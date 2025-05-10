Path of Exile 2 reveals new feature for upcoming 0.2.0h patch

Grinding Gear Games has announced Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0h. The update focuses heavily on quality of life features, along with improvement to some Endgame content. While the full patch notes are yet to be revealed, the announcement gave an overview of some important changes that will be coming by the end of next week.

Ad

It seems that the developers are saving a lot of changes as a surprise, just like how it was when patch 0.2.0g was announced. While we wait for the full patch notes, let’s check out what’s confirmed for the next update.

Quality of Life Changes coming to Path of Exile 2

Strongboxes will soon have currency icons (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Patch 0.2.0g already increased the drop rate, but the developers seem to be adamant on winning back the audience after the negative reaction from Dawn of the Hunt League. One of the biggest focuses for Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0h is adding quality of life features and endgame aspects.

Ad

Trending

For the Endgame, Breach has received some attention. The quantity of monsters in a Breach and the duration will see a bump in the upcoming patch. Along with that, the small Breach splinter stack drop frequency will be reduced in favor of larger stacks.

On the quality-of-life side, Strongboxes and Essences will soon have currency icons that players can interact with to apply the effect, without opening the inventory. This will ensure that the flow of players who are speed-clearing the map is not broken.

Ad

Working on player feedback, unidentified Tier 1 to 5 Magic and Rare items will also be filterable based on tiers. This will allow players to make custom visuals for all unidentified items starting from the next patch.

Also Read: Path of Exile 2 Item drop changes in patch 0.2.0g explained

New Stash tabs

Runes will soon have their own stash tab (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

With patch 0.2.0h, players will no longer have to adjust their Runes and Omens in stacks of 10 or inside other currency tabs. GGG is planning to add two new stash tabs, the Ritual Tab and the Socketable Tab.

Ad

The Ritual Tab will store all Omens and Audiences with the King, while the Socketable Tab will hold Runes, Talismans, and Soul Cores. Runes can also be upgraded directly from the stash tab. This helps players in the early game to get better Runes.

Private Leagues arriving in Path of Exile 2

Private League option for PoE 1 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Private Leagues are finally coming to Path of Exile 2, and much earlier than planned. However, there is one catch. Patch 0.2.0h will not bring any modifiers for the Private League, as the developers plan to add them in another update.

For those of you who don’t know, a Private League is a custom league that can have multiple modifiers to make the game more challenging. Having the option for a Private League comes in handy if the league stretches too long or isn’t as interesting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More