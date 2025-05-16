4 best one-button builds for an easy time in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 provides a variety of build options. While most endgame builds require a setup, the game also features one-button builds. These are single ability gameplay style builds that require you to simply run around and spam a single skill and let the setup take care of everything.

This article will take you through four one-button gameplay style builds that are very popular and simple to use. A proper investment in these builds will also make them viable for endgame.

Note: The builds are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion

Best one-button builds in Path of Exile 2

Below are four builds that are fun and as effective as regular builds that use a multiple skill setup. Note that while these are one-button builds, they do require some other skills active behind the scenes or unique pieces of gear.

1) Lightning Spear Amazon/Deadeye

Lightning Spear huntress (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The most popular skill for Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0, lightning spear, became the meta in Dawn of the Hunt. While it does require you to have other skills active, once done, all you must do is run around and throw the spear occasionally.

With a similar skill tree, Lightning Spear works well with both Amazon and Deadeye Ascendancies. Amazon can ensure all her skills are critical with the Critical Strike passive. Simply stack Accuracy to increase your chance of hitting and convert it into critical hits.

Deadeye can easily generate Frenzy Charges to keep Lightning Spear topped on damage with Avidity and Thrilling Chase. However, stacking critical will require specific gears and more investment in Deadeye.

Skills like Herald of Thunder and Sniper's Mark are required to take down strong enemies, but everything else should not be a problem. A few uniques, like Kitoko's Current and Tangletounge, are good starter options.

2) Detonate Dead Blood Mage

Detonate Dead skill description in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Detonate Dead saw some heavy nerfs that took away its one-shot potential for pinnacle bosses. However, the skill is still viable and one of the most cozy builds in Path of Exile 2.

Usually, the skill requires you to kill enemies and explode their bodies. To make this a one-button skill, use Sacrifice. It retains some spirit and allows you to detonate your own minions, giving you an endless supply of corpses.

To make this build work, have a good amount of spirit and use it to create a minion army. Note that Minion Clerics are required to cut down respawn time. From here, stack health for you and your minions in the skill tree. Also, focus a bit on defense for yourself.

Stacking health will increase critical damage with the Gore Spike passive, while Sunder The Flesh will put base critical hit for Detonate Dead at 15%. Lastly, Between the Cracks will help ignore monster armor for critical hits.

3) Exploding Gas Arrow Deadeye

Gas cloud made from skeletal warrior arrows (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

One of the easiest skills to work with, Exploding Gas Arrow, can easily chain explosions with the help of the Radiant Grief unique helmet. Drop a Gas Arrow and stay in proximity. As soon as an enemy enters the gas cloud, the helmet’s passive will ignite them and create an explosion.

Setting up the skill is also very simple. Use support gems like Martial Tempo, Scattershot, and Inspiration. Don’t forget to equip Herald of Ash to do auto attacks while you take down enemies with the explosion.

To have an even bigger area of effect, grab the Death’s Harp unique bow for up to four additional arrows. Another good thing about this weapon is the critical damage along with life and mana leech, making it the perfect choice.

The Point Blank and Endless Munition passives complement this build well. Since you will be dealing damage while close to enemies, Point Blank will deal 20% more damage. Endless Munition will add another projectile to the attacks.

4) Spark Blood Mage

Spark alone can be endgame viable (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Spark is one of the best leveling skills for Sorceress, but it can be used in the endgame maps. The typical setup requires Flame Wall and Spark; however, as you set up more support skills, you won’t need Flame Wall.

To make this build work, you’ll need a lot of Spirit, so try to get it on body armor and use a scepter. For an amulet, pick up Choir of the Storm, else use a solar amulet with extra Spirit. Persistent buffs like Archmage and Cast on Shock/Critical, paired with Arc or Spark, will also increase the damage output.

Gore Spike and Sunder The Flesh are the best Blood Mage Ascendancy, which will help with critical hits and damage. With the unique amulet, critical hits will ignore enemy resistances while also triggering the Lightning Bolt skill.

The best gear choice will be increased critical hit chance, lightning damage, and additional skill levels. Remaining stats can focus on increasing defense, as the build will likely become squishy in high-tier maps.

