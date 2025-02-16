Path of Exile: All new Ascendancies confirmed for Legacy of Phrecia

The upcoming Legacy of Phrecia event for Path of Exile will unveil 19 new Ascendancies that were previously discarded on the drawing board or repurposed for other aspects of the game. The update results from the tumultuous development process of Path of Exile 2, pushing the developer studio Grinding Gear Games into a corner.

The event is slated for at least a month until GGG can cook up a new idea for the upcoming 3.26 update for Path of Exile. Legacy of Phrecia will also introduce a new experimental endgame system that will momentarily replace the Atlas Passive Skill Tree. The event will use the ongoing Settlers of Kalguur as a base league. Furthermore, the Necro Settlers event will conclude when this event launches.

Legacy of Phrecia will change the meta of Path of Exile drastically

As mentioned above, the Legacy of Phrecia event will feature 19 new Ascendancy classes across the 7 characters in Path of Exile. The following characters will receive 3 Ascendancies each:

Witch

Shadow

Ranger

Duelist

Marauder

Templar

The Scion will receive one Ascendancy class, bringing the number to 19. As per the developers at Grinding Gear Games, these Ascendancies are supposed to be broken and information gained from this event will influence future leagues.

The Ascendancies and their details are as follows:

Witch - Harbinger

Yeah I don't know much about Harbinger language (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Harbinger will feature abilities and features from the titular league content, such as summoning Harbingers as allies and using their temporal and dimensional powers to bolster one's offense and defenses. The names of the Ascendancy nodes are unintelligible but here are some of the benefits they provide:

40% Increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Summon Greater Harbingers of Time, Focus, or Arcane.

Immunity to Curses and unaffected by Chill and Shock while channeling

Buffs on you expire 30% slower and Debuffs on you expire 30% faster

Witch - Herald

The Herald, as her name suggests, relies on a herald-based gameplay instead of standard Aura-centered playstyles. The Ascendancy focuses on boosting every aspect of Herald skills, including mana reservation efficiency, and Herald Gem levels, and providing additional boosts for each specific Herald skill. The nodes Damnation and Retribution also affect the character's Elemental effects.

Witch - Bog Shaman

The Bog Shaman is replacing the standard Occultist Ascendancy, replete with multiple curse skills and chaos damage-related nodes. Fell Fen reduces both your and the enemy's Chaos Resistance to zero. Nodes like Nightblood and Rotten Core work to utilize the player's mana cost of skills into additional Physical and Chaos damage, respectively.

Shadow - Surfcaster

The high seas call to you and the ghosts of fishermen apparently (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

According to the official post by Grinding Gear Games,

"The Surfcaster is just a chill guy."

Looking into the Ascendancy nodes, it is evident that the Surfcaster is more than just a chill guy; he loves a shocking end too. Most nodes focus on Lightning and Cold-related modifiers, such as Shock and Chill, spreading one via another. Additional fishing-themed nodes provide massive action speed benefits and special bonuses for using Fishing Rods as main-hand weapons.

Shadow - Servant of Arakaali

As the name suggests, Servant of Arakaali will specifically focus on spider-related skills and bonuses, such as Raise Spiders and Aspect of the Spider skills. Furthermore, Neurotoxin and Skincrawler will increase minion bonuses, while Fatal Bite and Silk Dancer will buff the Aspect of the Spider's webs, such as providing extra Chaos damage and damage reduction.

Shadow - Blind Prophet

This Ascendancy class features three distinct playstyles with the majority of the nodes focusing on projectiles and critical strikes. Sightless, Directionless, and Careless give massive boosts to Critical Strike Chance, Projectile spread, and the number of Projectiles fired. On the opposite end, Restless and Faithless provide bonuses to Curses, such as exploding enemies and increasing the Curse limit.

Ranger - Daughter of Oshabi

Taking care of nature and enemies as well (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Daughter of Oshabi is a mixture of an Evasion-based Spellslinger playstyle but also provides bonuses for having empty sockets on items and random shrine buffs. Oath of the Magi returns from the Affliction league's Warden Ascendancy. Illuminating Wisps and Spellslinging provide bonuses for Spellslinger Mana reservation and the Sacred Wisps Support gem.

Ranger - Whisperer

Whisperer takes the attack and dexterity-oriented gameplay of the Ranger and turns it on its head. This Ascendancy specializes in mana-based gameplay and the talent nodes reflect that quite well. The node don't panic yet will allow you to tank physical hits against your mana pool. an infinite pursuit will allow you to scale mana off your dexterity, while there is more boosts power and frenzy charges.

Ranger - Wildspeaker

The quintessential attack-based class for the Ranger, Wildspeaker will let players dip into Aspects of the Cat and Avian with no reservation costs. These aspect bonuses effectively boil down to increased movement, attack, and cast speed, and almost double the Critical Strike Chance. Surprisingly, Wildspeaker also has nodes like Scourge of the Wilds and Greatwolf's Call that make minion builds viable.

Duelist - Gambler

Luck-based playstyles will always exist in some shape or form (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Gambler is perfect for you if you love playing with very specific restrictions, such as having damage reduction but only on Low Life state or dealing double to triple damage occasionally but having a permanent damage loss. Risk Aversion is exceptionally strong at any level, while you can build into Heads/Tails for a Block Chance cap. Spectacular Parlay will let players scale up their critical hits.

Duelist - Paladin

Paladin leans into an elemental summoner fantasy but also gives space for team-based gameplay with Link skill specializations. Light of Divinity and Anointed Champion improves your elemental damage and Consecrated Ground effects, boosting your survival. Absolution, Deep Connections, and Field Medicine provide additional bonuses to all linked party members.

Duelist - Aristocrat

Duelist's final Ascendancy is Aristocrat and boy, does he live up to his name. Inherited Fortune will give five Passive points off the jump, making it invaluable in every game stage. Family Heirlooms, Gem-lined Cap, and Centerpiece will boost every aspect of your skill gems. The rest of the four nodes are strictly for improving stat-stacking builds.

Marauder - Antiquarian

Apart from being a fighter, this man is also obscenely rich (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Antiquarian uses trinkets from different civilizations to boost their defenses in multiple ways. Starlight Deflector, Kalguuran Armour, and Runic Tablet give massive Ward bonuses to the Antiquarian, instead of standard defensive layers. Goliath Knuckle and Whaletooth Bangle provide Strength-stacking bonuses. Lioneye-themed nodes provide Far Shot and guaranteed hits.

Marauder - Behemoth

The class lives up to his name as the Rampager node increases the character size and permanently provides the Rampage buff. Tireless Frenzy and Dire Rampant provide innate Fortification and additional bonuses. Sheer Fury and Fueled by Hate give Behemoth bonuses for using and sustaining Rage. Incorruptible is an incomparable defensive source that works against Chaos damage.

Marauder- Ancestral Commander

The quintessential Karui warrior, the Ancestral Commander channels the various gods of the Karui Pantheon to boost their attacks. Ancestral Defiance, Ancestral Endurance, and Born Under Fire are extremely potent defensive upgrades. Call of the Ancestors and Deathrattle will make your Warcries better in every way. Toughened Skin will give a two-fold attack and defensive boost, to name a few.

Templar - Architect of Chaos

Architect of Chaos is what happens when gods abandon a person of faith (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

As an Architect of Chaos, the man of faith turns to worship darker powers. Chaos Reigns is simple as it boosts the level of all Vaal Skill Gems, while Fever for Corruption and Forbidden Secrets give soul gain bonuses for said skills. Impure Blood, Dissolution, and Hewn Flesh work in tandem to make Life the primary spending resource replacing mana and giving stronger Life Recovery for casting skills.

Templar - Polytheist

Polytheist has possibly the strongest singular node in the game in the form of Devout of Ralakesh, giving you 3 Power, Endurance, and Frenzy charges each. Devout of the Brine King makes your life easier by giving Freeze Immunity. Devout of Garukhan gives you immunity to almost all ground effects and increased resource recovery, while Devout of Yugul gives you technical Hex immunity.

Templar - Puppeteer

The Puppeteer is this event's de facto minionmancer candidate, thanks to Flesh Puppet, Graveyard Shift, Rotting Might, and Feeding Frenzy, which provide massive bonuses to minions and Zombies in particular. Marionettes also give bonuses for summoning Animated Weapons and Animate Guardian. Hexbearer allows you to cast an extra curse and spread the curse through dead enemies.

Scion - Scavenger

The Scavenger lives up to her name (Image via Grinding Gear Games

This is a doozy to explain because the Scavenger just staples together different unique item bonuses and calls itself an Ascendancy. Some of the most exciting nodes to look after are Shavronne's Wrapping, Cloak of Flame, and Stasis Prison for the first node.

The second node's best picks are: Void Battery, Obliteration, and Midnight Bargain. Furthermore, The Fulcrum can be exceptionally strong for very specific builds. The third node's best options are numerous with Death Rush and Tainted Pact being very useful and Zerphi's Heart is suspiciously powerful if built properly.

As for the fourth node, Starforge is extremely powerful for every Physical Attack build. Doomfletch and Soul Taker can be good if woven into accordingly. And last but not least, Oro's Sacrifice is only marginally better than Sinvicta's Mettle.

Legacy of Phrecia is still four days away as the event will launch on February 20, so you have ample time to plan your perfect build. Personally, though, Polytheist looks nice for a starter.

