricing for PoE 2.

Ad

Here’s why this feature is a game-changer:

1) Custom Difficulty and Fresh Economy

PoE 2 league selection on trading wesite (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Sometimes, players need a bit more challenge, which they aren’t getting from the regular league. This is where a Private League steps in. With modifiers that can block vendors or spawn endgame bosses in the campaign, there are a lot of possibilities to explore.

Ad

Another bonus feature is the ability to have a completely different trade economy, free from the influence of the main league. The host also holds the ability to kick those who disrupt the market, or the league itself.

2) Game Replayability and Longevity

PoE 2 monk gameplay (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Sometimes, the new league mechanics don’t resonate with players. As a result, the player's interest fades once they complete a character. Private Leagues can feature many different modifiers, which can completely change how the game feels.

Ad

Each run can be a different experience from the previous one, making it one of the strongest reasons. Being able to replay the game with different challenges keeps players engaged, which also improves the game’s longevity.

3) Building interest in PoE 2

PoE 2 Steam player graph of last 3 months (Image via SteamDB)

As mentioned earlier, streamers often run custom leagues as community events with rewards. Often, devs also work with content creators to bring new modifiers and some extra rewards. This encourages more people to play the game while also helping the streamer get content and exposure.

Ad

More players mean the game always remains in the trending section, catching the eyes of people who want to play but weren’t sure. Even if the goal isn’t to compete, players can simply create a Private League to play with a group of friends.

Check out our other guides on Path of Exile 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More