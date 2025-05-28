Path of Exile 3.26 update is adding a pause feature

Path of Exile is gearing up for patch 3.26, and Grinding Gear Games is already teasing quality-of-life changes. In a recent post, the devs showcased the option to pause the game, which comes to the title as part of the Secrets of the Atlas expansion.

The pause option was earlier introduced in Path of Exile 2. With this feature now making its way to PoE1, players are getting very excited about the 3.26 update.

Why add a pause option in Path of Exile?

Being able to pause the game whenever you want is one of the best quality-of-life features for casual players. After PoE 2 added the feature, many asked for the same in PoE1. GGG taking aspects from the new game to improve the old one further proves their commitment towards both titles.

So why is the ability to pause a big deal? Pausing the game allows you to take breaks at any moment. This is important for reducing burnout and preventing new players from getting overwhelmed.

It also lets people step away to take a breather or simply do a quick upgrade in the middle of a fight. There are times when a build is missing a crucial skill point. Being able to change a few things on the fly allows players to experiment with different builds.

Cannot pause debuff against Uber Elder (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Note that the pause feature isn’t available everywhere. As we can see in the teaser, the boss fight for Uber Elder has a modifier that doesn’t allow pausing. That’s likely because players often logout to avoid certain boss attacks. Adding the pause option will only make this much easier.

More quality-of-life features could be coming to Path of Exile 3.26

Gold is still a currency drop (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Looking at the pause feature has us wondering about other things from PoE2 that could be implemented in PoE1. The WASD control could be added to the latter as another movement option. This will allow new players to pick up the game easily.

The currency exchange option, which was originally introduced in the Settlers League, also made its way into PoE 2. However, it wasn’t the real-time auction house that players wanted. The latest PoE1 teaser also had gold as a currency drop, which could mean further improvements to in-game trading.

That said, these are simply speculations about things that can be a part of patch 3.26. While GGG is yet to reveal everything, they have confirmed there are many QoL features incoming.

