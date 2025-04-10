GGG reveals possible release window for Path of Exile's 3.26 League

Grinding Gear Games is eyeing June 2025 as a potential timeframe for the release of Path of Exile's much-awaited 3.26 Challenge League. This will be accompanied by some much-needed balance changes to freshen up the meta due to Settlers of Kalguur being overextended and troubles related to Path of Exile 2 Early Access's ongoing development. This news, alongside the announcement regarding the Legacy of Phrecia event being extended, came today in a blog post by the studio.

Path of Exile's Challenge Leagues are similar to any other seasonal content update in live service games. These Leagues typically introduce a new mechanic that can resemble different games' themes and genres. This is done in order to change up the interactions between the existing mechanics and player power, revitalizing the game and keeping the experience fresh.

So when is Path of Exile actually getting a new Challenge League?

As of now, the month of June 2025 has been pitched as a tentative timeframe for the release of the 3.26 Challenge League. According to the latest blog post from the developers, there are no confirmed dates or League mechanics or even any potential indication of which direction the League mechanic might take. However, judging from past League launches, it can be assumed that the 3.26 Challenge League has a chance to be not oriented around crafting items.

The developers also announced that the ongoing Legacy of Phrecia event will be extended till at least April 23, 2025. This event introduced completely different Ascendancies for existing classes and changed the endgame mapping by introducing Idols. Grinding Gear Games has suggested that the Idols can be used for future Challenge Leagues if they're popular. Considering the popularity of the Legacy of Phrecia event and Idols, this can certainly become a reality.

Also read: Path of Exile 2's upcoming content update is holding back PoE 1's next league

As for the Legacy of Phrecia, it seems that April 23, 2025, is the final deadline for this event. Following that, players will be able to make custom private leagues that feature the Legacy of Phrecia event modifiers. Furthermore, these private league templates will be available to all at no cost whatsoever, and each league will be able to host up to 20,000 players, so there's plenty for all to try out.

Settlers of Kalguur will be available as a base format beyond April 23, 2025, until the 3.26 League launches. It remains unclear whether Grinding Gear Games will release more events until its launch.

